Disabled American Veterans
The Disabled American Veterans will meet at 7:30 tonight at the Cherry Beasley Readiness Center, 181 Pendleton Drive. Call Leroy Lovett at 540-667-6327 for more information. New members welcome.
Preceptor Zeta Chapter
Preceptor Zeta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi will hold its next business meeting at 7 p.m. today at the home of Susan Goldizen. Members are asked to bring boxed food donations.
Trout Unlimited
The Winchester Chapter of Trout Unlimited will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at Winchester Red Cross, 561 Fortress Drive. The group will gather for dinner at 5:30 p.m. before the meeting at Donato’s Touch of Italy Restaurant, 1361 North Frederick Pike.
The chapter also holds a monthly gathering at Escutcheon Brewing in Winchester to offer anglers and non-anglers in our area the opportunity to learn about Trout Unlimited and to tie some fishing flies. This month’s gathering is set for 7 p.m. Nov. 13. For more information and directions to our meeting location, visit our website www.winchestertu.org or contact Bill Prokopchak (540-722-2620).
American Association of University Women
The Winchester Branch of the American Association of University Women will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at Perkins Restaurant. Order from the breakfast menu at 9:30 a.m. Speaker Linda Sittig will discuss her newest book, “Counting Crows.” Membership is open to graduates of colleges and universities. AAUW advances equity for women and girls through research, education, and advocacy. For more information, call 540-869-1728.
Rotary Club of Frederick County
The Rotary Club of Frederick County will meet at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at Shenandoah Valley Westminster–Canterbury in the Main Dining Room. Roger Pierson will speak about State Highpointing and World Jamboree. Guests and visiting Rotarians welcome. For more information, contact Triana Griffith at trianarish@gmail.com.
Rotary Club of Winchester
The Rotary Club of Winchester will meet not meet at noon today. Instead, the club will hold its Rotary Awards from 6 to 8 tonight at the George Washington Hotel.
VFW Post 2123
VFW Post 2123 will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at Elks Lodge 867, 466 Front Royal Pike. Prospective members are invited to attend. VFW membership is open to United States citizens honorably discharged from (or currently serving in) any U.S. uniformed service who have been awarded a qualifying campaign medal or who were in receipt of hostile fire or imminent danger pay.
Beekeepers of the Northern Shenandoah
BONS will not meet Nov. 14 for its Monthly Education Meeting. Instead, the club will be supporting the documentary, “The Pollinators,” showing at the Winchester Alamo Drafthouse, at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 19. Tickets available at the theater, or online https://drafthouse.com/winchester/. Visitors are always welcome. Can’t make it to the showing, but are interested in beekeeping? Check out the BONS website: http://www.valleybees.online/ for information regarding future classes, etc.
Winchester Host Lions
The Winchester Host Lion’s Club will meet at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Clarion Inn Banquet Room. Lion Sam Leinbach will speak about weather radio. Visitors are welcome. For more information about the club, send an email to: winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Rotary Club of Clarke County
The Rotary Club of Clarke County will meet at noon today at the Berryville Presbyterian Church. The speaker will be Jane Bauknecht, executive director of the Adult Day Care Center in Winchester. All Rotarians and prospective members are welcome guests. For more information, contact Gerald Dodson at 540-533-8257 or bonndos5@aol.com.
Kiwanis Club of Winchester
The Kiwanis Club of Winchester will meet at noon today at the Clarion Conference Center. Roger Pierson will speak about State Highpointing and World Jamboree.
Shawquon Ruritan
Shawquon Ruritan meets at the Stephens City United Methodist Church at 7 p.m. every third Thursday of each month.
Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club
The Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club holds regular games at 6:30 p.m. Mondays and 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays in the Godfrey Miller Fellowship Center at 28 S. Loudoun St. in Winchester and at 12:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays at Westminster-Canterbury.
The Oct. 28 winners were: Ann Hawkins-Viau and Dagmar Loose, first; Gerard O’Malley and Milan Majarov, second.
The Oct. 29 North/South winners were: Claudia Reppert and Virginia Connelly, first; Brian Leonard and Mariellen Schwentker, second. East/West winners were: Mary Kay Fahnestock and Ann Hawkins-Viau, first; Stephen Montague and Virginia Fluet, second.
Lessons and partnerships can be arranged. Visit www.winchesterbridge.com or call Mary Kay at 540-667-2425.
Civitan Club
Northern Shenandoah Valley Civitan Club, a nonprofit organization with the emphasis on helping those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, meets at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday evenings of the month at the Top Of Virginia Regional Chamber Office at 407 S. Loudoun St. in Winchester on the second and fourth Thursday evenings.
Amateur Radio Club
The Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of each month at the club house at 2921 Grace St. in Winchester. After a short business meeting, there usually follows an informative program. Program topics can be found at https://svarc.us.
Town and Country Garden Club
The Town and Country Garden Club will meet at 1 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Berryville Presbyterian Church at 123 W. Main Street in Berryville. Jennifer Algorri will demonstrate “repostioning” vintage and antique glassware and china into flowers, garden totems and bird feeders. In addition to hearing from the guest speaker, members will also engage in a silent auction of Christmas items that are no longer being used. Forms for placing bids will be available and bidding will stop when the meeting is adjourned.
This month’s arrangement should be in a “real” pumpkin and November’s specimen is a chrysanthemum.
Anyone interested in club information is asked to call Marilyn at 540-955-8390.
Daughters of the American Revolution
The Fort Loudoun Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, will meet for brunch at 10 a.m. Nov. 16 at the Winchester Country Club, 1300 Senseny Road. Cost, payable at the door, is $15. The speaker for this brunch is Becky Polite and she will speak on Women’s Health and Fitness. Please RSVP by Nov. 10 to Sara Boppe. Guests are welcome to attend.
Order of the Eastern Star
McKinley Chapter No. 19, Order of the Eastern Star, will meet at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Masonic Lodge, 118 N. Loudoun St. (on the walking mall). A free-will offering dinner will precede the meeting at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Donna McIlwee at 877-1503.
Woman’s Club of Clarke County
The Woman’s Club of Clarke County will meet at 2 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Berryville Baptist Church. The agenda includes the nomination of a recording secretary, the election of officers for 2020 and December activities. Members are reminded to bring items for FISH. Guest speaker will be Leslie Williams of Berryville Physical Therapy & Wellness, who will address ways to reduce falls and fractures. Scheduled hostesses are Pat Cobb, Cathy Kirby, Barbara Lee and Rosemary Leone. Dues for 2020 are payable now. For more information, call 955-4491.
