Winchester Host Lions Club
The Winchester Host Lions Club will meet at 12:15 p.m. today at the Winchester Moose Lodge, 213 E. Cork St. The James Wood High School choir will be our guests. The public is invited. If you would like to join the meeting, email winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Kiwanis Club of Winchester
The club meets every Wednesday at noon in the Winchester Moose Lodge’s social hall, 213 E. Cork St. Lunch is available. This week is the Children's Christmas Party with Santa. For more information about the club or to arrange to attend a meeting, contact Jeph at 540-539-2234 or email pr@kcow.org.
Blue Ridge Kiwanis
The Blue Ridge Kiwanis Club of Winchester will meet at 7:30 a.m. Dec. 15 at La Quinta Inn, 1055 Millwood Pike. The speaker will be Susan Corrigan, program director of the Winchester STARBASE Academy. Questions? Call 704-647-9377. The public is invited.
Winchester Rotary Club
The Winchester Rotary Club will not have a noon meeting on Thursday. Instead, there will be an evening social at 6 p.m.
Shawquon Ruritan
The Shawquon Ruritan meets at 6:30 p.m. the third Thursday each month at Anthony’s Pizza, Stephens City, with invited guest speaker(s). Members and guest may order off the menu. New members welcome.
Kiwanis Club of Old Town
Amy Rice, executive director of the Evan Home for Children, will be the guest speaker at the club's Dec. 14 luncheon meeting. The club meets the second and fourth Mondays of each month at El Centro Mexican Restaurant on the Loudoun Street Mall. For more information, call Doug Butler at 540-771-0253.
Rotary Club of Clarke County fundraiser
The Rotary Club of Clarke County is conducting its third annual “Bundles of Joy” gift basket fundraiser. Tickets are $10 each or three for $20. There are five baskets, and the drawing will be on Dec. 14. Tickets are available for purchase by calling Dale Coumes at 703-999-3395 or 540-955-2722, Lisa Cooke at 540-539-3712 or email lcooke@clarke.gov, Gerald Dodson at 540-533-8257 or 540-955-2427 or email bonndods5@aol.com or at Family Antiques at 116A. N. Buckmarsh St., Berryville, during regular business hours, Sue Scarborough at ssarb1435@gmail.com, Rieman Royston at 540-303-3504 or rroyston@hnfunkhouser.com.
Walk with a Doc
The Winchester chapter of Walk with a Doc will have its next walk on Dec. 14 from 11 a.m.-noon. Meet at the Valley Health Wellness and Fitness Center lobby. The walk is free to attend. Hear a brief talk, "Cognition and Aging: Let's Hold on to What We've Got" by guest Dr. Mariecken Fowler, followed by an enjoyable walk with the group at your own pace and distance. The walk is held outdoors. Arrive 15-20 minutes early to check in. In the event of inclement weather, contact the Valley Health Wellness and Fitness Center at 540-536-3000 or check their Facebook page for cancellation updates the morning of the event. For more information, email walkwithadocwinchester@gmail.com.
Hawthorne Garden Club
The club's annual Christmas auction and party will be at 11 a.m. Dec. 15 at the home of Donna Lee. The hostess is Shirley McInturff. Each member is asked to bring an auction item along with a covered dish. (Please refer to the invitation for further details.) Proceeds from the auction will benefit community outreach projects. We always welcome new members. For more information, email hawthornegardenclub@gmail.com.
Glen Burnie Garden Club
The Glen Burnie Garden Club will met for its Christmas luncheon at noon Dec. 16 at Winchester Country Club. The hostesses are Sue Spangler and Carolynne Pell. There will not be a speaker for this meeting, and there will be no exhibits or horticulture. The club will have its annual Christmas white elephant sale. For more information about the club, visit glenburniegardenclub.com.
Winchester Coin Club
The Winchester Coin Club will have a coin show from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 16 at Friendship Fire Company, 627 N. Pleasant Valley Road, Winchester. Free admission. For more information, contact John Cox, 651-353-7972 or email JohnR@Coindealsforyou.com.
Ripples
Please join us for brunch at Wellspring, 525 Amherst St., Winchester, from 10 a.m.-noon Dec. 17. Ripples is a group for women who have, or have had, cancer. There is no charge to attend. Brunch will be provided. Masks and social distancing recommended for anyone not vaccinated.
NARFE
National Active & Retired Federal Employees Chapter 180 will meet at 10:45 a.m. Dec. 16 at Boyce Fire Hall in Boyce. A buffet lunch of ham, sweet and scalloped potatoes, and mixed vegetables will be served at 11:30 a.m. At noon, Dixie Rhythm, an 8-member Dixieland jazz ensemble based in Clarke County, will perform holiday tunes. For lunch reservations at $15 per person, email libbyaedwards@aol.com. For membership inquiries, contact Ken at swede52@aol.com.
Holiday benefit concert at First Presbyterian Church
First Presbyterian Church of Winchester will sponsor a holiday concert featuring the Jackson Caesar and Band at 3 p.m. Dec. 17 in the church's Fellowship Hall on the Loudoun Street Mall, 116 S. Loudoun St. Jackson Caesar is a poplar performer in the Washington, D.C., area and in past years has performed holiday concerts at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley. Tickets are $25 per person in advance and $30 at the door. Tickets may be purchased by going to the church's website at fpcwinc.org. Proceeds will benefit the church's Helper Fund, which is used to assist local neighbors in need of temporary assistance with utility bills, gasoline, shelter, etc.
