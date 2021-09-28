Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign
The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign starts Nov. 8. Come ring a bell during the Christmas season to help support the needs of our community. Friends, family, churches, civic groups, sports teams, etc. are welcome. Post a social media challenge. Do you play an instrument? We welcome that while ringing, too! Salvation Army also has volunteer opportunities with meal prep/service at its Winchester shelter and at its store. For detailed info and to schedule your bell ringing time and location, contact Tracy Hines at 540-662-4777 ext. 18 or tracy.hines@uss.salvationarmy.org.
Winchester Host Lions Club
The club will meet at 12:15 p.m. today at the Winchester Moose Lodge. If you would like to join the meeting, send an email to winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Winchester Host Lions Club hearing aid program
The purpose of the program is to provide hearing assistance in the form of hearing aids for low-income people and share information to persons who need it. The club’s hearing aid and recycling program gives the gift of sound for those in financial need. The club is seeking donations of used hearing aids regardless of age, style or condition. If you need a hearing aid, contact us at WHLweserve@gmail.com or at the Winchester Host Lions Club, PO Box 2921, Winchester, VA 22604, for more information.
Kiwanis Club of Winchester
Club meetings are each Wednesday at the Winchester Moose Lodge from noon to 1 p.m. Anyone interested in attending is invited to join the Kiwanis for lunch.
Xi Gamma Pi Annual Bingo
Oct. 2 at the Ruritan Building at the Frederick County Fairgrounds. Doors open at 5 p.m. Bingo at 6 p.m. $20 in advance/$25 at the door. Filled raffle baskets, door prizes, food. Bring a canned food item/small toiletries and get a raffle ticket. All proceeds benefit local Charities and the American Cancer Society.
WFCRW meeting
The Winchester Frederick County Republican Women will meet at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 6 at Winchester Country Club. Speaker Margaret Hobble will give an update on national issues. Lunch is $17 per person. RSVP by Oct. 4 to Rosa Barrineau at 520-249-2593 or barrineau@verizon.net.
Community Cat Alliance
Community Cat Alliance, a nonprofit organization in Winchester, is seeking volunteers interested in helping better the lives of abandoned and homeless cats. The group is in need of people to help with fundraising to help offset the cost of spay/neuter and medical needs. Volunteers also needed to do occasional transport to vet clinics, to help trap-neuter-release the cats, and to foster kittens. Call 540-361-6040 or visit www.communitycatalliance.org.
First Night Winchester
First Night Winchester, a community New Year’s celebration of the arts, is seeking vendors to set up on the Old Town Mall to sell food, drinks and/or novelties on the evening of Dec. 31. If you would like to apply for a location, contact Al Frappollo at asfrap60@gmail.com.
Froggy’s Closet
Froggy’s Closet has volunteer opportunities. Sorting clothing, matching outfits, sewing T-shirt bags and more. Froggy’s Closet provides clothing, books, toys and more to foster children, children at risk, and children in need with a referral. Located at 200 N. Braddock St., Winchester. For more information, email frog231w@gmail.com, call 540-773-4192 or visit www.frog-kids.org.
Preservation of Historic Winchester
Preservation of Historic Winchester welcomes donations of new or gently used paper bags, now through early November, to replenish the Bough & Dough shop supply. A contactless drop-off bin is available on the back porch of the Hexagon House, 530 Amherst St., Winchester. PHW is also hoping to expand its volunteer base for the Holiday House tour in 2021. A form is available on PHW’s website or you can email your contact information/volunteer specialties to phwinc.org@gmail.com to be added to the group’s list.
CCAP
CCAP of Winchester needs donations of gently used men’s jeans and men’s shorts sizes 28 to 42; men’s tees in all sizes; men’s belts in all sizes; men’s and women’s tennis shoes; gently used bath towels; and king and queen sheet sets. Adult disposable underwear also needed. Donations may be dropped off weekdays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at 112 S. Kent St. For more information, call 540-662-4318.
Disabled American Veterans
D.A.V. meets the first Wednesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at the Cherry-Beasley Readiness Center, 181 Pendleton Drive, Winchester. Questions? Contact Leroy Lovett at 540-533-7737.
AMVETS and DAV
American Veterans (AMVETS) Post 18 and Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 9 have joined forces to better serve our local veterans and their families. John Roberts, Certified DAV Chapter Service Officer, is available to assist veterans with filing for Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits, claims, and/or appeals. He can be reached at cw2jbr2@gmail.com or 843-812-4473. Veterans in need can also email AMVETS Post 18 at amvetsva18@gmail.com or call Post 18 Commander Ralph Hensley at 571-232-1184.
American Veterans (AMVETS) Post 18 meets the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Post Home, 851 Green St., Stephens City. All current members and active duty, reserve, and national guard personnel and veterans who have served honorably are welcome to attend.
Veterans breakfast
Veterans are invited to join a breakfast meeting at 8:15 a.m. the first Saturday of each month at the Golden Corral Restaurant in Winchester. The group is headed by local pastor Paul Campbell. After breakfast, each veteran presents his military experiences to the group. Cost is $7 for all-you-can eat breakfast. Please wear a baseball cap representing your military service or organization. Questions? Josh Morimoto at 703-967-8679 or JoshRE2020@gmail.com.
Literacy Volunteers seeking tutors
Literacy Volunteers Winchester area is seeking volunteer adult literacy tutors. Tutors do not need to have any prior experience in education. They need only a desire to assist an adult to read, write or speak English, understand math, learn a life skill such as driving a car or operating a digital device, or how to become a citizen. For more information, call 540-536-1648 or email plam@lvwa.org.
National Federation of the Blind
The Winchester chapter of National Federation of the Blind remains busy in spite of COVID-19. The group welcomes people who are blind or have low vision, as well as family and friends. The goal is to help the vision-impaired live the lives they want. The group offers numerous networking opportunities and blindness-related resources, including free white canes for blind children and adults. It also offers scholarships. The monthly chapter meetings are now virtual but will hopefully be “in person” again soon. Those interested in participating should contact President Chris Walker at 540-303-0080.
NAMI
National Alliance on Mental Illness-Northern Shenandoah Valley meets Mondays at 10:30 a.m. at Jim Barnett Park POW pavilion. Meetings are free and last 90 minutes. They are open to anyone 18 or older. A young adult group is starting on Zoom on May 27. For more information, email nsv.nami@gmail.com.
Winchester Brain Injury Group
The Winchester Brain Injury Group is hosting a six-part series called “Brain Injury Basics” on different aspects of brain injuries. These meetings are being held on Zoom from 6-7:15 p.m. the third Thursday of each month. The goal is to help each other thrive after traumatic brain injury, both survivors and caregivers. For more information or to register, contact Kathleen Mancini at TBI@mindspring.com or Betty Friant at 540-550-1784.
Spay Today
Spay Today is the area’s non-profit, reduced-priced spay and neuter program. Choose from many vets through a wide area. At the time of surgery, initial shots and tests can also be obtained at lower rates. Contact Spay Today: https://spay-today.org or call 304-728-8330.
