Ask a Master Gardener
Homeowners who have questions regarding their lawn, landscape, or vegetable gardens can get their questions answered by an Extension Master Gardener on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Bring your questions and/or plant samples to the Virginia Cooperative Extension-Frederick County Office at 107 N. Kent St., Winchester. Or call 540-722-8272 or email greenhelpline.frederickco.@gmail.com.
Winchester Host Lions Club
The club will meet at 12:15 p.m. today at the Winchester Moose Lodge. Guest speaker is Pam Lam from Literacy Volunteers. If you would like to join the meeting, please send an email to winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Winchester Frederick Clarke Republican Women’s Club
The club’s next meeting is 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Winchester Country Club, 1300 Senseny Road, Winchester. To make reservations or for more information, call Martha Sparkman at bdyworker@hotmail.com.
Winchester Rotary Club
The club meets at 12:15 p.m. Thursday at Winchester Country Club.
Kiwanis Club of Winchester
The group meets every Wednesday at noon at the Winchester Moose Lodge, 213 E. Cork St. Lunch is served. This week the club will hold its monthly business meeting. Please visit our meeting to learn about Kiwanis. Call Jeff at 540-247-9243 if interested.
Winchester Horseshoe Club
Sign up and qualification for the 2022 season for the Winchester Horseshoe Club will be from 6-8 p.m. April 5, 12, 19 and 26 at Jim Barnett Park’s Raymond Frye Courts. The league runs May 10-June 28 on Tuesdays starting at 7 p.m. For more information, call Victor Riggleman at 540-877-1402.
Trout Unlimited
The Winchester chapter of Trout Unlimited will meet at 5:15 p.m. April 7 for dinner at Region’s 117, Lake Frederick Community Lodge, 180 Bald Eagle Drive. Meeting follows at 7 p.m. Dinner reservations required. Call Wayne at 703-919-2952. Wayne White and Phil Stevens will share information about the new Winchester Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing Program. The group's monthly BarFly gathering will be 7 p.m. April 13 at Escutcheon Brewing in Winchester. For more information, visit www.winchestertu.org or call Bill Prokopchak at 540-722-2620.
Shawnee Ruritan Club Picking Party
The club will host a music Picking Party from 6:30-9:30 p.m. April 8 at the Woodmen of the World building, 109 Boundary Ave., Winchester. Bring a stringed instrument to play or just sit back and enjoy the music. Free. Club members will be selling refreshments.
Gainesboro Volunteer Fire and Rescue dinner
Roast beef and ham drive-thru dinner will be held April 9 from 3:30-6 p.m. Meal includes mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, applesauce, roll and dessert. No substitutions, deletions or exchanges. While supplies last. Cost: $15. Peanut butter pies available for $10. For more information, call 540-888-3988. The fire station is located at 221 Gainesboro Road, Winchester.
Walk with a Doc
The Winchester chapter of Walk with a Doc will have its next walk from 11 a.m.-noon April 13. Meet at the Valley Health Wellness and Fitness Center lobby. Free. Hear a brief talk "Diet and Cancer" by Dr. M. Sophia Villanueva, followed by an enjoyable walk outdoors with the group at your own pace and distance. Please arrive 15-20 minutes early to check in. In the event of inclement weather, call the fitness center at 540-536-3000 or check their Facebook page the morning of the event. For more information, email walkwithadocwinchester@gmail.com. The group walks the second Wednesday of the month from 11 a.m.-noon year-round and the fourth Saturday from 9-10 a.m. March-October.
Beekeepers of the Northern Shenandoah Valley
BONS monthly education meetings will resume meeting in person in the Blandy Farm library, 400 Blandy Farm Lane, Boyce, starting April 14 at 7 p.m. Masks will be optional, and a live Zoom broadcast will be provided for those who feel more comfortable with that option. The topic of the BONS member discussion will be "Swarms and Catching Methods for Freebees." All are welcome. Swarm season has begun. If you see a swarm and need assistance go to bonsbees.com/swarm-assistance. Also visit the new website bonsbees.com for the Zoom link on the "Meetings and Events" tab.
Town and Country Garden Club
Town and Country Garden Club resumes its 2022 meeting schedule at 1 p.m. on April 19 with a presentation on growing and drying flowers. Master gardener Lynn Hoffman will lead the program at the Berryville Presbyterian Church, 123 N. Main St., Berryville. Light refreshments are served, guests are welcome, and masks are advised. For further information, call Donna at 540-686-2167.
Barbara Lewis, program chairman
Brain Injury Recovery Group
The group meets the third Thursday of each month. The next meeting will be from 6-7 p.m. April 21 via Zoom. For Zoom link or dial-in number, contact Kathleen Mancini at TBI@mindspring.com or Betty Friant at 540-550-1784. This year's meetings will focus on "Journaling: Writing, Reflection and Recovery."
Community Foundation accepting grant applications
The Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley is accepting applications from area nonprofit organizations for 2022 grants from the Cochran Family Youth Fund, the Paul and Martha Rees Fund, the Boxley-Fox Endowment Fund and the Chain of Checks Campaign Fund. Nonprofit organizations must apply through the foundation’s grant portal. Grant applications are now available and must be completed by 5 p.m. on May 2. Nonprofit agencies should register with the CFNSV for access to the applications. The website link can be found through the grant portal tab on their website at cfnsv.org. For more information, contact the foundation office at 540-869-6776.
Godfrey Miller Center programs
Exercise for balance and strength, Mondays and Wednesdays at 2 p.m. Led by Sonna Russell, who is trained through the Arthritis Foundation. Suggested donation: $3.
