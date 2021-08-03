Rotary Club of Frederick County milestone
The Frederick County Rotary Club recently celebrated its 30th anniversary. The club was chartered in March 1991 as the Rotary Club of Stephens City, with 22 members. Lewis Costello Sr., Jim Stutzman Sr. and Art Fulton spearheaded the club’s creation, which grew over the years to 50 members at one point. In 2010, the club changed its name to the Rotary Club of Frederick County. The club actively assists local nonprofit groups, including cutting and delivering more than 900 loads of firewood for CCAP for people in need.
During the celebration, member Tammy Stevenson, Youth Services Chair, received the annual Governor’s 110% Award. Our Assistant District Governor, Brian Barbour, presented it for her tireless contributions to the club. Stevenson has been a member of the Rotary Club of Frederick County for 19 years, serving as club president twice. For more information about the club, contact President Bill North at pfs3wen@juno.com or 304-251-8899.
Winchester Host Lions Club hearing aid program
The purpose of the program is to provide hearing assistance in the form of hearing aids for low-income people and share information to persons who need it. The Winchester Host Lions Club’s hearing aid and recycling program gives the gift of sound for those in financial need. The club is seeking donations of used hearing aids regardless of age, style or condition. If you need a hearing aid, contact us at WHLweserve@gmail.com or at the Winchester Host Lions Club, PO Box 2921, Winchester, VA 22604, for more information.
Winchester Lions Club meeting
The club meets at 12:15 p.m. today at the Winchester Moose Lodge. Guest speaker is Charles Harbaugh with Access Independence. If you would like to join the meeting, email winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Kiwanis Club of Winchester
Club meetings are each Wednesday at the Winchester Moose Lodge from noon to 1 p.m. Following is the upcoming program schedule: Wednesday, business meeting; Aug. 11, Future Pancake Day major beneficiary recipients presentation; Aug. 18, Darcus Breneman and Sally Michaels – WOW – Worlds of Work/8th grade career exploration; Aug. 25, annual club picnic; Sept. 1, business meeting. Anyone interested in attending is invited to join the Kiwanis for lunch.
Winchester Rotary Club
Membership assembly, airport support vote, noon Thursday at Winchester Country Club and via Zoom.
Rug sale to benefit Froggy’s Closet
Hundreds of rugs of all sizes and varieties, all brand new and priced to sell. The sale is 5 to 7 pm. Aug. 6 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 7. Sale will take place at 1620 S. Loudoun St., Winchester. Payment due at time of purchase. No delivery. No storage. All sales final.
Trout Unlimited
The Winchester chapter of Trout Unlimited will have its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Aug. 11 at Escutcheon Brewing in Winchester. For more information, visit www.winchestertu.org.
Beekeepers of the Northern Shenandoah
BONS Monthly Education Meetings at the Blandy Farm Library, 400 Blandy Farm Lane, Boyce have been cancelled until further notice. BONS is continuing its monthly meetings via Zoom. This month’s Zoom meeting is 7 p.m. Aug. 12. Guest speaker is Dr. Steven Cook of the Bee Research Lab in Beltsville, Maryland. His topic will be “Mites and Bee Stress, and What the Lab Offers Hobby Beekeepers.” All visitors welcome. Visit http://www.valleybees.online/ and scroll down to “Club Announcements” for the meeting link, and other information. Interested in becoming a beekeeper? There is a lot of useful information on the website for you as well. If you’d like a speaker to come to your organization’s meeting/club to speak regarding beekeeping, we have club members who would love to tell you all about this important hobby/job. See the website.
Food distribution
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ at 202 S. Cameron St., Winchester, will distribute prepackaged lunches and food pantry items in the church parking lot from noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 13. Lunch will not be served.
School supplies, gift card drive
Do you have unused gift cards or gift certificates? If you do, they could be used to purchase high-need school supplies (backpacks, pencil boxes, etc.) for Bright Futures or for a drawing for local educators on Aug. 29. Donations and gift cards may be dropped off at First Presbyterian Church, 116 S. Loudoun St., Winchester or mailed to the church to the attention of: School Drive. For more information, call 540-662-3824 or visit fpcwinc.org/summer.
Disabled American Veterans
D.A.V. meets the first Wednesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at the Cherry-Beasley Readiness Center, 181 Pendleton Drive, Winchester. Questions? Contact Leroy Lovett at 540-533-7737.
