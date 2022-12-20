Teens Inc., Timbrook Achievement Center and Ricky Timbrook Trust hosted a Christmas party on Saturday at the Youth Development Center, with gifts given to 57 children and bags of food provided to families. The children were "adopted' by people in the community, and a food drive was held at Greenwood Fire Hall. The party included a visit by Santa. Pictured here with Santa are Abel, 7; Darren, 6, and Hayden, 4.