2 for2 Foundation
The 2 For 2 Foundation is seeking participants, donors and volunteers to be in the world record challenge on Oct. 29 at the Frederick County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Event will feature music, food trucks and a trunk or treat. For more information, call 540-481-4861 or send donations to P.O. Box 1980, Winchester, Va. 22604.
Winchester Host Lions Club
The Winchester Host Lion's Club will meet today at 12:15 p.m. at the Winchester Moose Lodge. Guest speaker will be Donna Day, deaf and hard of hearing specialist. The public is invited to attend. If you would like to join the meeting, please send an email to winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Hearing aids
The Winchester Host Lions Club recycles used hearing aids to help those in need. Please contact us (540-313-1872) to donate your used hearing aids or to ask about assistance in obtaining hearing aids.
Kiwanis Club of Winchester
The club meets every Wednesday at noon in the Winchester Moose Lodge’s social hall, 213 E. Cork St. Lunch is available. For more information about the club or to arrange to attend a meeting, contact Jeff at 540-247-9243.
Kiwanis Club of Old Town
Robert L. Garrett, Scout Executive/CEO of the Shenandoah Area Council of Boy Scouts, will speak to the club at its Oct. 24 meeting at noon at El Centro Mexican Restaurant on the Loudoun Street Mall. Contact: Doug Butler, 540-771-0253.
Shawquon Ruritan
The Shawquon Ruritan meets at 6:30 p.m. the third Thursday each month at Anthony’s Pizza, Stephens City, with invited guest speaker(s). Members and guest may order off the menu. New members welcome.
Trout Unlimited
The group's next BarFly gathering will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 12 at Escutcheon Brewing in Winchester. Winchester Project Healing Waters will meet at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Lake Frederick Community Lodge. This group supports veterans who receive medical services through our local Veterans Administration Community-based Outpatient Clinic. Registration is required. Call Wayne at 703-919-2952 at least two days before the meeting.
Walk with a Doc
The Winchester chapter of Walk With a Doc will have its next walk on Oct. 12 from 11 a.m.noon. Meet at the Valley Health Wellness and Fitness Center lobby. The event is free to attend. Hear a brief talk "Anxiety and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy" by guest Dr. Louis Nardelli, followed by an enjoyable walk with the group at your own pace and distance. The walk is held outdoors. Please arrive 15-20 minutes early to check in. In the event of inclement weather, call 540-536-3000 or check the center's Facebook page the morning of the walk.
Beekeepers of the Northern Shenandoah Valley
BONS Monthly Education Meeting will be held at Blandy Farm Library, 400 Blandy Farm Lane, Boyce, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. Guest speaker will be nationally renowned Marla Spivak from the University of Minnesota. Her topic will be: The benefits of hygienic behavior and propolis to honey bee health. If you would like to have a representative from BONS speak to your club or organization about beekeeping, please feel free to reach out through the website: bonsbees.com
United Women in Faith
United Women in Faith of Market Street United Methodist Church, Winchester, will host its annual holiday bazaar on Oct. 15. Tables are being rented for $15 for one 8-foot table or $25 for two 8-foot tables. Contact Donna at 540-327-3655.
WFCRW 2nd Annual Fashion Show
The Winchester Frederick Clarke Republican Women's Club will host its 2nd Annual Fashion Show from 3-5 p.m. Oct. 16 at Winchester Country Club, 1300 Senseny Road, Winchester. Apparel will be provided by Kimberly's and McKee's, modeled by local adults and children. Bring your spouse, family and friends. Heavy hors d'oeuvres included along with a cash bar. Limited number of tickets available. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased on Event Brite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wfcrw-fashion-show-2022-tickets-372172587227?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=escb. For more information, contact Cynthia Butler at cynthia.butler@longandfoster.com.
Hot Wheels Club
The club will meet from 1-3 p.m. Oct. 16 in the War Memorial Building (Lord Fairfax Room) in Jim Barnett Park, Winchester. Buy, sell, trade diecast cars. For more information, contact Dan Hammon at hwdan2@earthlink.net.
NARFE
National Active & Retired Federal Employees, Chapter 180, will meet at 11:15 a.m. Oct. 21 at the fire hall in Boyce. A buffet lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. At noon, Elizabeth "Liz" Ruffner of Charles Town, W.Va., will entertain members with a variety of Patsy Cline songs. For lunch reservations at $15 each, email libbyaedwards@aol.com. For membership inquiries, email Ken at swede1952@aol.com.
