Caring for the Caregiver conference
Join DementiaMatters for this free event from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. today at Winchester Church of God, 2080 N. Frederick Pike, Winchester 22603. The conference is open to all caregivers assisting older adults in aging and related services and will feature numerous speakers including Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears as well as representatives from Blue Ridge Hospice, Access Independence, Seniors First, Right at Home and Adult Day Center. For more information, contact Janie Seymour at 540-535-9775 or email jseymour@DementiaMattersUSA.org.
Winchester Lions Club
The Winchester Host Lions Club will meet at 12:15 p.m. today at the Winchester Moose Lodge, 213 E. Cork St. This will be a business meeting. The public is invited. If you would like to join the meeting, send an email to winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Stamp Club
The Shenandoah Valley Stamp Club will meet from 7-9 p.m. today at the Winchester-Frederick County Visitor Center, 1400 S. Pleasant Valley Road, Winchester. The club meets the fourth Tuesday of the month except December. Stamp collectors of all ages invited. For more information, contact Cal Allen at shenandoahvalleystampclub@gmail.com.
Kiwanis Club of Winchester
The club will meet at noon Wednesday at the Winchester Moose Lodge, 213 E. Cork St. Lunch is available. J.B. Blevins from the Salvation Army is this week's guest speaker. For more information about the club, contact Jeph at 540-539-2234 or email pr@winvakiw.org.
Vietnam War Veterans Day dinner
Winchester Elks Lodge 867, 466 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, will commemorate Vietnam War Veterans Day by inviting the public to attend an event at its lodge from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday. A free dinner will be offered to all veterans. Guests and family and welcome to attend and pay for their own meals. There will be a guest speaker and short ceremony at 6:30 p.m. to include introduction of all Vietnam War veterans in attendance.
National Vietnam Veterans Memorial Day
On Wednesday from 3-5 p.m., VFW Post 9760 will host an open house at their Post Home, 425 Buckmarsh St., Berryville, for all veterans, especially Vietnam and Vietnam-era veterans. There will be a short ceremony, and Vietnam War Veteran pins will be presented to those Vietnam veterans who have not yet received one. Refreshments will follow. For more information, contact Adjutant Chris Birch, 540-539-5446.
Blue Ridge Kiwanis Club
The Blue Ridge Kiwanis Club of Winchester will meet at 7:30 a.m. Thursday at La Quinta Inn, 1055 Millwood Pike. The speaker is John Flood, director of Big Legends, a firm researching historical projects. For more information, call 704-649-9377. The public is invited.
Wheels for Wellness events
Two fundraisers are planned for Wheels for Wellness. An International Affair of Food and Wine will be held from 6-10 p.m. Thursday at Fox Meadow Barn, 350 Old Firehouse Lane, Winchester. Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com/e/514051962257. To become a sponsor or donate an auction item, call Ann at 540-550-1885. On April 23 from 2-5 p.m., the 7th annual Tablescapes will be held at Millwood Station Events Center, 252 Costello Drive, Winchester. This is the signature fundraiser for Wheels for Wellness, which provides transportation to medical appointments for those in need. For tickets and information, visit www.Wheels4Wellness.org.
Shawquon Ruritan
The Shawquon Ruritan meets at 6:30 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at Anthony’s Pizza, Stephens City, with guest speakers. Members and guests may order off the menu. New members welcome.
WFCRW
The Winchester Frederick Clarke Republican Women meet the first Wednesday of the month for a luncheon and speaker at Winchester Country Club at 11:30 a.m. Lunch is $17 and can be paid by check or credit card the day of the luncheon. Email carathbun106@aol.com for reservations and bring a friend.
Alpha Omega
Alpha Omega Chapter 2060, Epsilon Sigma Alpha, International, will meet at 11 a.m. April 1 at Sunflower Cottage near Middletown. This will be a short meeting followed by a talk on herbs by Billie Clifton. Afterward, a lunch will be served with herbs.
75th anniversary of VFW Post 9760
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9760 will celebrate its 75th anniversary on April 1 from 3-6 p.m. at the post home, 425 S. Buckmarsh St., Berryville, beginning with a ceremony during which a 75th Jubilee Award from National VFW will be presented. A reception will follow. All VFW and auxiliary members are invited to attend. For more information, call Adjutant Chris Birch, 540-538-5446.
VFW Post 9760
Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 9760 and its Auxiliary will meet at 7 p.m. April 3 at the post home. Persons interested in joining are invited and are requested to bring proof of honorable military service. For more information, contact Adjutant Chris Birch, 540-539-5446.
Coping Techniques for Caregivers
Commonwealth Senior Living, Front Royal, will host a free seminar, “Coping Techniques for Caregivers,” at 2 p.m. April 5 in the conference room at the Griffin Law Office, 102 S. Kent St., Winchester.
Adaptive golf event
Shenandoah University’s division of physical therapy will host an adaptive golf event at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club on April 6. If you or someone you know has a movement limitation due to a spinal cord injury, amputation, Multiple Sclerosis, Muscular Dystrophy, Cerebral Palsy, Parkinson’s or other physical challenges and want to learn/relearn to play golf, please attend this one day, no cost event. All ages welcome. For more information, contact mwolff@su.edu or call 540-665-5521.
Care Partners Connected by Cognitive Loss
Starting April 6, this support group will meet on the first Thursday of the month from 11 a.m.-noon at Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury (in-person and virtual). For those caring for a loved one with any type of dementia.
