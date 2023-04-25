Winchester Horseshoe Club
The final sign up and qualification for the 2023 season for the Winchester Horseshoe Club will be from 6-7:30 p.m. today at Jim Barnett Park’s Raymond Frye Courts. The league runs May 9-June 27 on Tuesdays starting at 7 p.m. For more information, call Victor Riggleman at 540-877-1402.
Winchester Lions Club
The Winchester Host Lions Club will meet at 12:15 p.m. today at the Winchester Moose Lodge, 213 E. Cork St. This will be a business meeting. The public is invited. If you would like to join the meeting, send an email to winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com. At next week's meeting, Lion Laura Frappollo will review logistics for the upcoming Apple Blossom Festival parade.
Bland Music contestants advance
Vocalist Corinne Riddle of Cross Junction, who is a student at James Wood High School, and violinist Cassandra Brock of Berryville, who is a home-school student, competed April 23 in the Bland Music Contest in Harrisonburg. Riddle, representing the Shawnee Lions Club, sang "Ave Maria" by Franz Schubert and was accompanied by Sandra Snodgrass. Brock, representing the Winchester Host Lions Club, played "Bourree" by J.S. Bach and was accompanied by Ruth Raymond. They will represent the Shenandoah Valley in the state Bland Music Contest on April 28 in Bristol at the Lions State Convention.
Kiwanis Club of Winchester
The club will meet at noon Wednesday at the Winchester Moose Lodge, 213 E. Cork St. Lunch is available. The club's Pancake Day Committee will discuss the upcoming Pancake Day. For more information about the club, contact Jeph at 540-539-2234 or email pr@winvakiw.org.
Rotary Club of Clarke County
The Rotary Club of Clarke County will meet at noon Wednesday at Berryville Presbyterian Church. The speaker will be Christina Kraybill, owner of My Neighbor and Me in Berryville. All Rotarians and prospective members are welcome guests. For more information, contact Gerald Dodson at 540-533-8257.
Winchester Rotary Club
The club will meet at noon Thursday at Winchester Country Club. Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival President Sharen Gromling is the speaker.
National Active & Retired Federal Employees
NARFE Chapter 180 will meet at 11:15 a.m. Friday at Boyce Fire Hall. A buffet lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. Old Dominion Chorus, a men's a cappella singing group from Leesburg, will perform songs in the barbershop style after lunch. For lunch reservations at $15 per person, email libbyaedwards@aol.com. For membership inquiries, email Ken at swede1952@aol.com.
WFCRW
The Winchester Frederick Clarke Republican Women meet the first Wednesday of the month for a luncheon and speaker at Winchester Country Club at 11:30 a.m. Lunch is $17 and can be paid by check or credit card the day of the luncheon. Email Mary Ivy at marbasil1112@gmail.com for reservations and bring a friend.
Shawquon Ruritan
The Shawquon Ruritan meets at 6:30 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at Anthony’s Pizza, Stephens City, with guest speakers. Members and guests may order off the menu. New members welcome.
Free lunch, food giveaway
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ, 202 S. Cameron St., Winchester, will serve lunch in the social hall on April 28 from noon to 12:30 p.m. Food items will be distributed from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m.
Senior Citizens Prom
The Sherando High School FFA will host a Senior Citizens Prom on April 30. The theme is "Enchanted Garden." The event will be in the Sherando Commons Area and Gym from 1-4 p.m. This is a free event for senior citizens. Music will be provided by Rob Yeakle DJ services. There will be food, fun and dancing. We will crown a King and Queen while we dance through the decades. Please RSVP to Sherando High School at 540-869-0060 (ask for the agriculture department) or email Edwardsafcpsk12.net.
2 For 2 Foundation
Celebrate Apple Blossom in the pool! The Winchester Swim Team is sponsoring an Apple Blossom Inaugural Swim Invitational on May 3 at the Jim Barnett Park indoor pool from 6 to 9 p.m. For swimmers of all ages. A $5 donation will benefit the 2 For 2 Foundation and get you entered in inner-tube water polo games and fun pink and green relay races. Be ready to take pictures that will not only be memorable but make you laugh for years! All proceeds go to the Shelly Lee Swim Literacy Fund to support youth learning to swim this summer. To register: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSejP0LrYUMKIcOYGj2EYbel02OGDxyMIcb48ZPQdoy1Styd3g/viewform or contact at www.2for2foundation.org. For more information, visit www.2for2foundation.org.
