Disabled American Veterans
The Disabled American Veterans will meet at 7:30 tonight at the Cherry Beasley Readiness Center, 181 Pendleton Drive. Call Leroy Lovett at 540-667-6327 for more information. New members welcome.
Woodmen of the World
Woodmen of the World will hold its Christmas Dinner and Awards Banquet at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at 109 Boundary Lane. Please bring a new toy for Toys for Tots.
Order of the Eastern Star
McKinley Chapter No. 19, Order of the Eastern Star, will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Masonic Lodge, 118 N. Loudoun St. on the pedestrian walking mall. A free-will offering dinner will precede the meeting at 6:30 p.m. For more information, contact Donna McIlwee at 877-1503.
Rotary Club of Frederick County
The Rotary Club of Frederick County will meet at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at Shenandoah Valley Westminster–Canterbury in the Main Dining Room. Geraldine Wojno Kiefer will speak about her Iceland art adventure. Guests and visiting Rotarians welcome. For more information, contact Triana Griffith at trianarish@gmail.com.
Rotary Club of Winchester
The Rotary Club of Winchester will meet at noon Thursday at Winchester Country Club. The speaker will be Christine Kriz with Lord Fairfax Community College Small Business Development.
Civitan Club
Northern Shenandoah Valley Civitan Club, a nonprofit organization with the emphasis on helping those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, meets at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday evenings of the month at the Top Of Virginia Regional Chamber Office at 407 S. Loudoun St. in Winchester on the second and fourth Thursday evenings.
Winchester Host Lions
The Winchester Host Lion’s Club will meet at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Clarion Inn Banquet Room. The Handley High School Choir will be performing.
For more information about the club, send an email to: winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Rotary Club of Clarke County
The Rotary Club of Clarke County will meet at noon today at the Berryville Presbyterian Church. Murray Schmechel will speak on Study Centers in India.
All Rotarians and prospective members are welcome guests. For more information, contact Gerald Dodson at 540-533-8257 or bonndos5@aol.com.
VFW Post 2123
VFW Post 2123 will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at the Elks Lodge 867, 466 Front Royal Pike. Prospective members are invited to attend. VFW membership is open to United States citizens honorably discharged from (or currently serving in) any U.S. uniformed service who have been awarded a qualifying campaign medal or who were in receipt of hostile fire or imminent danger pay.
Amateur Radio Club
The Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of each month at the club house at 2921 Grace St. in Winchester. After a short business meeting, there usually follows an informative program. Program topics can be found at https://svarc.us.
Kiwanis Club of Old Town
The Kiwanis Club of Old Town meets at noon the second and fourth Monday of every month at the Godfrey Miller Home and Fellowship Center. Meeting includes lunch and a speaker.
Nurses Luncheon
Nurses will meet for their quarterly Dutch Treat luncheon on Monday at the Golden Corral. Fellowship begins at 11 a.m. All are welcome. Remember to bring canned goods for C-CAP. For more information, call540-667-7953.
Beekeepers of the Northern Shenandoah
BONS will not meet Dec. 12 for the Monthly Education Meeting. Meetings will begin again in January at the Blandy Farm Library, 400 Blandy Farm Lane, Boyce. Beekeeping classes will be starting in February 2020. If you are interested in becoming a beekeeper, attending the Beginning Beekeeper class is a great place to start. Class information can be found at the BONS website: http://www.valleybees.online/
VSCPA
The Shenandoah Valley Chapter of the Virginia Society of CPAs will hold a Holiday Mixer at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Piccadilly’s Public House, 125 E. Piccadilly St. in Winchester. Join us for an evening of networking, celebration and refreshment.
Community Connections
Community Connections will not meet in December or January.
Alpha Omega Chapter
Alpha Omega # 2060, Epsilon Sigma Alpha, International will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at Westminster-Canterbury. Richard Kozlow of N.W. Works, Inc. will be the speaker. He served as the interim CEO from the board of directors recently before Debera Taylor became the CEO in early October. Alpha Omega has been involved with N.W. Works since its inception in 1970. On Dec. 20, the chapter will serve the Christmas luncheon for the 49th time.
On Nov. 20 the chapter cooked and served a WATTS dinner at the Market Street United Methodist Church. This year we will bring to the Dec. 7 meeting gift bags for senior citizens who are shut-ins of the Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging. The chapter’s Christmas luncheon will be held at the Wayside Inn at 1 p.m. Dec. 15.
Woman’s Club of Clarke County
The Woman’s Club of Clarke County will meet at 2 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Berryville Baptist Church. The agenda includes the installation of 2020 officers, the packing of snack boxes and the wrapping of gifts. The Silver Belles will play and participate in a seasonal sing-along with Ann Hudson as accompanist. Members are reminded to bring items for the snack boxes and any wrapping materials they may be able to contribute. Dues for 2020 ($20) should be paid by this meeting. Scheduled hostesses are Mary Carter, Pat Copenhaver, Barbara Morris and Ellie Shirley. The next meeting will be in March. For more information, call 955-4491.
Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club
The Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club holds regular games at 6:30 p.m. Mondays and 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays in the Godfrey Miller Fellowship Center at 28 S. Loudoun St. in Winchester and at 12:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays at Westminster-Canterbury.
The Nov. 23 North/South winners were: Robert and Ilonka McNeill and Claudia Reppert and Virginia Connelly: tied for first and second. East/West winners were: Steve Straight and Martin Janowitz, first; Larry Graham and Gerard O’Malley, second.
The Nov. 25 winners were: J. David Grier and Bill Sharp, first; Chris Scully and Paula Gibbs, second.
The Nov. 26 North/South winners were: George Caley and Milan Majarov, first; Susan Fleming and Dan Putnam, second. East/West winners were: Stephen Montague and Larry Graham, first; Martin Janowitz and Gerard O’Malley, second.
Lessons and partnerships can be arranged. Visit www.winchesterbridge.com or call Mary Kay at 540-667-2425.
