Winchester Host Lions Club
The club will meet at 12:15 p.m. today at the Winchester Moose Lodge. Guest speaker will be Jim Smith from the Northern Shenandoah Valley Audubon Society. If you would like to join the meeting, send an email to winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Hearts for Arts honoree
Mark Lore, founder of the Magic Lantern Theater, is this year’s Hearts of Arts honoree. The public is invited to a celebration from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley during the ShenArts meeting. Under Lore’s leadership, for more than 21 years, the Magic Lantern provided the community with a wide variety of cinematic entertainment at various locations. Sadly, the pandemic has contributed to the decision to close out the Magic Lantern’s activities by next summer and use the remaining resources for film education and production in the region.
Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign
The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign started Monday. To schedule your bell ringing time and location, contact Tracy Hines at 540-662-4777 ext. 18 or tracy.hines@uss.salvationarmy.org.
Trout Unlimited
The group’s Winchester chapter will have its monthly gathering at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Escutcheon Brewing, 142 W. Commercial St., Winchester. Visit www.winchestertu.org.
Winchester Rotary Club
The club will meet at noon Thursday at Winchester Country Club and also on Zoom. Guest speaker is Andrea Cosans, executive director at CCAP.
BONS
Beekeepers of the Northern Shenandoah Valley will have its monthly Zoom meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday. Blandy Experimental Farm faculty member, Dr. T’ai Roulston, will discuss current research on bee species and interspecies disease transmission. All visitors welcome. Visit http://www.valleybees.online/ and scroll down to “club announcements” for the meeting link.
Preceptor Zeta Chapter
The Beta Sigma Phi Fall Ritual will be held at IJ Canns on Saturday. All chapters have decided to support Winchester Rescue Mission. Deb Rotundo will host a social for her Preceptor Zeta sisters at Longhorn Steakhouse on Nov. 17, followed by a free performance at Shenandoah University. Judith Larrick held a business meeting Nov. 3. Preceptor Zeta sisters will support The Laurel Center this year.
American Association of University Women
Loudoun County resident Tara Hewan, author of the children’s book “Dear Maxwell, a Conversation About Race,” will be the guest speaker at Saturday’s meeting, which will be held from 10 a.m.-noon at the Bowman Library. For more information, visit https://winchester-va.aauw.net.
French & Indian War Foundation
The group’s 19th annual meeting will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the Godfrey Miller Home, 28 S. Loudoun St., Winchester. Business meeting from 2-3 p.m. At 3 p.m., Randy Crane, a board member of the Friends of Fort Ashby, will discuss the fort and the people who served there. Join us to learn more about the history of the colonial frontier. Free admission. Light fare will be served.
Breakfast for veterans
Winchester Elks Lodge No. 867 will offer a free breakfast to past members of the armed services from 9 a.m.-noon Sunday at the lodge at 466 Front Royal Pike, Winchester. Open to the public. Guests and family are welcome to attend (cost for them is adults $8, children 5-13 $4, under 5 free). Questions? Call 540-662-8277 or email elksclub867@gmail.com.
Hawthorne Garden Club
Hawthorne Garden Club will join Colonial Garden Club at 1 p.m. Nov. 17 for a wreath-making workshop at Belle Grove Plantation. Donated wreaths will benefit the Kris Kringle shop at Belle Grove. Members should bring cut greens and materials for creating their wreaths.
Clarke County Rotary Club
The club, which meets Wednesdays at noon at Berryville Presbyterian Church, is selling chances on five gift baskets filled for a variety of gift cards and gift certificates for its Holiday Bundles of Joy Raffle. Tickets are $10 each or three for $20. Baskets range in value from $250 to approximately $750. Only 500 tickets will be sold. Donations still being sought. The drawing will be Dec. 5. Proceeds will benefit the club’s community service projects. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Dale Coumes at jimdale138@outlook.com or 540-955-2722; Lisa Cooke, 540-539-3712; Gerald Dodson, 540-533-8257 or stop by Family Antiques at 116 A N. Buckmarsh St., Berryville.
Blue Ridge Kiwanis
The Blue Ridge Kiwanis of Winchester holds weekly meetings with speakers at 7:30 a.m. Thursdays at the La Quinta Hotel, 1055 Millwood Pike. The public is invited.
Kiwanis Club of Winchester
Club meetings are each Wednesday at the Winchester Moose Lodge on Cork Street from noon to 1 p.m. Anyone interested in attending is invited to join the Kiwanis for lunch. Call Jeff for more information at 540-247-9243.
Walk with a Doc
The Winchester chapter of Walk With a Doc will meet from 11 a.m.-noon Wednesday. Meet at the Valley Health Wellness and Fitness Center lobby. Free to attend. Hear a brief talk, “Holidays Ahead: Celebrating Healthy and Happy,” by Dr. Michon Bechamps, followed by a walk with the group at your own pace and distance. Arrive 15-20 minutes early to check in. For more information, email walkwithadocwinchester@gmail.com. The group meets the second Wednesday of the month from 11 a.m.-noon and the fourth Saturday from 9-10 a.m.
