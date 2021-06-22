Stamp Club
The Shenandoah Valley Stamp Club will meet from 7-9 p.m. today in 212 Davis Hall (the Winchester-Frederick County Visitors Center building). SVSC meets the 4th Tuesday of each month except December and invites stamp collectors of all ages. For more information, contact Cal Allen at shenandoahvalleystampclub@gmail.com.
Lions Club
The Winchester Host Lion’s Club will hold a business meeting today at 12:15 p.m. at the Winchester Moose Lodge. If you would like to join the meeting, please send an email to: winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com. The club will not meet for lunch on June 29. It will hold its annual Awards and Installation Banquet at the Winchester Moose Lodge at 5 p.m. If you would like to join the meeting, please send an email to: winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com. The club next’s meeting is July 6 at 12:15 p.m. at the Winchester Moose Lodge. Guest speaker will be Chief Jon Henschel from Winchester Fire & Rescue Department. If you would like to join the meeting, please send an email to: winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Kiwanis Club
The Kiwanis Club of Winchester meets Wednesdays at noon at the Winchester Moose Lodge 215 E. Cork St. Anyone interested in attending is invited to join the Kiwanis for lunch.
Hawthorne Garden Club
Hawthorne Garden Club will meet at Valerie Hill Winery located at 1687 Marlboro Road, Stephens City, 22655, from 4 to 6 p.m. on June 24. It will be our Annual Hawthorne Garden Picnic and installation of new officers. Food will be purchased at the winery but bringing dishes to share is more than welcome.
NARFE Chapter 180
NARFE Chapter 180 (National Active & Retired Federal Employees) will meet at 11:30 a.m. June 25 at Boyce Fire Hall in Boyce (corner of U.S. 340 and Main Street). Following a buffet lunch, members will hear from Richard Hoover, a retired Foreign Service Officer from Front Royal. He will speak about changes in European thinking that sparked interest in the ideals of Ancient Rome and gave rise to the Renaissance. For lunch reservations at $15 per person or membership inquiries, email Ken at swede1952@aol.com. Also, reservations are now being accepted for a bus trip to Hershey, Pennsylvania, on Dec. 2. The cost of $129 includes transportation, lunch at Hershey Farm Restaurant, and a holiday show at the American Musical Theatre. For information, call Mary at 540-869-7656.
NAMI
National Alliance on Mental Illness-Northern Shenandoah Valley meets Mondays at 10:30 a.m. at Jim Barnett Park POW pavilion. Meetings are free and last 90 minutes. They are open to anyone 18 or older. A young adult group is starting on Zoom on May 27. For more information, email nsv.nami@gmail.com.
Dementia Matters
Dementia Matters, a local dementia training organization, will conduct two three-hour dementia training sessions this month for caregivers: June 28 or June 30 at the Our Health campus, 301 N. Cameron St., Winchester. Call or text 540-535-9775 or email jseymour@dementiamattersusa.org.
Winchester Brain Injury Group
The Winchester Brain Injury Group is hosting a six-part series called “Brain Injury Basics” on different aspects of brain injuries. These meetings are being held on Zoom from 6-7:15 p.m. the third Thursday of each month, starting June 17. The goal is to help each other thrive after traumatic brain injury, both survivors and caregivers. For more information or to register, contact Kathleen Mancini at TBI@mindspring.com or Betty Friant at 540-550-1784.
CCAP
CCAP of Winchester is looking for donations of gently used summer clothing for men, women, teens, children and baby/toddler. Men’s T-shirts in sizes large and X-large, men’s jeans in sizes 32 to 42, and men’s and women’s tennis shoes and flip flops are especially needed. Donations may be dropped off Monday-Friday between the hours of 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at 212 S. Kent St.
Froggy’s Closet
Froggy’s Closet provides new and like new clothing and more to foster children, children at risk and children in need with the appropriate referral. The current needs are for boys sizes 5T, 6 and 8 (shorts only — they have the tops), 16, 18, as well as Men’s ex-large athletic shorts and tops. For girls, sizes 12, 18 and 16 women’s are needed.
Froggy’s Closet tries to give out seven outfits per child. With each request they give out a new pair of shoes with seven new pairs of socks and new underwear. Additionally they give each child new books, toys and any other items that are needed.
If you have clothing in good condition that your children have out grown or if you are out and about shopping please consider donating them to Froggy’s Closet.
Donations are accepted on Tuesday and Wednesday at 32 E. Piccadilly St. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Email frog231w@gmail.com or call 540-773-4192 with questions. The website is frog-kids.org.
Spay Today
Spay Today is the area’s non-profit, reduced-priced spay and neuter program. Choose from many vets through a wide area. At the time of surgery, initial shots and tests can also be obtained at lower rates. Contact Spay Today: https://spay-today.org or call 304-728-8330.
