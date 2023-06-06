Winchester Retired Teachers
Winchester Retired Teachers will meet at 11:30 a.m. today at Buzzins. The meeting will begin at noon. The speaker will be from the Alzheimer’s Association. Please bring membership dues and school supplies for Southwest Virginia.
Winchester Lions Club
The Winchester Host Lions Club will meet at 12:15 p.m. today at the Winchester Moose Lodge, 213 E. Cork St. If you would like to join the meeting, send an email to winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Winchester Kiwanis Club
The club meets at every Wednesday at noon on the first floor of the Winchester Moose Lodge, 213 E. Cork St., Winchester. Lunch is available. This week’s meeting is a business meeting. For more information about the club or to arrange to attend a meeting, contact Jeph Embree at 540-539-2234 or email pr@winvakiw.org.
Winchester Rotary Club
The club will meet at noon Thursday at Jim Barnett Park. Guest speaker John Elrick will talk about Artificial Intelligence.
WFCRW
The Winchester Frederick Clarke Republican Women meet the first Wednesday of the month for a luncheon and speaker at Winchester Country Club at 11:30 a.m. Lunch is $17 and can be paid by check or credit card the day of the luncheon. Email Mary Ivy at marbasil1112@gmail.com for reservations and bring a friend.
Shawquon Ruritan
Shawquon Ruritan, an organization dedicated to improving the community through fellowship, goodwill and community service, is selling raffle tickets to benefit the 2024 scholarship fund. Raffle tickets are available for two drawings: $300 Gore’s Meat gift card. Tickets are $1 each or six tickets for $5. They may be purchased from any Shawquon Ruritan member. Drawing will be held during the Car Show on Aug. 5 (rain date Aug. 6).
The club meets at 6:30 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at Anthony’s Pizza, Stephens City, with guest speakers. Members and guests may order off the menu. New members welcome.
Clarke County Democratic Committee
The Clarke County Democratic Committee will host immigration lawyer Diane Sheehey at 6:30 p.m. June 8 at the Sanctuary Wellness Center, 208 N. Buckmarsh St., Berryville. She will discuss issues related to conflict, immigration and resettlement. For more information, contact Tony Reynolds at 443-421-0427.
Kernstown Battlefield Classic
The Kernstown Battlefield Association is sponsoring the Kernstown Battlefield Classic golf tournament on June 9 at Rock Harbor Golf Course. Check in is 7 a.m. with a tee off at 8 a.m. You can register as an individual ($125) or you or your business can be an event sponsor ($500), a hole sponsor ($150), a beverage cart sponsor ($250) or a food sponsor ($250). KBA is a nonprofit, all-volunteer group that owns and maintains 388 acres where three Civil War battles occurred. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit projects at the historic property. To register or for more information, contact George Mangano at 540-877-0753 or gmangano134@outlook.com.
Flag Day celebration
The Fort Loudoun Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, invites the public to a Flag Day celebration at 7 p.m. June 14 at the Round Hill Community Fire and Rescue Company, 141 Spinning Wheel Lane, Winchester. Boy Scouts of America Troop 159 will conduct a flag retirement ceremony. Life Scout Jake Ryan will give a presentation. The fire company will have a flag retirement box available to the public. If you have torn or damaged American flags, bring them for proper disposal. Free to attend. Bottled water will be provided. In the event of inclement weather, the event will move indoors.
Hawthorne Garden Club
Hawthorne Garden Club’s 63rd annual Club Picnic will be held from 3:30-6 p.m. June 15 at Valerie Hill Winery. Hostess is Tracy Anderson. Members are encouraged to bring a guest along with an hors d’oevre to share. Linda Lutz will present a brief program on floral exhibits. Attendees may bring a small centerpiece in a design of your choice for credit. We always welcome new members. For more information, email hawthornegardenclub@gmail.com.
Windsong Community Chorus
Windsong Community Chorus, a female a cappella chorus, will have an open house for new singers for the holiday season at 6:30 p.m. June 19 and 26 at Opequon Presbyterian Church, 217 Opequon Church Lane, Winchester (come around back). Nonauditioned but must love to sing. No experience needed nor do you need to know how to read music. Learn to sing in three- and four-part harmony. Questions? Contact Con Burch, director, at 540-335-6111 or email Sing2you@shentel.net.
Cornhole tournament to benefit Froggy’s Closet
The 3rd annual Cornhole Tournament to benefit Froggy’s Closet will be held June 24 at Richard’s Fruit Market on Middle Road. Twenty teams will participate in the double elimination tournament, with prizes of up to $300 value going to the top three teams. Register at www.frog-kids.org for $50 per team or email frog231w@gmail.com. Tournament starts at 11 a.m. Teams asked to arrive at 10 a.m. (bring your own bags). The event is free for the public and also will include a petting zoo for kids, live music by Paul Moschetto and Bryan Stutzman and beverages (including beer and wine) and food available for purchase. Tables and seating provided. You also may bring your own chairs. If you or your business would like to know about sponsorship opportunities, or provide a prize, contact board member Leslie Harper at 540-247-1391.