Godfrey Miller Center
For programs requiring an RSVP, call The Godfrey Miller Center, 28 S. Loudoun St., Winchester, at 540-667-5869 to reserve your spot or send an email to anna@godfreymillercenter.org.
April 3
- Lunch: Shredded BBQ chicken sandwiches, coleslaw, collard greens, and dessert, 12:30 p.m. Tickets: $8.50. RSVP.
- Exercise for Balance and Strength, 2 p.m.
April 4
- Art Class: Acrylic & Watercolor Painting, 10 a.m.-noon. Suggested donation: $15. RSVP.
- Book of Psalms Bible Study, 10:30 a.m.
- Art Class: Drawing, 1-3 p.m. Suggested donation: $15. RSVP.
- Strength & Conditioning Class, 2 p.m.
April 5
- Lunch: Chili and cheese topped baked potatoes and dessert, 12:30 p.m. Tickets: $8.50. RSVP.
- Exercise for Balance and Strength, 2 p.m.
April 6
- Strength & Conditioning, 2 p.m.
Disabled American Veterans
The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Stonewall Jackson Chapter will have its chapter election at 7:30 p.m. April 5 at the Winchester Readiness Center, 181 Pendleton Drive, Winchester. All chapter members are encouraged to attend and vote, so the chapter can continue to support and assist local veterans.
Walk With a Doc
The Winchester chapter of Walk With a Doc will have its next walk on April 12 from 11 a.m.-noon. Meet at the Valley Health Wellness and Fitness Center lobby. The event is free to attend. Hear at brief talk, "Nutrition for the Family," by guest Dr. Dan Schiavone, followed by an enjoyable walk with the group at your own pace and distance. The walk is held outdoors. Arrive 15-20 minutes early to check in. In the event of inclement weather, call 540-536-3000 or check the center's Facebook page for updates the morning of the event. For more information, email walkwithadocwinchester@gmail.com.
Shawnee Ruritan Club picking party
The Shawnee Ruritan Club will sponsor a bluegrass/country jam session/picking party on April 15 from 6-8 p.m. at 109 Boundary Ave., Winchester (off Senseny Road). Interested musicians are invited to come play and sing. Everyone is invited to just sit back and listen. Free and open to the public. There will be sandwiches, drinks and desserts available to purchase.
CCAP
CCAP of Winchester needs the following gently used items: spring clothing for all sizes (baby/toddler, kids (greatly needed), teens, women and men). Year-round needs are men’s jeans, belts, hooded sweatshirts, sweatpants, women’s purses, tennis shoes (all sizes). Gently used bed linens and towels also needed, as well as adult backpacks, baby wipe packs, diapers sizes 4, 5 and 6, and adult disposable underwear in all sizes, incontinence pads and hygiene products for babies and adults. Donations may be dropped off Monday-Wednesday between the hours of 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at 112 S. Kent St., Winchester. Call CCAP at 540-662-4318 for a scheduled drop off if these hours don’t work with your schedule.
NAMI
The Northern Shenandoah Valley affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness sponsors an in-person Family Support Group on the first Sunday of the month from 2:30-4 p.m. The meeting is at Welltown United Methodist Church, 1444 Welltown Road, Clear Brook. Free and open to anyone impacted by a friend or loved one’s mental illness. Participants find support, informal guidance and coping strategies. All meetings are anonymous and confidential. For more information, call 540-533-1832 or email nsv.nami@gmail.com.
Winchester Area Newcomer’s Club
We are a social organization for women who are new to the area or would like to make friends through a variety of social activities and general meetings featuring community speakers. For contact information and activity schedules visit winchesternewcomers.org.
Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club
The club meets each Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Kernstown United Methodist Church fellowship hall, 3239 Valley Pike, Winchester, and the first and third Saturdays at Westminster-Canterbury second-floor conference room at 12:30 p.m., 300 Westminster-Canterbury Drive, Winchester. All bridge players welcome, including new ones. Arrangements can be made if partners are needed. Contact: 703-935-6720.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
TOPS Inc., a nonprofit weight-loss support group headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has three chapters meeting each week in the Winchester area. In-person meetings offer tools, accountability and support. Fees to join are modest. For information, visit www.tops.org or contact any of the leaders below:
Mondays from 6-7 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church, 2077 N. Frederick Pike. Call Joan Derosier, 540-550-3897.
Wednesdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Kernstown United Methodist Church, 3239 Valley Pike. Call Mary Jane Nicoll at 540-678-0011.
Thursdays from 9-10:30 a.m. at Kernstown United Methodist Church. Email Joyce Steele at faith.and.hope524@gmail.com.
Free STI testing at Handley Library
One in five people has a sexually transmitted infection. Free STI testing is provided by AIDS Response Effort in Winchester. Testing is discreet and done on the lower level at Handley Library. It occurs every third Thursday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
AMVETS American Veterans
(AMVETS) Post 18 meets the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Post Home, 851 Green St., Stephens City. All current members and active duty, reserve, and national guard personnel and veterans who have served honorably are welcome to attend.
Spay Today
It’s the perfect time to get your cat and dog spayed and neutered. Spay Today is the area’s nonprofit, reduced-price pay and neuter program. Choose from many vets located over a wide area. At the time of surgery, initial shots and tests can be obtained at lower rates. Call 304-728-8330 or visit https://spay-today.org.