Community Cat Alliance fundraiser
A yard sale to benefit the Community Cat Alliance will be held from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 22 at Delco Plaza, Winchester.
National Federation of the Blind
The National Federation of the Blind (NFB), Winchester chapter, meets on the third Saturday of the month from 10-11:30 a.m. at Solenberger’s Hardware, 832 Berryville Ave., Winchester. For the month of October only, the meeting will be held on the fourth Saturday, Oct. 24. Meetings are open to low vision and sighted individuals who want to learn more about resources available to the blind community to assist in living an independent life. The NFB also offers opportunities for community outreach to engage and educate the public. Questions? Call Chris Walker at 540-303-0080 or email chrisvinson1@gmail.com.
Frederick County Republican Committee
The monthly meeting is held the fourth Tuesday of the month, with social time at 6:15 p.m. and meeting at 7 p.m. Location: Church of Christ at Mountainview, 153 Narrow Lane, Winchester. For more information, contact RobertBenjaminWeber@gmail.com.
Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club
The club meets each Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Kernstown United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 3239 Valley Pike, Winchester, and the first and third Saturdays at 12:30 p.m. at Westminster-Canterbury, second floor conference room, 300 Westminster-Canterbury Drive, Winchester. All bridge players are welcome, including new ones, and arrangements can be made if partners are needed. Contact: 703-935-6720.
The Independent Order of Odd Fellows and Rebekahs
Want to help those in need? Consider joining the Independent Order of Odd Fellows (I.O.O.F.), a fraternal service organization. The local lodge, Madison Lodge #6, has been in Winchester for 184 years and is the oldest continuous Odd Fellow Lodge in Virginia. Ages 16 and up are qualified to join. Contact Jack or Bernita Roberts at 540-664-8338 for more information.
YDC seeking volunteers
The Youth Development Center’s Adventures Beyond program is seeking volunteers to serve youth with disabilities in the community. These twice-a-week volunteer opportunities are offered on Tuesdays from 5-7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Pre-volunteer interview and training required. Email Maribeth Stotler-Watkins at programming@myydc.org if interested.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
TOPS, a nonprofit weight-loss support group headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., has three chapters meeting each week in the Winchester area. Fees to join are modest. For information, visit www.tops.org or contact any of the leaders below:
Mondays from 6 to 7 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church, 2077 N. Frederick Pike. Call Joan Derosier at 540-550-3897.
Wednesdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Kernstown United Methodist Church, 3239 Valley Pike. Call Helen Reitan at 540-550-0744.
Thursdays from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Kernstown United Methodist Church, 3239 Valley Pike. Email Joyce Steele at faith.and.hope524@gmail.com.
DivorceCare
DivorceCare is a divorce (or separation) recovery support group. The women’s group will meet at Fellowship Bible Church each Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Children’s program DivorceCare4Kids is also available for 5-12 year olds. The church is located at 3217 Middle Road, Winchester. DivorceCare features nationally recognized experts on divorce and recovery topics. Meeting sessions are presented from a Biblical perspective and include “Facing My Anger,” “Facing My Loneliness,” “Family & Friends,” “Financial & Legal Issues” and more. For more information and to register, go to DivorceCare.org or call the church at 540 662-7743.
Winchester Newcomers Club
We are a social organization for women who are new to the area or would like to make new friends through a variety of social activities and general meetings featuring community speakers. For contact information and activity schedules, visit www.winchesternewcomers.org.
Quota International of Winchester
Quota International of Winchester is a 501©3 civic organization assisting disadvantaged women and children and the hearing impaired in Winchester and Frederick County. We are looking for like-minded women who are interested in becoming members and helping our community. For more information, please call Ginny at 540-931-8832.
Donate rehabilitation equipment
The Northern Shenandoah Valley Chapter of F.R.E.E. (Foundation for Rehabilitation Equipment & Endowment) is requesting donations of gently used medical equipment to assist local residents in need. Items most requested are wheelchairs, transport chairs, tub transfer benches, rollators and bed rails. Donations may be dropped off at 333 W. Cork St., Lower Lobby, Suite 40, in Winchester. For more information, call 540-664-7552, e-mail us at nsv@free-foundation.org or view our website at www.free-foundation.org. F.R.E.E. is a 501©(3) organization and donations are tax deductible at their present fair market value.
