Winchester Elks Lodge 867 used its Spotlight Grant to contribute numerous blankets, hand warmers, thermal cups and other items to the Winchester Area Temporary Thermal Shelter (WATTS), a group of faith-based leaders working to break the cycle of homelessness one person at a time. Pictured are Elks Leading Knight Robynann Martin, WATTS Vice President Mike Ashby, board member Stacey Umbenour and Elks Exalted Ruler Dave Gardiner and Trustee Jim Venable.