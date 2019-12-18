NARFE Chapter 180
NARFE Chapter 180 (National Active & Retired Federal Employees) will meet at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Clarion Inn & Conference Center, 711 Millwood Ave. Following a ham and turkey lunch, there will be a musical program by guitarist David Lewis and a brief business meeting. For membership information, email Ken at swede1952@aol.com. If Frederick County Public Schools are closed due to inclement weather, the meeting will not be held.
Area residents wishing to join an April 28 bus trip to Hershey, Penn., for lunch and a “Sight and Sound” show at Hershey Farm, may call Mary at 540-869-7656 to reserve a seat.
Preceptor Zeta Chapter
Preceptor Zeta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi held its December business meeting at the home of Judith Larrick on Dec. 4. The next social is the annual Christmas potluck dinner at the home of Sue Clark at 6:30 p.m. today.
Rotary Club of Frederick County
The Rotary Club of Frederick County meets at 7:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Shenandoah Valley Westminster–Canterbury in the Main Dining Room. The club will not meet Dec. 24 and Dec. 31. For more information, contact Triana Griffith at trianarish@gmail.com.
Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club
The Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club holds regular games at 6:30 p.m. Mondays and 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays in the Godfrey Miller Fellowship Center at 28 S. Loudoun St. in Winchester and at 12:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays at Westminster-Canterbury.
Lessons and partnerships can be arranged. Visit www.winchesterbridge.com or call Mary Kay at 540-667-2425.
Amateur Radio Club
The Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of each month at the club house at 2921 Grace St. in Winchester. After a short business meeting, there usually follows an informative program. Program topics can be found at https://svarc.us.
Kiwanis Club of Old Town
The Kiwanis Club of Old Town will present a “Special Christmas Program” for members and guests on Dec. 23 at their semi-monthly meeting. The club meets on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at the Godfrey Miller Home and Fellowship Center, 28 S. Loudoun St. on the pedestrian walking mall. For more information call Doug Butler at 540-771-0253.
Kiwanis of Blue Ridge
The Kiwanis of Blue Ridge will meet from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Thursday at Perkins Restaurant. American Red Cross Blood Drive on Dec. 24, details to be shared. Members and visitors welcome. For more information, call Kyle Homan at 540-722-7459.
Civitan Club
Northern Shenandoah Valley Civitan Club, a nonprofit organization with the emphasis on helping those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, meets at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday evenings of the month at the Top Of Virginia Regional Chamber Office at 407 S. Loudoun St. in Winchester on the second and fourth Thursday evenings.
Winchester Host Lions
The Winchester Host Lion’s Club meets at 12:15 p.m. Tuesdays at the Clarion Inn Banquet Room. The club will not meet Dec. 24 and Dec. 31. For more information about the club, send an email to: winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Rotary Club of Clarke County
The Rotary Club of Clarke County will meet at noon today at the Berryville Presbyterian Church. Langdon Greenhalgh will present the program. All Rotarians and prospective members are welcome guests. For more information, contact Gerald Dodson at 540-533-8257 or bonndos5@aol.com.
Rotary Club of Winchester
The Rotary Club of Winchester will meet at noon Thursday at Winchester Country Club. The program will a party with the Evans Home for Children.
Shawquon Ruritan
Shawquon Ruritan meets at the Stephens City United Methodist Church at 7 p.m. every third Thursday of each month.
