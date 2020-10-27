Rotary Club of Frederick County
The Rotary Club of Frederick County meets each Tuesday morning from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at the Boy Scouts of America Shenandoah Area Council office at 107 Youth Development Court in Winchester.
We are offering in person with masks and social distancing in the office with a Zoom screen for members or guests who choose not to meet face to face.
Winchester, Frederick, Clarke Republican Women
The Winchester, Frederick, Clarke Republican Women will meet at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 3 at Winchester Country Club, 1300 Senseny Road for its monthly meeting. Cost is $17 by cash/check at the door. The guest speaker will be Del. Dave LaRock, who will give a legislative update and his personal insight on the 2020 Elections. LaRock is a member of the Virginia House of Delegates for the 33rd district and serves on the Transportation Committee, Education Committee and Science and Technology Committee. RSVP by Oct. 28 to Chris Rathbun at Carathbun106@aol.com or call 703-303-3850.
Winchester Host Lions Club
The Winchester Host Lion’s Club will meet at 12:15 p.m. today at the Winchester Moose Lodge.
The program for today will be a business meeting. The speaker for Nov. 3 will be Dusty Baxley from Boulder Crest Retreat.
For more information about the club, send an email to: winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Winchester Rotary Club
The Winchester Rotary Club will meet at noon Thursday either in-person at Winchester Country Club or virtually (email John Elrick at john.elrick@gmail.com for the link). In-person attendance requires an RSVP to John at the same address.
Kiwanis Club of Winchester
The Kiwanis Club of Winchester will meet for lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Winchester Moose Lodge, 215 E. Cork St.
The program will be devoted to “Pancake Day Do’s and Don’ts” as club members prepare for Fall Pancake Day scheduled for Nov. 7.
The pancake and sausage breakfast event will feature carry-out meals only delivered to patrons’ vehicles to safeguard participants and will run from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. in Jim Barnett Park. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are available from any Winchester Kiwanian or from any club member or a number of area businesses. Price of each meal is $6; children under 4 eat free.
Anyone interested in attending this luncheon or in learning about becoming a Kiwanian should contact the club’s membership chair Rick Balzhiser, 240-308-2255, Balzhiser46@comcast.net.
To learn more about Kiwanis Club efforts to serve the needs of children and others, visit www.kcow.org or Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/winkiwanis.
Preceptor Zeta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi
The October social of the Preceptor Zeta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi will be hosted by Deb Rotundo for a gathering at Olive Garden at 6 p.m. today. On Saturday, Sisters will celebrate Halloween at the Witches Brew Tea at Rosemont Manor, Berryville. Tea check in will begin at noon.
