Dakota Ludwick (from left), Joel D. Douglas and Seth M. Caballero, all from Boy Scout Troop 9, were awarded their Eagle Scout rank on Sept. 12 at Market Street United Methodist Church in Winchester. Ludwick is a James Wood High School graduate and is now in the workforce. Douglas is a senior at Millbrook High School and in the marching band. Caballero is a Millbrook graduate and will be attending Laurel Ridge Community College in an apprentice program that begins in October. According to a media release, only 4% of all youths globally in the scouting program earn the Eagle Scout rank.