Eric Kindall presents the 2 For 2 Foundation with a check for $750 to be in the upcoming World Record Challenge. Eric, his grandmother Sharon Kindall and his LPN Missy Miller, along with other family members, will be in the largest human ice cream cone on Oct. 29 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Frederick County Fairgrounds to show their support for the nonprofit group's effort to create an inclusive indoor pool and ice rink in the community.