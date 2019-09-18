NARFE Chapter 180
Kenneth J. Thomas, national president of NARFE (National Active & Retired Federal Employees), will visit Chapter 180 at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 27 at the Clarion Inn & Conference Center at 711 Millwood Ave. Following a buffet lunch of chicken pot pie and pork tenderloin, Thomas will speak about new initiatives underway at the national, state and local levels. For reservations, prospective members and guests may email Ken at swede1952@aol.com.
Kiwanis Club of Winchester
The Kiwanis Club of Winchester will meet at noon today at the Clarion Inn Conference Center. The speakers will be Bryan and Lisa Lapp with “Osteostrong” a program to help inprove balance, posture, strength, agility and energy.
Rotary Club of Winchester
The Rotary Club of Winchester will meet at noon Thursday at Winchester Country Club to hear new member talks from Kim Blosser and Kevin McKannan.
Winchester Host Lions
The Winchester Host Lion’s Club will meet at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Clarion Inn Banquet Room for a business meeting. Visitors are welcome. For more information about the club, please send an email to: winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Rotary Club of Frederick County
The Rotary Club of Frederick County will meet at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at Shenandoah Valley Westminster–Canterbury in the Main Dining Room. Kelly Miller from Blue Ridge Hospice will be the presenter. Guests and visiting Rotarians welcome. For more information, contact Triana Griffith at trianarish@gmail.com.
Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club
The Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club holds regular games at 6:30 p.m. Mondays and 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays in the Godfrey Miller Fellowship Center at 28 S. Loudoun St. in Winchester and at 12:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays at Westminster-Canterbury.
The Sept. 9 afternoon winners were: Susan Fleming and Ann Grisdale, first; Colin Steele and Bill Grewe, second.
The Sept. 9 evening winners were: Bill Sharp and J. David Grier, first; Gerard O’Malley and Larry Graham, second.
The Sept. 10 North/South winners were: Dagmar Loose and J. David Grier, first; Phil and Pat Mower, second. East/West winners were: George Caley and Milan Majarov, first; Emily Huttar and Bill Grewe, second.
Lessons and partnerships can be arranged. Visit www.winchesterbridge.com or call Mary Kay at 540-667-2425.
Rotary Club of Clarke County
The Rotary Club of Clarke County will meet at noon today at the Berryville Presbyterian Church.
All Rotarians and prospective members are welcome guests. For more information, contact Gerald Dodson at 540-533-8257 or bonndos5@aol.com.
Amateur Radio Club
The Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of each month at the club house at 2921 Grace St in Winchester. After a short business meeting, there usually follows an informative program. Program topics can be found at https://svarc.us Visitors and guests are very welcome to attend a meeting and learn more about amateur radio and joining the club.