AMVETS and DAV
American Veterans (AMVETS) Post 18 and Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 9 have joined forces to better serve our local veterans and their families. John Roberts, Certified DAV Chapter Service Officer, is available to assist veterans with filing for Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits, claims, and/or appeals. He can be reached at cw2jbr2@gmail.com or 843-812-4473. Veterans in need can also email AMVETS Post 18 at amvetsva18@gmail.com or call Post 18 Commander Ralph Hensley at 571-232-1184.
American Veterans (AMVETS) Post 18 meets the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Post Home, 851 Green St., Stephens City. All current members and active duty, reserve, and national guard personnel and veterans who have served honorably are welcome to attend.
Veterans breakfast
Veterans are invited to join a breakfast meeting at 8:15 a.m. the first Saturday of each month at the Golden Corral Restaurant in Winchester. The group is headed by local pastor Paul Campbell. After breakfast, each veteran presents his military experiences to the group. Cost is $7 for all-you-can eat breakfast. Please wear a baseball cap representing your military service or organization. Questions? Josh Morimoto at 703-967-8679 or JoshRE2020@gmail.com.
Literacy Volunteers seeking tutors
Literacy Volunteers Winchester area is seeking volunteer adult literacy tutors. Tutors do not need to have any prior experience in education. They need only a desire to assist an adult to read, write or speak English, understand math, learn a life skill such as driving a car or operating a digital device, or how to become a citizen. For more information, call 540-536-1648 or email plam@lvwa.org.
Winchester Area Newcomers Club
Winchester Area Newcomers Club is a social organization for women who are new to the Winchester area or who have had recent life changes and are looking to meet new friends. The purpose of the club is to promote fellowship through a variety of social activities. Multiple interest activity groups meet monthly or seasonally throughout the year in a variety of locations.
Due to COVID restrictions, general membership meetings have been suspended until further notice, but many of our smaller group activities (such as book club and stitchers) are still being conducted via Zoom. Outdoor programs (like our walking and hiking groups) are taking place with appropriate social distancing.
More information is found at http: www.winchesternewcomersclub.org. Click on the “contact us” link and fill in your information to be contacted.
National Federation of the Blind
The Winchester chapter of National Federation of the Blind remains busy in spite of COVID-19. The group welcomes people who are blind or have low vision, as well as family and friends. The goal is to help the vision-impaired live the lives they want. The group offers numerous networking opportunities and blindness-related resources, including free white canes for blind children and adults. It also offers scholarships.
The monthly chapter meetings are now virtual but will hopefully be “in person” again soon. Those interested in participating should contact President Chris Walker at 540-303-0080.
NAMI
National Alliance on Mental Illness-Northern Shenandoah Valley meets Mondays at 10:30 a.m. at Jim Barnett Park POW pavilion. Meetings are free and last 90 minutes. They are open to anyone 18 or older. A young adult group is starting on Zoom on May 27. For more information, email nsv.nami@gmail.com.
Winchester Brain Injury Group
The Winchester Brain Injury Group is hosting a six-part series called “Brain Injury Basics” on different aspects of brain injuries. These meetings are being held on Zoom from 6-7:15 p.m. the third Thursday of each month. The goal is to help each other thrive after traumatic brain injury, both survivors and caregivers. For more information or to register, contact Kathleen Mancini at TBI@mindspring.com or Betty Friant at 540-550-1784.
Salvation Army
The local Salvation Army has volunteer opportunities available now at its Family Thrift Store and for daily meal service at its Emergency Homeless Shelter. For more information, contact Tracy Hines at 540-662-4777 ext. 18 or tracy.hines@uss.salvationarmy.org.
CCAP
CCAP of Winchester is looking for donations of gently used summer clothing for men, women, teens, children and baby/toddler. Men’s T-shirts in sizes large and X-large, men’s jeans in sizes 32 to 42, and men’s and women’s tennis shoes and flip flops are especially needed. Donations may be dropped off Monday-Friday between the hours of 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. at 212 S. Kent St.
Adult disposable underwear is also needed at CCAP. Please contact CCAP at 540-662-4318 or The Red Wagon Ministry at theredwagonministry@gmail.com for additional information.
Spay Today
Spay Today is the area’s non-profit, reduced-priced spay and neuter program. Choose from many vets through a wide area. At the time of surgery, initial shots and tests can also be obtained at lower rates. Contact Spay Today: https://spay-today.org or call 304-728-8330.