Meat the Need Campaign
First Presbyterian Church in Winchester has formed a Meat the Need Campaign due to an urgent request from CCAP following a shortage of protein for the nonprofit group's clients. The church will host a fall bazaar/rummage sale on Oct. 14-15 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at the church at 116 S. Loudoun St. New and gently used items will be accepted for the rummage sale on Oct. 13 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (household items, kitchenware, small furniture, camping/sporting goods, children's clothing sizes 2T-6x only, accessories, books, games, DVDs, toys, crafts, bikes, jewelry, tools, appliances, etc). All proceeds will go to CCAP for meat. For more information, contact Pam Brannon at 540-303-0506.
CCAP
CCAP of Winchester is asking for the following gently used items: Men's winter clothes (hats, gloves, jeans, smaller sizes of men's pants, T-shirts, hooded jackets, sweatshirts, sweatpants and belts; women's purses; winter clothes for women, teens, boys, girls; winter clothes for sizes 2T-5T, especially 2T, 3T and 4T girls' clothes; shoes, all sizes and genders; jackets and coats, all size and genders; bath towels and bedding gently used and clean, all sizes; tents and sleeping bags; individual baby wipe packs and diapers sizes 4, 5 and 6; adult disposable underwear, in all sizes and incontinence pads. Donations may be dropped off Monday-Wednesday between the hours of 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 112 S. Kent St. Winchester. For additional information call CCAP at 540-662-4318.
Froggy’s Closet
Froggy's Closet is a project of Families Reaching Out Group. Froggy's Closet provides clothing, shoes, books and more to foster children, children at risk and in need. Current needs: men's sizes large and extra large athletic pants and long-sleeved tops for teenage boys. Girls' junior size pants. We also need games and books for teenagers. We accept donations on Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m,. at 200 N. Braddock St. For more information: www.frog-kids.org, frog231w@gmail.com.
Winchester SPCA
October kicks off #subarulovespets month at the Winchester area SPCA. This month, the local SPCA will benefit from a $100 donation from CMA's Subaru of Winchester for every pet adopted. Stop by the adoption center at 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and weekends by appointment to adopt a pet.
Disabled American Veterans
D.A.V. meets the first Wednesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at the Cherry-Beasley Readiness Center, 181 Pendleton Drive, Winchester. Questions? Contact Leroy Lovett at 540-533-7737.
AMVETSAmerican Veterans (AMVETS) Post 18 meets the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Post Home, 851 Green St., Stephens City. All current members and active duty, reserve, and national guard personnel and veterans who have served honorably are welcome to attend.
Veterans breakfast
Veterans are invited to join a breakfast meeting at 8:15 a.m. the first Saturday of each month at the Golden Corral Restaurant in Winchester. The group is headed by local pastor Paul Campbell. After breakfast, each veteran presents his military experiences to the group. Cost is $7 for all-you-can eat breakfast. Please wear a baseball cap representing your military service or organization. Questions? Josh Morimoto at 703-967-8679 or JoshRE2020@gmail.com.
Vietnam Veterans of America
The group meets monthly on the third Thursday at the Edinburg VFW. Lunch from 11:15 a.m.-noon, followed by a meeting from noon-1 p.m. Contact: Ronnie Zerkel, 540-333-5805.
Our Health — Volunteer Action Center
Our Health’s Volunteer Action Center (VAC) is the hub for volunteering in the Winchester area. VAC’s mission is to help connect volunteers with 90 partner nonprofit agencies. If you are looking for a volunteer opportunity go to Our Health’s website at www.ourhealthva.org and fill out a volunteer application. When submitted, the application will go directly to Our Health’s Action Center Coordinator who will review the application. A brief summary will then be sent to the partner agencies. If an agency has an interest/need that matches the volunteer’s skills and interest, the agency will request the full application and then contact the potential volunteer directly. For more information, call Mary Falu at 540-536-1600.
Wheels for Wellness
Wheels for Wellness is seeking volunteer drivers to transport clients to and from medical appointments and treatments. Tailor to fit your schedule. If interested in volunteering and helping make a difference, visit www.Wheels4Wellness.org for more information and an application.
Spay Today
Spay Today is the area’s non-profit, reduced-priced spay and neuter program. Choose from many vets through a wide area. At the time of surgery, initial shots and tests can also be obtained at lower rates. Contact Spay Today: https://spay-today.org or call 304-728-8330.