Introduction to watercolors, Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Join artist Kate Williams for a four-week class in the fundamentals of watercolor painting. RSVP to info@godfreymillercenter.org. Suggested donation: $15 per class.
How to draw, Wednesdays at 1 p.m. Four-week class led by Kate Williams. RSVP to info@godfreymillercenter.org. Suggested donation: $15 per class.
More information and a complete calendar is available at www.godfreymillercenter.org. The Godfrey Miller Center is located at 28 S. Loudoun St., Winchester.
NW Works Chimers
The NW Works Chimers, a partnership between NW Works and the Shenandoah University Music Therapy Association, provides music opportunities for adults with disabilities in the community. Rehearsals take place on Wednesdays from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the university’s Ruebush Hall, room 128, 620 Millwood Ave., Winchester. Anyone with a disability is welcome to join. The Chimers costs $60 per participant, which covers the semester and a public concert. For more information, contact Crystal LeMieux at clemieux@nwworks.com.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
TOPS, a nonprofit weight-loss support group headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., has three chapters meeting each week in the Winchester area. Fees to join are modest. For information, visit www.tops.org or contact any of the leaders below:
Mondays from 6 to 7 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church, 2077 N. Frederick Pike. Call Joan Derosier at 540-550-3897.
Wednesdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Kernstown United Methodist Church, 3239 Valley Pike. Call Helen Reitan at 540-550-0744.
Thursdays from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Kernstown United Methodist Church, 3239 Valley Pike. Email Joyce Steele at faith.and.hope524@gmail.com.
DivorceCare
DivorceCare is a divorce (or separation) recovery support group. The women’s group will meet at Fellowship Bible Church each Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Children’s program DivorceCare4Kids is also available for 5-12 year olds. The church is located at 3217 Middle Road, Winchester. DivorceCare features nationally recognized experts on divorce and recovery topics. Meeting sessions are presented from a Biblical perspective and include “Facing My Anger,” “Facing My Loneliness,” “Family & Friends,” “Financial & Legal Issues” and more. For more information and to register, go to DivorceCare.org or call the church at 540 662-7743.
Winchester Newcomers Club
We are a social organization for women who are new to the area or would like to make new friends through a variety of social activities and general meetings featuring community speakers. For contact information and activity schedules, visit www.winchesternewcomersclub.org.
CCAP
CCAP of Winchester has stopped accepting winter clothing and is in need of the following items:
Individual baby wipes packs, larger size diapers (4, 5 and 6); men’s jeans, sweatshirts, sweatpants, T-shirts; women’s spring clothes of all sizes, especially small, medium and large; children’s spring clothing (size 5T and up), pajamas, new underwear, socks; tennis shoes (all sizes and genders); gently used bath towels and bedding; tents and sleeping bags. The Red Wagon Ministry is in need of disposable adult underwear and incontinence pads. For additional information call CCAP at 540-662-4318 or contact theredwagonministry@gmail.com.
Donations may be dropped off Monday-Friday between the hours of 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 112 S. Kent St., Winchester. For more information, call 540-662-4318 or email theredwagonministry@gmail.com.
Donate rehabilitation equipment
The Northern Shenandoah Valley Chapter of F.R.E.E. (Foundation for Rehabilitation Equipment & Endowment) is requesting donations of gently used medical equipment to assist local residents in need. Items most requested are wheelchairs, transport chairs, tub transfer benches, rollators and bed rails. Donations may be dropped off at 333 W. Cork St., Lower Lobby, Suite 40, in Winchester. For more information, call 540-664-7552, e-mail us at nsv@free-foundation.org or view our website at www.free-foundation.org. F.R.E.E. is a 501©(3) organization and donations are tax deductible at their present fair market value.
Froggy’s Closet
Froggy’s Closet, a project of Families Reaching Out Group, which provides clothing, books, toys and more to foster children and at-risk children, is currently in need of girls clothing, sizes 24 months, 2T, 12 and 16, and boys clothing, sizes newborn, 24 months, 2T and 14. Volunteers also needed. Froggy’s Closet is located at 200 N. Braddock St., Winchester. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. For more information, visit www.frog-kids.org or email frog231w@gmail.com.
Disabled American Veterans
D.A.V. meets the first Wednesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at the Cherry-Beasley Readiness Center, 181 Pendleton Drive, Winchester. Questions? Contact Leroy Lovett at 540-533-7737.
AMVETS
American Veterans (AMVETS) Post 18 meets the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Post Home, 851 Green St., Stephens City. All current members and active duty, reserve, and national guard personnel and veterans who have served honorably are welcome to attend.
Veterans breakfast
Veterans are invited to join a breakfast meeting at 8:15 a.m. the first Saturday of each month at the Golden Corral Restaurant in Winchester. The group is headed by local pastor Paul Campbell. After breakfast, each veteran presents his military experiences to the group. Cost is $7 for all-you-can eat breakfast. Please wear a baseball cap representing your military service or organization. Questions? Josh Morimoto at 703-967-8679 or JoshRE2020@gmail.com.
Stamp Club
The Shenandoah Valley Stamp Club meets the fourth Tuesday of each month except December and invites stamp collectors of all ages. For more information, contact Cal Allen at shenandoahvalleystampclub@gmail.com.
Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club
The Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of each month at the clubhouse at 2921 Grace St., Winchester. After a short business meeting, an interesting and informative program usually follows. Program topics can be found on the club’s website at https://svarc.us. Guests are welcome to attend to learn more about amateur radio and joining the club.
Send announcements to cburton@winchesterstar.com.
