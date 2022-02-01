AARP Tax-Aide tax service starts Feb. 1
The Winchester AARP Tax-Aide service will begin preparing both federal and state tax returns for free on Feb. 1 at the War Memorial Building (WMB) in Jim Barnett Park, 1001 Cork St., Winchester. Individuals wishing to use the service must be current with their COVID-19 vaccinations, which includes the booster. It is not necessary for you to be a member of AARP or retired to have your tax returns prepared. Days and times of operation are Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Appointments may be scheduled between the hours of 8:30 a.m.–3 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays by calling 540-227-0884. Envelopes with instructions and Interview/Intake Sheets are available in the lobby of the War Memorial Building.
The following information should be brought to your appointment: completed Interview/Intake Sheet (included in the Envelope packet), taxpayer(s) picture id, Social Security cards for all individuals listed on each return, all year-end tax documents (W-2s, 1099s, 1098s, etc.) and a copy of last year’s tax return. Reviewing last year’s tax return can help you to determine what documents were used and should be included.
Winchester Host Lions Club
The club will meet at 12:15 p.m. today at the Winchester Moose Lodge. Paulette Jennis from the Newcomers Club of Winchester is the guest speaker. If you would like to join the meeting, please send an email to winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com. Also, due to COVID-19, the Bland Contest will not be held this year.
Winchester Host Lions Club hearing aid program
The program provides hearing assistance in the form of hearing aids for low-income people and shares information to persons who need it. The club’s hearing aid and recycling program gives the gift of sound for those in financial need. The club is seeking donations of used hearing aids regardless of age, style or condition. If you need a hearing aid, contact us at WHLweserve@gmail.com or at the Winchester Host Lions Club, PO Box 2921, Winchester, VA 22604.
Winchester Rotary Club
The club will meet Thursday at 12:15 p.m. at Winchester Country Club.
Godfrey Miller Center programs
Ballroom dancing instruction with Freddie Ciampi of Social Graces (originally scheduled for Feb. 1) will be held at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Godfrey Miller Center, 28 S. Loudoun St., Winchester, and is open to the public. Ciampi and his team will describe and demonstrate various dances, provide the opportunity to ask questions, and offer personalized instruction at the end of the session for any interested individuals. Suggested donation: $5. Call 540-667-5869 for more information.
On Feb. 10 from 10-11 a.m., Winchester Police Department Detective Jason Hardt will give a presentation on scams and what you can do to protect yourself from them (online, by mail, on the phone and in person). This will be held at the Godfrey Miller Center. For more information, visit godfreymillercenter.org.
Blue Ridge Kiwanis Club
The Blue Ridge Kiwanis Club of Winchester will meet at 7:30 a.m. Feb. 10 at La Quinta Inn, 1055 Millwood Pike. The speaker will be Kelly S. Rice, retired deputy chief of the Winchester Police Department. The public is invited.
Kiwanis Club of Old Town
The Kiwanis Club of Old Town will meet at noon Feb. 14 at El Centro Restaurant, 1 N. Loudoun St. The program will be "Important Home Inspections" presented by Paul Barnhart, a licensed home inspector with 30 years of experience. His talk will focus on what is expected on home inspections and tips for home maintenance. For more information, call 540-771-0253.
Brain Injury Support Group
The Winchester Brain Injury Support group, which meets the third Thursday of the month for survivors and caregivers for those with traumatic brain injury, will have its next meeting from 6-7 p.m. Feb. 17. It will focus on "Journaling: Writing, Reflection, and Recovery." The meeting will be held via Zoom. For Zoom link or dial-in number, contact Kathleen Mancini at TBI@mindspring.com or Betty Friant at 540-550-1784.
Wheels4Wellness
Wheels4Wellness is having a "Tablescapes" fundraiser on April 3 at Millwood Station Banquet Hall. There will be beautifully decorated tables, along with flower arranging and napkin folding demonstrations. To purchase tickets, donate raffle items or be a sponsor, please call 540-536-1006. Wheels4Wellness is a United Way nonprofit agency that provides door-to-door transportation to medical appointments and treatment for residents without means of transportation. Our service area includes Winchester, Frederick County, Warren County, Clarke County and Shenandoah County. In 2021, Wheels4Wellness volunteers drove almost 33,000 miles.
Free drive-thru community meal
Fourth Monday of each month from 4:30-6 p.m. at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 2732 Martinsburg Pike, Stephenson.
Winchester Newcomers Club
We are a social organization for women who are new to the area or would like to make new friends through a variety of social activities and general meetings featuring community speakers. For contact information and activity schedules, visit www.winchesternewcomersclub.org.
CCAP
CCAP of Winchester is in need of gently used: men’s jeans, sweatshirts and sweatpants, T-shirts, belts, tennis shoes and boots; women’s winter clothing, especially sweatshirts and sweatpants, tennis shoes, and boots; children’s winter clothing, children’s coats, PJs and new underwear; board books for young children; gently used bath towels and king and queen sheet sets; reusable shopping bags. The Red Wagon Ministry is in need of disposable adult underwear and incontinence pads. Donations may be dropped off Monday-Friday between the hours of 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 112 S. Kent St.
Froggy’s Closet
Froggy’s Closet has volunteer opportunities. Sorting clothing, matching outfits, sewing T-shirt bags and more. Froggy’s Closet provides clothing, books, toys and more to foster children, children at risk, and children in need with a referral. Located at 200 N. Braddock St., Winchester. For more information, email frog231w@gmail.com, call 540-773-4192 or visit www.frog-kids.org.
Disabled American Veterans
D.A.V. meets the first Wednesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at the Cherry-Beasley Readiness Center, 181 Pendleton Drive, Winchester. Questions? Contact Leroy Lovett at 540-533-7737.
AMVETS and DAV
American Veterans (AMVETS) Post 18 and Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 9 have joined forces to better serve our local veterans and their families. John Roberts, Certified DAV Chapter Service Officer, is available to assist veterans with filing for Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits, claims, and/or appeals. He can be reached at cw2jbr2@gmail.com or 843-812-4473. Veterans in need can also email AMVETS Post 18 at amvetsva18@gmail.com or call Post 18 Commander Ralph Hensley at 571-232-1184.
American Veterans (AMVETS) Post 18 meets the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Post Home, 851 Green St., Stephens City. All current members and active duty, reserve, and national guard personnel and veterans who have served honorably are welcome to attend.
Veterans breakfast
Veterans are invited to join a breakfast meeting at 8:15 a.m. the first Saturday of each month at the Golden Corral Restaurant in Winchester. The group is headed by local pastor Paul Campbell. After breakfast, each veteran presents his military experiences to the group. Cost is $7 for all-you-can eat breakfast. Please wear a baseball cap representing your military service or organization. Questions? Josh Morimoto at 703-967-8679 or JoshRE2020@gmail.com.
Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club
The Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of each month at the clubhouse at 2921 Grace St., Winchester. After a short business meeting, an interesting and informative program usually follows. Program topics can be found on the club’s website at https://svarc.us. Guests are welcome to attend to learn more about amateur radio and joining the club.
Send announcements to cburton@winchesterstar.com.
