Winchester Host Lions Club
The club will meet at 12:15 p.m. today at the Winchester Moose Lodge. Guest speaker will be Linda Harrison from the 2 For 2 Foundation. If you would like to join the meeting, please send an email to winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Godfrey Miller Center
Learn about the role of clergy during the American Revolution and explore the history of the Godfrey Miller House at 2 p.m. today at the Godfrey Miller Center, 28 S. Loudoun St., Winchester. Led by the Rev. Jonathon Boynton. At 2 p.m. Aug. 14, the Winchester chapter of the Embroiderers Guild of America will meet at the center. All skill levels welcome. If you’ve wanted to learn embroidery but don’t know where to begin, contact 703-946-0191 for more information. Free and open to the public.
Kiwanis Club of Winchester
No noon meeting on Aug. 10. The club’s picnic is at 5 p.m. at the Kiwanis Shelter in Jim Barnett Park.
Winchester Rotary Club
The club will meet at noon Aug. 11 at the Rotary Shelter in Jim Barnett Park.
Trout Unlimited
The Winchester chapter of Trout Unlimited’s monthly BarFly gathering will be at 7 p.m. Aug. 10 at Escutcheon Brewing in Winchester. For more information, visit www.winchestertu.org.
Walk with a Doc
The Winchester chapter of Walk With a Doc will have its next walk on Aug. 10 from 11 a.m.-noon. Meet at the Valley Health Wellness and Fitness Center Lobby. Free. Hear a brief talk “Medication Safety” by Jeremy Fox, PharmD, followed by an enjoyable walk with the group at your own pace and distance. The walk is held outdoors. Arrive 15-20 minutes early to check in. In the event of inclement weather, contact the center at 540-536-3000 or check its Facebook page. For more information, email walkwithadocwinchester@gmail.com.
Beekeepers of the Northern Shenandoah Valley
BONS will meet at 7 p.m. Aug. 11 in the library at Blandy Experimental Farm in Boyce. Guest speaker will be Bill Gartner of Shenandoah Bee Supply. He will discuss bear fences. All are welcome. If you would like a representative from BONS to speak to your club or organization about beekeeping, contact the group through its website, bonsbees.com.
Shawnee Ruritan Club Picking Party
The club will host a music Picking Party from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Woodmen of the World Building, 109 Boundary Ave., Winchester. Bring a stringed instrument to play or just sit back and enjoy the music. Free admission. Any musician wishing to participate is asked to sign in at the door. Hot dogs, chili, chips, drinks and desserts will be available for purchase.
Brain Injury Recovery Group
The group will meet from 6-7 p.m. Aug. 18 via Zoom. For Zoom link or dial-in number, contact Kathleen Mancini at TBI@mindspring.com or Betty Friant at 540-550-1784. The group is focusing on various aspects of journaling this year.
Gore Vol Fire and Rescue Annual Yard Party
The yard party will begin 5 p.m. Aug. 19 and include games, games, sandwiches, soup and ice cream. At 7 p.m. there will be Bluegrass music by Joseph Hott and the Short Mtn. Boys. On Aug. 20, dinners will begin at 3:30 p. m. and include country ham or baked chicken. There will also be games, sandwiches, soup and ice cream. An auction will begin 6 p.m. Saturday.
Bus trip sponsored by National Active and Retired Federal Employees
Seats are available for a community bus trip on Aug. 23 from Winchester to Lancaster, Pennsylvania, for lunch at Hershey Farm Restaurant and a performance of the musical “David” a the Sight and Sound Theatre. Cost is $139. For reservations, call Mary at 540-869-7656. Any from the trip will be donated to Alzheimer’s research.
The Independent Order of Odd Fellows and Rebekahs
Interested in helping the community? Consider joining a very old fraternal organization, The Independent Order of Odd Fellows and Rebekahs. Please contact Jack or Bernita Roberts at bernitaroberts8@gmail.com.
YDC seeking volunteers
The Youth Development Center’s Adventures Beyond program is seeking volunteers to serve youth with disabilities in the community. These twice-a-week volunteer opportunities are offered on Tuesdays from 5-7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Pre-volunteer interview and training required. Email Maribeth Stotler-Watkins at programming@myydc.org if interested.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
TOPS, a nonprofit weight-loss support group headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., has three chapters meeting each week in the Winchester area. Fees to join are modest. For information, visit www.tops.org or contact any of the leaders below:
Mondays from 6 to 7 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church, 2077 N. Frederick Pike. Call Joan Derosier at 540-550-3897.
Wednesdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Kernstown United Methodist Church, 3239 Valley Pike. Call Helen Reitan at 540-550-0744.
Thursdays from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Kernstown United Methodist Church, 3239 Valley Pike. Email Joyce Steele at faith.and.hope524@gmail.com.
DivorceCare
DivorceCare is a divorce (or separation) recovery support group. The women’s group will meet at Fellowship Bible Church each Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Children’s program DivorceCare4Kids is also available for 5-12 year olds. The church is located at 3217 Middle Road, Winchester. DivorceCare features nationally recognized experts on divorce and recovery topics. Meeting sessions are presented from a Biblical perspective and include “Facing My Anger,” “Facing My Loneliness,” “Family & Friends,” “Financial & Legal Issues” and more. For more information and to register, go to DivorceCare.org or call the church at 540 662-7743.
