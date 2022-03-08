TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
TOPS, a nonprofit weight-loss support group headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has three chapters meeting each week in the Winchester area. Fees to join are modest. For information, visit www.tops.org or contact any of the leaders below:
- Mondays from 6 to 7 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church, 2077 N. Frederick Pike. Call Joan Derosier at 540-550-3897.
- Wednesdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Kernstown United Methodist Church, 3239 Valley Pike. Call Helen Reitan at 540-550-0744.
- Thursdays from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Kernstown United Methodist Church, 3239 Valley Pike. Email Joyce Steele at faith.and.hope524@gmail.com.
AARP Tax-Aide free tax service
The Winchester AARP Tax-Aide service is preparing both federal and state tax returns for free at the War Memorial Building (WMB) in Jim Barnett Park, 1001 Cork Street, Winchester VA. It is not necessary for you to be retired or an AARP member to have your tax returns prepared. Days and times of operation are Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 AM to 3 PM.
Appointments may be scheduled by calling 540-227-0884 between the hours of 9 AM – 3 PM on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Envelopes with instructions and Interview/Intake Sheets are available in the lobby of the War Memorial Building and online for download at our website - www.TaxAideWinchester.org.
The following information should be brought to your appointment: completed Interview/Intake Sheet (included in the Envelope packet), taxpayer(s) picture id, social security cards for all individuals listed on each return, all year-end tax documents (W-2's, 1099's, 1098's, etc.) and a copy of last year’s tax return. Reviewing last tax year’s return can help you to determine what documents were used and should be included.
Contact Winchester AARP Tax-Aide at 540-227-0884 on the appropriate days and times listed above to schedule an appointment.
Winchester Host Lions Club
The club will meet at 12:15 p.m. today at the Winchester Moose Lodge. Lion Larry Sullivan will talk about the Winchester Moose Lodge. If you would like to join the meeting, please send an email to winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Winchester Host Lions Club hearing aid program
The program provides hearing assistance in the form of hearing aids for low-income people. The club’s hearing aid and recycling program gives the gift of sound for those in financial need. The club is seeking donations of used hearing aids regardless of age, style or condition. If you need a hearing aid, contact us at WHLweserve@gmail.com or at the Winchester Host Lions Club, PO Box 2921, Winchester 22604.
Preceptor Zeta
Sue Clark will host a social for her Preceptor Zeta sisters today.
Winchester Rotary Club
The club meets at 12:15 p.m. Thursday at Winchester Country Club. Byron Brill will provide an update on the club's projects in Jamaica.
Kiwanis Club of Winchester
The group meets every Wednesday at noon at the Winchester Moose Lodge, 213 E. Cork St. Lunch is served. On March 9, Kiwanian Amanda Holsinger will discus stroke awareness. Please visit our meeting to learn about Kiwanis. Call Jeff at 540-247-9243 if interested.
Blue Ridge Kiwanis Club
The Blue Ridge Kiwanis Club of Winchester will meet March 10 at 7:30 a.m. at La Quinta Inn, 1055 Millwood Pike. The speaker will be Laura Kerr Wiley, director of community engagement at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley.
NW Works Chimers
The NW Works Chimers, a partnership between NW Works and the Shenandoah University Music Therapy Association, provides music opportunities for adults with disabilities in the community. Rehearsals take place on Wednesdays from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the university's Ruebush Hall, room 128, 620 Millwood Ave., Winchester. Anyone with a disability is welcome to join. The Chimers costs $60 per participant, which covers the semester and a public concert. For more information, contact Crystal LeMieux at clemieux@nwworks.com
Trout Unlimited
The Winchester Chapter of Trout Unlimited will hold its monthly BarFly gathering at Escutcheon Brewing in Winchester at 7 p.m. March 9. For more information, visit our website www.winchestertu.org
Walk With a Doc
The Winchester chapter of Walk With a Doc will have its next walk on March 9 from 11 a.m.-noon. Meet at the Valley Health Wellness and Fitness Center lobby. The event is free to attend. Hear a brief talk "Kidney Health For All" by Walk Leader Dr. Donna Michel, followed by an enjoyable walk with the group at your own pace and distance. The walk is held outdoors.
Please arrive 15-20 minutes early to check in. In the event of inclement weather, please contact the Valley Health Wellness and Fitness Center at 540-536-3000 or check their Facebook page for cancellation updates the morning of the event. For more information, email walkwithadocwinchester@gmail.com
These are recurring walks. The group walks the second Wednesday of every month from 11 a.m.-noon year-round, and the fourth Saturday of the month from 9-10 a.m. in March through October. Each of the walks has different speakers/topics.
Beekeepers of the Northern Shenandoah Valley
BONS Monthly Education Meetings will continue to meet via Zoom for the time being. This month's meeting will be at 7 p.m. March 10. Postponed from last month, Virginia State Apiary Inspector Amanda Bly will talk about her role in the beekeeping community and state apiary inspections. All are welcome. See the new website, bonsbees.com, and click the "Meetings and Events" tab. Click March 10 on the calendar to find the Zoom link and details.
Ripples Support Group
Ripples is open free of charge to all women who have or have had cancer. Join us for camaraderie and brunch provided by members at Wellspring, 525 Amherst St., Winchester, from 10 a.m.-noon March 12. Masks required for anyone not vaccinated.