Amateur radio club
The Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of the month at the clubhouse at 2921 Grace St., Winchester. A program typically follows a short business meeting. Program topics can be found on the club’s website at https://svarc.us.
CCAP
CCAP of Winchester needs the following gently used items: Summer clothes, jackets and shoes for men, women and children size 2T through adult XXXXL. We especially need men’s jeans (sizes 32-38) and men’s T-shirts. Year-round needs are: men’s jeans, belts, hooded sweatshirts, sweatpants, women’s purses and tennis shoes (all sizes men, women and children); new socks and underwear (all sizes); adult backpacks and gently used/clean linens and towels; hygiene products for babies and adults, individual baby wipe packs and newborn-size diapers; adult disposable diapers in all sizes and incontinence pads. Donations may be dropped off Monday-Friday between the hours of 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 112 S. Kent St., Winchester. Call CCAP at 540-662-4318 for a scheduled drop off if these hours don’t work with your schedule.
2 For 2 Foundation
Want to make an impact? Help 2 For 2 and volunteer for upcoming swim literacy programs. Help us get the word out and contact 2 For 2 for summer swim programs to get your child or a friend/neighbor’s child involved in swimming at www.2for2foundation.org or call 540-481-4861.
NARFE trip
NARFE Chapter 180 has scheduled a trip for Sept. 27 to the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre in Lancaster, Pa., to see “Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville.” The cost of $123 is due no later than Sept. 4. For more information or to make a reservation, call Mary at 540-869-7656. All proceeds from the trip will be donated to Alzheimer’s research.
NAMI
The Northern Shenandoah Valley affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness sponsors an in-person Family Support Group on the first Sunday of the month from 2:30-4 p.m. The meeting is at Welltown United Methodist Church, 1444 Welltown Road, Clear Brook. Free and open to anyone impacted by a friend or loved one’s mental illness. Participants find support, informal guidance and coping strategies. All meetings are anonymous and confidential. For more information, call 540-533-1832 or email nsv.nami@gmail.com.
Winchester Area Newcomer’s Club
We are a social organization for women who are new to the area or would like to make friends through a variety of social activities and general meetings featuring community speakers. For contact information and activity schedules visit winchesternewcomers.org.
Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club
The club meets every Tuesday and Friday in the Kernstown United Methodist Church fellowship hall, 3239 Valley Pike, Winchester. The Tuesday game starts at 12:30 p.m. and the Friday game starts at 10 a.m., with a 20-minute mid-game break for lunch (bring your own). All bridge players are welcome and lessons are available. If you need a partner, call 703-935-6720 or visit www.winchesterbridge.com.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
TOPS Inc., a nonprofit weight-loss support group headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has three chapters meeting each week in the Winchester area. In-person meetings offer tools, accountability and support. Fees to join are modest. For information, visit www.tops.org or contact any of the leaders below:
Mondays from 6-7 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church, 2077 N. Frederick Pike. Call Joan Derosier, 540-550-3897.
Wednesdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Kernstown United Methodist Church, 3239 Valley Pike. Call Mary Jane Nicoll at 540-678-0011.
Thursdays from 9-10:30 a.m. at Kernstown United Methodist Church. Email Joyce Steele at faith.and.hope524@gmail.com.
Free STI testing at Handley Library
One in five people has a sexually transmitted infection. Free STI testing is provided by AIDS Response Effort in Winchester. Testing is discreet and done on the lower level at Handley Library. It occurs every third Thursday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
AMVETS American Veterans
(AMVETS) Post 18 meets the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Post Home, 851 Green St., Stephens City. All current members and active duty, reserve, and national guard personnel and veterans who have served honorably are welcome to attend.
Spay Today
It’s the perfect time to get your cat and dog spayed and neutered. Spay Today is the area’s nonprofit, reduced-price pay and neuter program. Choose from many vets located over a wide area. At the time of surgery, initial shots and tests can be obtained at lower rates. Call 304-728-8330 or visit https://spay-today.org.
Ask a Master Gardener
Home gardeners who have questions regarding their lawn, landscape or vegetable gardens can get their questions answered by an Extension Master Gardener on Wednesdays from 10 a.m.-noon. Bring your questions and/or plant samples to the Virginia Cooperative Extension-Frederick County Office, 107 N. Kent St., Winchester. Or call 540-665-5699 or email greenhelpline.frederickco@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.