Toy drive
Donated toys/gifts are still needed for several youngsters who participate in the Timbrook Achievement Center (TAC), Teens Inc. or who have been identified by the Department of Social Services. A Christmas party is set for Dec. 17. To donate, visit teensincva.org/donate or visit Teens Inc.'s Facebook page.
Godfrey Miller Center programs
Teddy Bear workshop: Dec. 13, 10 a.m. Join others in making Teddy bears for local residents in need of love and encouragement. No experience necessary. Guidance provided.
All programs are at the Godfrey Miller Center, 28 S. Loudoun St., unless otherwise noted. Phone: 540-667-5869, www.godfreymillercenter.org.
Need the purrfect present?
Gift certificates may be purchased now and used after Christmas to spay or neuter your cat or dog (or a loved one's pet). Spay Today is the area's nonprofit, reduced-price spay and neuter program. Choose from many veterinarians over a wide area. Call 304-728-8330 or visit https://spay-today.org.
Tax aide volunteers sought
AARP TaxAide-Winchester is looking for civic-minded adults to join our efforts to provide a valuable service to the community. Volunteers sought for everything from answering the phone to tax preparation. No experience needed, training provided. Daytime shifts, 5 to 12 hours per week, from Feb. 1 to April 16. If interested, email taxaidewinchester@gmail.com.
2 For 2 Friends Group
The Friends of 2 For 2, with sponsorship from Claudio's Pizzeria, will have a full-day fundraiser on Dec. 14. Dine in or carry out. Just mention 2 For 2 Foundation and 25% of your purchase will be donated toward feasibility studies for a water/ice facility in the community.
Winchester Area Newcomer’s Club
We are a social organization for women who are new to the area or would like to make friends through a variety of social activities and general meetings featuring community speakers. For contact information and activity schedules visit winchesternewcomers.org.
Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club
The club meets each Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Kernstown United Methodist Church fellowship hall, 3239 Valley Pike, Winchester, and the first and third Saturdays at Westminster-Canterbury second-floor conference room at 12:30 p.m., 300 Westminster-Canterbury Drive, Winchester. All bridge players welcome, including new ones. Arrangements can be made if partners are needed. Contact: 703-935-6720
CCAP
CCAP of Winchester is seeking the following gently used items: Seasonal clothing for all in sizes baby through adult 5XL; outerwear including coats (especially 3X-5X coats for men and women), men's gloves and winter hats; women's purses; shoes in all sizes; men's white tube socks; men's belts; children's socks and toddler books; bedding and bath towels; tents; sleeping bags; baby wipes; diapers sizes 4, 5 and 6; adult disposable underwear; hygiene products for babies and adults. Donations may be dropped off Monday-Wednesday between the hours of 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 112 S. Kent St., Winchester. Call 540-662-4318 to arrange a scheduled donation drop.
F.R.E.E. Foundation
The Northern Shenandoah Valley Chapter of F.R.E.E. (Foundation for Rehabilitation Equipment & Endowment) is requesting donations of gently used medical equipment to assist local residents in need. There is significant need for wheelchairs, tub benches, rollators and reachers. Please note we do not accept medical supplies such as braces, bandages, adult diapers, CPAP or diabetic equipment. Contact: 540-664-7552 or email nsv@free-foundation.org. More information available at www.free-foundation.org.
Disabled American Veterans
D.A.V. meets the first Wednesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at the Cherry-Beasley Readiness Center, 181 Pendleton Drive, Winchester. Questions? Contact Leroy Lovett at 540-533-7737.
AMVETSAmerican Veterans (AMVETS) Post 18 meets the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Post Home, 851 Green St., Stephens City. All current members and active duty, reserve, and national guard personnel and veterans who have served honorably are welcome to attend.
Veterans breakfast
Veterans are invited to join a breakfast meeting at 8:15 a.m. the first Saturday of each month at the Golden Corral Restaurant in Winchester. The group is headed by local pastor Paul Campbell. After breakfast, each veteran presents his military experiences to the group. Cost is $7 for all-you-can eat breakfast. Please wear a baseball cap representing your military service or organization. Questions? Josh Morimoto at 703-967-8679 or JoshRE2020@gmail.com.
Wheels for Wellness
Wheels for Wellness is seeking volunteer drivers to transport clients to and from medical appointments and treatments. Tailor to fit your schedule. Visit www.Wheels4Wellness.org for more information and an application. WFW is currently holding its annual gas raffle fundraiser. Don’t miss your chance to win $500 in gas gift cards. Tickets online at www.Wheels4Wellness.org.
Bright Futures-Frederick/Winchester-Sponsor a Child for the Holidays
Purchase gifts for one or more children in a family. Shop from a child’s wish list or make a financial contribution toward the program. $150 sponsors one child, $450 sponsors 3 children, $900 sponsors $600 children. Go online to sign up at brightfuturesfrederickcounty.org. Checks can be mailed to Bright Futures-Frederick/Winchester, 178 Indian Hollow Road, Winchester 22603. Give online at https://bit.ly/BFmonetarygift.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.