NARFE Chapter 180
NARFE Chapter 180 (National Active & Retired Federal Employees) will meet at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Boyce Fire Hall in Boyce (corner of U.S. 340 and Main Street). Following a buffet lunch, members will hear from Richard Hoover, a retired Federal Service Officer from Front Royal. He will speak about changes in European thinking that sparked interest in the ideals of Ancient Rome and gave rise to the Renaissance. For lunch reservations at $15 per person or membership inquiries, email Ken at swede1952@aol.com. Also, reservations are now being accepted for a bus trip to Hershey, Pennsylvania, on Dec. 2. The cost of $129 includes transportation, lunch at Hershey Farm Restaurant, and a holiday show at the American Musical Theatre. For information, call Mary at 540-869-7656.
National Federation of the Blind
The Winchester Chapter of the National Federation of the Blind is pleased to resume in-person monthly meetings. The next meeting will be Saturday at 10 a.m. in the conference room at Solenberger’s hardware store, 832 Berryville Ave., Winchester. We also plan to have a call-in line available for those who cannot attend. Those interested in participating or in learning more about the organization should call President Chris Walker at 540-303-0080. The National Federation of the Blind welcomes people who are blind or have low vision, as well as families and friends. The goal is to help the blind live the lives we want. We offer numerous networking opportunities and blindness-related resources, including free white canes for blind children and adults. We also offer scholarships.
Stamp Club
The Shenandoah Valley Stamp Club will meet from 7-9 p.m. June 22 in 212 Davis Hall (the Winchester-Frederick County Visitors Center building). SVSC meets the 4th Tuesday of each month except December and invites stamp collectors of all ages. For more information, contact Cal Allen at shenandoahvalleystampclub@gmail.com.
Lions Club
The Winchester Host Lion’s Club will hold a business meeting on June 22 at 12:15 p.m. at the Winchester Moose Lodge. If you would like to join the meeting, please send an email to: winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com. The club will not meet for lunch on June 29. It will hold its annual Awards and Installation Banquet at the Winchester Moose Lodge at 5 p.m. If you would like to join the meeting, please send an email to: winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com. The club next’s meeting is July 6 at 12:15 p.m. at the Winchester Moose Lodge. Guest speaker will be Chief Jon Henschel from Winchester Fire & Rescue Department. If you would like to join the meeting, please send an email to: winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Kiwanis Club
The Kiwanis Club of Winchester meets Wednesdays at noon at the Winchester Moose Lodge 215 E. Cork St. Anyone interested in attending is invited to join the Kiwanis for lunch.
NAMI
National Alliance on Mental Illness-Northern Shenandoah Valley meets Mondays at 10:30 a.m. at Jim Barnett Park POW pavilion. Meetings are free and last 90 minutes. They are open to anyone 18 or older. A young adult group is starting on Zoom on May 27. For more information, email nsv.nami@gmail.com
Dementia Matters
Dementia Matters, a local dementia training organization, will conduct two three-hour dementia training sessions this month for caregivers: June 28 or June 30 at the Our Health campus, 301 N. Cameron St., Winchester. Call or text 540-535-9775 or email jseymour@dementiamattersusa.org.
Winchester Brain Injury Group
The Winchester Brain Injury Group is hosting a six-part series called “Brain Injury Basics” on different aspects of brain injuries. These meetings are being held on Zoom from 6-7:15 p.m. the third Thursday of each month, starting June 17. The goal is to help each other thrive after traumatic brain injury, both survivors and caregivers. For more information or to register, contact Kathleen Mancini at TBI@mindspring.com or Betty Friant at 540-550-1784.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.