CCAP
CCAP of Winchester is seeking donations of gently used men’s jeans in sizes 28 to 42; men’s T-shirts in all sizes; men’s belts in all sizes; men’s and women’s sweatshirts and sweatpants; men’s and women’s tennis shoes. Also needed: women’s winter clothing, gently used bath towels, and king and queen sheet sets. The Red Wagon Ministry is in need of baby diapers, sizes 4, 5 and 6. Donations may be dropped off weekdays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at 112 S. Kent St.
Froggy’s Closet
Froggy’s Closet has volunteer opportunities. Sorting clothing, matching outfits, sewing T-shirt bags and more. Froggy’s Closet provides clothing, books, toys and more to foster children, children at risk, and children in need with a referral. Located at 200 N. Braddock St., Winchester. For more information, email frog231w@gmail.com, call 540-773-4192 or visit www.frog-kids.org.
First Night Winchester
First Night Winchester, a community New Year’s celebration of the arts, is seeking vendors to set up on the Old Town Mall to sell food, drinks and/or novelties on the evening of Dec. 31. If you would like to apply for a location, contact Al Frappollo at asfrap60@gmail.com.
Preservation of Historic Winchester
Preservation of Historic Winchester welcomes donations of new or gently used paper bags, now through early November, to replenish the Bough & Dough shop supply. A contactless drop-off bin is available on the back porch of the Hexagon House, 530 Amherst St., Winchester. PHW is also hoping to expand its volunteer base for the Holiday House tour in 2021. A form is available on PHW’s website or you can email your contact information/volunteer specialties to phwinc.org@gmail.com to be added to the group’s list.
Winchester Area Newcomers Club
Meets the third Thursday of the month at 10:30 a.m. from September to May at Fellowship Bible Church, 3217 Middle Road, Winchester.The club is a social organization for women who are new to the area or who have had recent life changes and are looking to meet new friends. Visit www.winchesternewcomersclub.org/.
Disabled American Veterans
D.A.V. meets the first Wednesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at the Cherry-Beasley Readiness Center, 181 Pendleton Drive, Winchester. Questions? Contact Leroy Lovett at 540-533-7737.
AMVETS and DAV
American Veterans (AMVETS) Post 18 and Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 9 have joined forces to better serve our local veterans and their families. John Roberts, Certified DAV Chapter Service Officer, is available to assist veterans with filing for Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits, claims, and/or appeals. He can be reached at cw2jbr2@gmail.com or 843-812-4473. Veterans in need can also email AMVETS Post 18 at amvetsva18@gmail.com or call Post 18 Commander Ralph Hensley at 571-232-1184.
American Veterans (AMVETS) Post 18 meets the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Post Home, 851 Green St., Stephens City. All current members and active duty, reserve, and national guard personnel and veterans who have served honorably are welcome to attend.
Veterans breakfast
Veterans are invited to join a breakfast meeting at 8:15 a.m. the first Saturday of each month at the Golden Corral Restaurant in Winchester. The group is headed by local pastor Paul Campbell. After breakfast, each veteran presents his military experiences to the group. Cost is $7 for all-you-can eat breakfast. Please wear a baseball cap representing your military service or organization. Questions? Josh Morimoto at 703-967-8679 or JoshRE2020@gmail.com.
Literacy Volunteers seeking tutors
Literacy Volunteers Winchester area is seeking volunteer adult literacy tutors. Tutors do not need to have any prior experience in education. They need only a desire to assist an adult to read, write or speak English, understand math, learn a life skill such as driving a car or operating a digital device, or how to become a citizen. For more information, call 540-536-1648 or email plam@lvwa.org.
National Federation of the Blind
The Winchester chapter of National Federation of the Blind remains busy in spite of COVID-19. The group welcomes people who are blind or have low vision, as well as family and friends. The goal is to help the vision-impaired live the lives they want. The group offers numerous networking opportunities and blindness-related resources, including free white canes for blind children and adults. It also offers scholarships. The monthly chapter meetings are now virtual but will hopefully be “in person” again soon. Those interested in participating should contact President Chris Walker at 540-303-0080.
NAMI
National Alliance on Mental Illness-Northern Shenandoah Valley meets Mondays at 10:30 a.m. at Jim Barnett Park POW pavilion. Meetings are free and last 90 minutes. They are open to anyone 18 or older. A young adult group is starting on Zoom on May 27. For more information, email nsv.nami@gmail.com.
Winchester Brain Injury Group
The Winchester Brain Injury Group is hosting a six-part series called “Brain Injury Basics” on different aspects of brain injuries. These meetings are being held on Zoom from 6-7:15 p.m. the third Thursday of each month. The goal is to help each other thrive after traumatic brain injury, both survivors and caregivers. For more information or to register, contact Kathleen Mancini at TBI@mindspring.com or Betty Friant at 540-550-1784.
Community Cat Alliance
Community Cat Alliance, a nonprofit organization in Winchester, is seeking volunteers interested in helping better the lives of abandoned and homeless cats. The group is in need of people to help with fundraising to help offset the cost of spay/neuter and medical needs. Volunteers also needed to do occasional transport to vet clinics, to help trap-neuter-release the cats, and to foster kittens. Call 540-361-6040 or visit www.communitycatalliance.org.
Spay Today
Spay Today is the area’s non-profit, reduced-priced spay and neuter program. Choose from many vets through a wide area. At the time of surgery, initial shots and tests can also be obtained at lower rates. Contact Spay Today: https://spay-today.org or call 304-728-8330.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.