Glen Burnie Garden Club
The Glen Burnie Garden Club will meet on March 17 at noon at West Oaks Farm Market, with Carol Buck serving as hostess. The theme for the meeting is “Trees with Winter Interest” and the speaker will be Mark Sutphin, Virginia Cooperative Extension Agent. The exhibit theme is “Emerald Isle Homage” and the Design Type is Still Life (HB: pg 76 O). Committee #2 will judge.
DivorceCare
DivorceCare is a divorce (or separation) recovery support group. The women’s group will meet at Fellowship Bible Church each Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Children’s program DivorceCare4Kids is also available for 5-12 year olds. The church is located at 3217 Middle Road, Winchester. DivorceCare features nationally recognized experts on divorce and recovery topics. Meeting sessions are presented from a Biblical perspective and include “Facing My Anger,” “Facing My Loneliness,” “Family & Friends,” “Financial & Legal Issues” and more. For more information and to register, go to DivorceCare.org or call the church at 540 662-7743.
Wheels4Wellness
Wheels4Wellness is having a “Tablescapes” fundraiser on April 3 at Millwood Station Banquet Hall. There will be beautifully decorated tables, along with flower arranging and napkin folding demonstrations. To purchase tickets, donate raffle items or be a sponsor, please call 540-536-1006. Tickets can also be purchased online at www.wheels4wellness.org. Wheels4Wellness is a nonprofit agency that provides door-to-door transportation to medical appointments and treatment for residents without means of transportation. Our service area includes Winchester, Frederick County, Warren County, Clarke County and Shenandoah County. In 2021, Wheels4Wellness volunteers drove almost 33,000 miles and donated 1,367 hours of time.
NARFE
Chapter 180 National Active & Retired Federal Employees is taking reservations for three bus trips to Lancaster, Pennsylvania, for NARFE members and the community.
On April 6, participants will enjoy a buffet lunch and a performance of “Singing in the Rain” at the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre. The cost is $115 and is due by March 14.
On Aug. 2 and 23, participants will enjoy lunch at Hershey Farm Restaurant followed by a production of the musical, “David,” at the Sight and Sound Theatre. The cost is $139. For the Aug. 2 trip, the deadline is June 25. For the Aug. 23 trip, the deadline is July 13. For reservations, call Mary at 540-869-7656. Any profit generated by these trips will be donated to Alzheimer’s research.
Winchester Newcomers Club
We are a social organization for women who are new to the area or would like to make new friends through a variety of social activities and general meetings featuring community speakers. For contact information and activity schedules, visit www.winchesternewcomersclub.org.
CCAP
CCAP of Winchester is in need of the following items:
Current needs for the Baby and Toddler Room: age-appropriate books, diaper cream, lotion, shampoo, pacifiers, bibs, individual wipes packs, and larger size diapers (sizes 4, 5 and 6). The Red Wagon Ministry is in need of disposable adult underwear and incontinence pads. For additional information call CCAP at 540-662-4318 or contact theredwagonministry@gmail.com.
Donations may be dropped off Monday-Friday between the hours of 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 112 S. Kent St., Winchester.
Donate rehabilitation equipment
The Northern Shenandoah Valley Chapter of F.R.E.E. (Foundation for Rehabilitation Equipment & Endowment) is requesting donations of gently used medical equipment to assist local residents in need. Items most requested are wheelchairs, transport chairs, tub transfer benches, rollators and bed rails. Donations may be dropped off at 333 W. Cork St., Lower Lobby, Suite 40, in Winchester. For more information, call 540-664-7552, e-mail us at nsv@free-foundation.org or view our website at www.free-foundation.org. F.R.E.E. is a 501©(3) organization and donations are tax deductible at their present fair market value.
Disabled American Veterans
D.A.V. meets the first Wednesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at the Cherry-Beasley Readiness Center, 181 Pendleton Drive, Winchester. Questions? Contact Leroy Lovett at 540-533-7737.
AMVETS and DAV
American Veterans (AMVETS) Post 18 and Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 9 have joined forces to better serve our local veterans and their families. John Roberts, Certified DAV Chapter Service Officer, is available to assist veterans with filing for Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits, claims, and/or appeals. He can be reached at cw2jbr2@gmail.com or 843-812-4473. Veterans in need can also email AMVETS Post 18 at amvetsva18@gmail.com or call Post 18 Commander Ralph Hensley at 571-232-1184.
American Veterans (AMVETS) Post 18 meets the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Post Home, 851 Green St., Stephens City. All current members and active duty, reserve, and national guard personnel and veterans who have served honorably are welcome to attend.
Veterans breakfast
Veterans are invited to join a breakfast meeting at 8:15 a.m. the first Saturday of each month at the Golden Corral Restaurant in Winchester. The group is headed by local pastor Paul Campbell. After breakfast, each veteran presents his military experiences to the group. Cost is $7 for all-you-can eat breakfast. Please wear a baseball cap representing your military service or organization. Questions? Josh Morimoto at 703-967-8679 or JoshRE2020@gmail.com.
Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club
The Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of each month at the clubhouse at 2921 Grace St., Winchester. After a short business meeting, an interesting and informative program usually follows. Program topics can be found on the club’s website at https://svarc.us. Guests are welcome to attend to learn more about amateur radio and joining the club.
