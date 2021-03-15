West Virginia schools are not playing Frederick County schools in winter sports anymore because West Virginia’s governing sports organization considers the Frederick County winter sports teams to be club teams, and West Virginia schools are not allowed to play club or travel teams.
From March 3 through March 12, schools from Frederick County and West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle competed against each other in basketball and wrestling, and they were scheduled to do so through March 27, the last day of the winter sports season for Frederick County.
Typically, the basketball competition season for both and Virginia and West Virginia starts in December and ends in March, but both the Frederick County and West Virginia seasons were delayed until March due to COVID-19 concerns. West Virginia made that announcement on Dec. 30, and Frederick County announced its decision on Jan. 5.
But while West Virginia is playing basketball officially now, the basketball and wrestling seasons for VHSL Class 4 — which is what the Frederick County schools compete in — ended on Feb. 20.
West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission assistant executive director Greg Reed said it wasn’t until VHSL executive director Billy Haun called the organization on Friday that the WVSSAC was aware that the VHSL season was finished. And because the VHSL season is complete, the WVSSAC doesn’t consider the Frederick County schools to be official high school teams.
“Basically, [Haun] had a feel for our rules, and he wanted to let us know that any schools participating in Virginia in [basketball, wrestling or swimming] at this point would be considered club [for West Virginia purposes], because [the VHSL] considers seasons to be officially over for the winter sports,” said Reed in a phone interview. “We went into action and shut our schools down from further participation. There’s not going to be any penalties, because we didn’t know this in advance. But just going forward, we’re not allowed to participate with them.”
Millbrook coordinator of student activities Scott Mankins said Monday that the VHSL also called him on Friday to inform him of the situation going forward with West Virginia schools. Mankins declined to comment on the specifics of the interaction.
Reed said West Virginia schools are required to send the WVSSAC their schedules. But in a 2020-21 school year that was significantly altered by COVID-19, Reed said the WVSSAC isn’t always certain of the season guidelines for other state associations. West Virginia high schools typically schedule teams not only from Virginia, but also Maryland, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Kentucky and Washington, D.C.
High schools in Virginia are also required to submit their schedules, but McCall said the initial schedules sent in 2020 by Frederick County schools did not include contests against West Virginia schools.
On Jan. 25, the Frederick County schools released basketball schedules with West Virginia schools on them.
“When West Virginia decided to push their winter season to the start of March, we all saw that as an opportunity to schedule some out-of-area games,” James Wood CSA Craig Woshner said. “To be quite honest, I guess we didn’t think it was outside the rules, outside the lines.
“I guess in retrospect, maybe we should have cleared everything with the VHSL and the West Virginia state association, but none of the [athletic directors] on either side of the border really thought about doing it. We had gotten approval from the VHSL to play [the Frederick County] season [after the VHSL season], so we were kind of operating under the assumption that we were pretty much considered a school team [by West Virginia] even though we weren’t playing in the VHSL season. Obviously, none of the West Virginia athletic directors thought there was going to be any issue with that either.”
It took nine days after the first West Virginia-Virginia contest to resolve the situation, during which time Panhandle and Frederick County schools combined to hold 20 boys’ and girls’ varsity basketball games and nine wrestling matches against each other.
McCall did not say why it took until Friday for the VHSL to notify athletic officials. Woshner said he’s still not sure about the circumstances that led to Friday’s notification.
“I don’t know where the concern initiated,” said Woshner, who added he was not contacted by the VHSL. “As far as I know, somebody alerted the VHSL. I have no idea where that started. [The VHSL] contacted the West Virginia association, and that’s the decision they came up with.”
Woshner said he knows James Wood has to follow VHSL rules, but he was hoping that the unique circumstances created by COVID-19 this year would have allowed for some scheduling creativity.
“In a year like this, where we’d had to have so much flexibility from Day 1, [I would have liked to see the state organizations give] a little bit of flexibility for these handful of athletic contests,” Woshner said. “It’s not like we’re playing ineligible athletes, or recruiting kids that don’t go to our respective high schools. We’re abiding by all the rules that we would in a normal year.”
Woshner reiterated what he said on Friday in that he feels this decision hurts West Virginia athletes as much as Frederick County athletes. Woshner said his conversation with Hampshire (W.Va.) athletic director Trey Stewart on Friday night illustrated that.
“We were supposed to host a tri-swim meet with Musselman and Hampshire on Wednesday [at Signal Knob Recreation Center in Strasburg],” Woshner said. “That was [Hampshire’s] only opportunity to swim a regular-season meet before they get into their postseason, and they got that pulled away from them.
“It’s just frustrating that they couldn’t have allowed a little bit of flexibility in this year. It’s not like we’d be asking to do something like this all the time. We’re not allowed to play out-of-season games in a normal year. But in a year like this, we felt like as a county it wasn’t safe yet to move forward, and we came up with the alternate season. Again, that had gotten approval from the VHSL.”
The Frederick County schools have moved quickly to schedule/alter more events to maximize the remaining two weeks of their winter sports season.
On Monday, Millbrook and Sherando played in each other in boys’ and girls’ basketball in an addition to the schedule. In another addition, Millbrook and James Wood are also playing each other today in boys’ and girls’ basketball.
On Wednesday, a wrestling quad at Millbrook that was originally set to include two West Virginia schools will now be a dual between Sherando and the Pioneers.
Sherando and James Wood have added boys’ and girls’ basketball games with each other for next Monday.
In terms of events lost, five varsity basketball games were canceled on Saturday between West Virginia and Frederick County schools. The last two weeks of the Frederick County winter season were to feature 11 basketball games and 12 wrestling matches between the two states.
