Godfrey Miller Center (GMC) in Winchester has received a $7,500 grant from the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative’s Power of Change program to help provide nutritious meals in a warm and inviting setting for older adults, regardless of financial means. In addition to serving healthy meals, the program offers opportunities for social engagement, information on healthy aging, and greater access to community resources. The funds are made possible by REC member-owners who round-up their electric bills through The Power of Change program. The C.A.R.E. Charity awards the grants. Pictured are A. Nicholas Powers (from left), GMC board vice president; Thomas P. Reed, chair of the C.A.R.E Charity board of directors; Jeff Hinson, REC’s director of member services and community relations; and Jason Gottschalk, GMC executive director. GMC is located at 28 S. Loudoun St.