Winchester Newcomers Club
We are a social organization for women who are new to the area or would like to make new friends through a variety of social activities and general meetings featuring community speakers. For contact information and activity schedules, visit www.winchesternewcomersclub.org.
Quota International of Winchester
Quota International of Winchester is a 501©3 civic organization assisting disadvantaged women and children and the hearing impaired in Winchester and Frederick County. We are looking for like-minded women who are interested in becoming members and helping our community. For more information, please call Ginny at 540-931-8832.
Donate rehabilitation equipment
The Northern Shenandoah Valley Chapter of F.R.E.E. (Foundation for Rehabilitation Equipment & Endowment) is requesting donations of gently used medical equipment to assist local residents in need. Items most requested are wheelchairs, transport chairs, tub transfer benches, rollators and bed rails. Donations may be dropped off at 333 W. Cork St., Lower Lobby, Suite 40, in Winchester. For more information, call 540-664-7552, e-mail us at nsv@free-foundation.org or view our website at www.free-foundation.org. F.R.E.E. is a 501©(3) organization and donations are tax deductible at their present fair market value.
CCAP
CCAP of Winchester needs the following items: Gently used men’s summer clothes (please note we always need men’s jeans, T-Shirts, sweatshirts, sweatpants and belts);gently used women’s and children’s summer clothes; gently used girls and little girl’s dresses – all sizes; new girl’s underwear and children’s socks; gently used shoes and lightweight jackets — all sizes and genders; gently used bath towels and bedding – all sizes; tents and sleeping bags; individual baby wipe packs and diapers sizes 4, 5, and 6; disposable adult underwear and incontinence pads. Donations may be dropped off Monday-Friday between the hours of 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 112 S. Kent St. Winchester, Va. For additional information call CCAP at 540-662-4318 or contact theredwagonministry@gmail.com.
Froggy’s Closet
Froggy’s Closet, a project of Families Reaching Out Group, which provides clothing, shoes, toys and more for free to foster children and at-risk children, is currently in need of spring/summer boys’ clothing in all sizes from 2T to 16. Volunteers also needed to primarily sort clothing and match outfits. Froggy’s Closet is located at 200 N. Braddock St., Winchester. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. Call 540-773-4192.
Disabled American VeteransD.A.V. meets the first Wednesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at the Cherry-Beasley Readiness Center, 181 Pendleton Drive, Winchester. Questions? Contact Leroy Lovett at 540-533-7737.
AMVETS
American Veterans (AMVETS) Post 18 meets the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Post Home, 851 Green St., Stephens City. All current members and active duty, reserve, and national guard personnel and veterans who have served honorably are welcome to attend.
VFW Post 9760
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9760 and its auxiliary meet the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Post Home at 425 S. Buckmarsh St., Berryville. All members are encouraged to attend. Persons interested in joining are invited and requested to bring proof of honorable military service.
Veterans breakfast
Veterans are invited to join a breakfast meeting at 8:15 a.m. the first Saturday of each month at the Golden Corral Restaurant in Winchester. The group is headed by local pastor Paul Campbell. After breakfast, each veteran presents his military experiences to the group. Cost is $7 for all-you-can eat breakfast. Please wear a baseball cap representing your military service or organization. Questions? Josh Morimoto at 703-967-8679 or JoshRE2020@gmail.com.
Vietnam Veterans of America
The group meets monthly on the third Thursday at the Edinburg VFW. Lunch from 11:15 a.m.-noon, followed by a meeting from noon-1 p.m. Contact: Ronnie Zerkel, 540-333-5805.
Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club
The Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of each month at the clubhouse at 2921 Grace St., Winchester. After a short business meeting, an interesting and informative program usually follows. Program topics can be found on the club’s website at https://svarc.us. Guests are welcome to attend to learn more about amateur radio and joining the club.
Stamp Club
The Shenandoah Valley Stamp Club meets the fourth Tuesday of each month except December from 7-9 p.m. and invites stamp collectors of all ages. Location: 212 Davis Hall (Winchester-Frederick County Visitors Center building at 1400 S. Pleasant Valley Road, Winchester). For more information contact Cal Allen at shenandoahvalleystampclub@gmail.com.
Ask a Master Gardener help desk
Homeowners who have questions regarding their lawn, landscape, or vegetable gardens can get their questions answered by an Extension Master Gardener on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Bring your questions and/or plant samples to the Virginia Cooperative Extension-Frederick County Office at 107 N. Kent St., Winchester. Or call 540-665-5699 or email greenhelpline.frederickco.@gmail.com.
Spay Today
Spay Today is the area’s non-profit, reduced-priced spay and neuter program. Choose from many vets through a wide area. At the time of surgery, initial shots and tests can also be obtained at lower rates. Contact Spay Today: https://spay-today.org or call 304-728-8330.
