Winchester Host Lions Club
The Winchester Host Lions Club will meet at 12:15 p.m. today at the Winchester Moose Lodge, 213 E. Cork St. The Millbrook High School choir will be our guests. The public is invited. If you would like to join the meeting, email winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Kiwanis Club of Winchester
The club meets every Wednesday at noon in the Winchester Moose Lodge’s social hall, 213 E. Cork St. Lunch is available. For more information about the club or to arrange to attend a meeting, contact Jeph at 540-539-2234 or email pr@kcow.org.
Blue Ridge Kiwanis
The Blue Ridge Kiwanis Club of Winchester will meet at 7:30 a.m. Thursday at La Quinta Inn, 1055 Millwood Pike. The speaker will be Heather Forman, executive director of Kids Clubs of Northern Shenandoah Valley. Questions? Call 704-647-9377. The public is invited.
Winchester Rotary Club
The Winchester Rotary Club will meet at noon Thursday at Winchester Country Club for a Christmas program with the Evans Home.
Shawquon Ruritan
The Shawquon Ruritan meets at 6:30 p.m. the third Thursday each month at Anthony’s Pizza, Stephens City, with invited guest speaker(s). Members and guest may order off the menu. New members welcome.
2 For 2 Friends Group
A "Dine and Donate" event will be held on Thursday at Mario's pizzeria, 30 W. Main St., Berryville, from 5-8:30 p.m. Stop by and support a community ice/water facility. Ten percent of proceeds go to the foundation.
Chestnut Grove Cemetery donation
A donation in memory of family or friends to Chestnut Grove Cemetery in Frederick County can help with the cemetery's maintenance. Send to: Lorraine DeHaven, 520 Chestnut Grove Road, Winchester, VA 22603.
CCAP
CCAP, 112 S. Kent St., Winchester, appreciates all the clothing donations it has received. CCAP is currently at capacity and will stop receiving clothing donations until Jan. 3. The Clothing House will be closed from Dec. 26-Jan. 2. CCAP is still accepting gently used and clean bath towels and bedding, tents and sleeping bags, individual baby wipe packs, diapers sizes 4,5 and 6, adult disposable underwear, incontinence pads, and hygiene products for babies and adults.
Need the purrfect present?
Gift certificates may be purchased now and used after Christmas to spay or neuter your cat or dog (or a loved one's pet). Spay Today is the area's nonprofit, reduced-price spay and neuter program. Choose from many veterinarians over a wide area. Call 304-728-8330 or visit https://spay-today.org.
Tax aide volunteers sought
AARP TaxAide-Winchester is looking for civic-minded adults to join our efforts to provide a valuable service to the community. Volunteers sought for everything from answering the phone to tax preparation. No experience needed, training provided. Daytime shifts, 5 to 12 hours per week, from Feb. 1 to April 16. If interested, email taxaidewinchester@gmail.com.
Winchester Area Newcomer’s Club
We are a social organization for women who are new to the area or would like to make friends through a variety of social activities and general meetings featuring community speakers. For contact information and activity schedules visit winchesternewcomers.org.
Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club
The club meets each Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Kernstown United Methodist Church fellowship hall, 3239 Valley Pike, Winchester, and the first and third Saturdays at Westminster-Canterbury second-floor conference room at 12:30 p.m., 300 Westminster-Canterbury Drive, Winchester. All bridge players welcome, including new ones. Arrangements can be made if partners are needed. Contact: 703-935-6720
F.R.E.E. Foundation
The Northern Shenandoah Valley Chapter of F.R.E.E. (Foundation for Rehabilitation Equipment & Endowment) is requesting donations of gently used medical equipment to assist local residents in need. There is significant need for wheelchairs, tub benches, rollators and reachers. Please note we do not accept medical supplies such as braces, bandages, adult diapers, CPAP or diabetic equipment. Contact: 540-664-7552 or email nsv@free-foundation.org. More information available at www.free-foundation.org.
Disabled American Veterans
D.A.V. meets the first Wednesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at the Cherry-Beasley Readiness Center, 181 Pendleton Drive, Winchester. Questions? Contact Leroy Lovett at 540-533-7737.
AMVETSAmerican Veterans (AMVETS) Post 18 meets the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Post Home, 851 Green St., Stephens City. All current members and active duty, reserve, and national guard personnel and veterans who have served honorably are welcome to attend.
Veterans breakfast
Veterans are invited to join a breakfast meeting at 8:15 a.m. the first Saturday of each month at the Golden Corral Restaurant in Winchester. The group is headed by local pastor Paul Campbell. After breakfast, each veteran presents his military experiences to the group. Cost is $7 for all-you-can eat breakfast. Please wear a baseball cap representing your military service or organization. Questions? Josh Morimoto at 703-967-8679 or JoshRE2020@gmail.com.
Wheels for Wellness
Wheels for Wellness is seeking volunteer drivers to transport clients to and from medical appointments and treatments. Tailor to fit your schedule. Visit www.Wheels4Wellness.org for more information and an application. WFW is currently holding its annual gas raffle fundraiser. Don’t miss your chance to win $500 in gas gift cards. Tickets online at www.Wheels4Wellness.org.
Bright Futures-Frederick/Winchester-Sponsor a Child for the Holidays
Purchase gifts for one or more children in a family. Shop from a child’s wish list or make a financial contribution toward the program. $150 sponsors one child, $450 sponsors 3 children, $900 sponsors $600 children. Go online to sign up at brightfuturesfrederickcounty.org. Checks can be mailed to Bright Futures-Frederick/Winchester, 178 Indian Hollow Road, Winchester 22603. Give online at https://bit.ly/BFmonetarygift.