Walk With a Doc
The Winchester chapter of Walk With a Doc will have its next walk on May 10 from 11 a.m.-noon. Meet at the Valley Health Wellness and Fitness Center lobby. The event is free to attend. Hear at brief talk, "Skin Cancer Awareness" by guest Dr. Maureen Hill, followed by an enjoyable walk with the group at your own pace and distance. The walk is held outdoors. Arrive 15-20 minutes early to check in. In the event of inclement weather, call 540-536-3000 or check the center’s Facebook page for updates the morning of the event. For more information, email walkwithadocwinchester@gmail.com.
3rd annual Healing Field of Honor
The Rotary Club of Winchester, working with The National Colonial Flag Foundation, will once again host a Healing Field of Honor on the front campus of John Handley High School over Memorial Day weekend. Up to a thousand American flags will be displayed. This is a tribute in honor of men and women in the military, veterans, first responders and anyone wanting to memorialize loved ones. The display will start with an opening ceremony at 5 p.m. May 25. Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears will be the keynote speaker. There also will be a flyover by an Air National Guard C17. The display will be illuminated at night. The flags will remain on display until the closing ceremony on May 29. Individual flag sponsorships are available for $50 (flag may be taken home once display is over). Multiple flag sponsorships and event sponsorships also available. Should a flag not be needed, donations also accepted. All proceeds go to the Winchester Rotary Club Foundation to help nonprofit groups in the community. For more information, contact Dick Kent at 703-919-0643 or email dick.kent@signetmktg.com.
CCAP
CCAP of Winchester needs the following gently used items: Spring and summer clothing for sizes 2T-4T, kids, teens, women and men; year-round needs are men’s jeans, belts, hooded sweatshirts, sweatpants, women’s purses and tennis shoes (all sizes); new socks and underwear (all sizes); adults backpacks; clean linens; hygiene products for babies and adults, individual baby wipe packs and newborn size diapers; adult disposable underwear and incontinence pads. Donations may be dropped off Monday-Wednesday between the hours of 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at 112 S. Kent St., Winchester. Call CCAP at 540-662-4318 for a scheduled drop off if these hours don’t work with your schedule.
NARFE trip
NARFE Chapter 180 has scheduled a trip for Sept. 27 to the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre in Lancaster, Pa., to see “Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville.” The cost of $123 is due no later than Sept. 4. For more information or to make a reservation, call Mary at 540-869-7656. All proceeds from the trip will be donated to Alzheimer’s research.
NAMI
The Northern Shenandoah Valley affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness sponsors an in-person Family Support Group on the first Sunday of the month from 2:30-4 p.m. The meeting is at Welltown United Methodist Church, 1444 Welltown Road, Clear Brook. Free and open to anyone impacted by a friend or loved one’s mental illness. Participants find support, informal guidance and coping strategies. All meetings are anonymous and confidential. For more information, call 540-533-1832 or email nsv.nami@gmail.com.
Winchester Area Newcomer’s Club
We are a social organization for women who are new to the area or would like to make friends through a variety of social activities and general meetings featuring community speakers. For contact information and activity schedules visit winchesternewcomers.org.
Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club
The club meets every Tuesday and Friday in the Kernstown United Methodist Church fellowship hall, 3239 Valley Pike, Winchester. The Tuesday game starts at 12:30 p.m. and the Friday game starts at 10 a.m., with a 20-minute mid-game break for lunch (bring your own). All bridge players are welcome and lessons are available. If you need a partner, call 703-935-6720 or visit www.winchesterbridge.com.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
TOPS Inc., a nonprofit weight-loss support group headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has three chapters meeting each week in the Winchester area. In-person meetings offer tools, accountability and support. Fees to join are modest. For information, visit www.tops.org or contact any of the leaders below:
- Mondays from 6-7 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church, 2077 N. Frederick Pike. Call Joan Derosier, 540-550-3897.
- Wednesdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Kernstown United Methodist Church, 3239 Valley Pike. Call Mary Jane Nicoll at 540-678-0011.
- Thursdays from 9-10:30 a.m. at Kernstown United Methodist Church. Email Joyce Steele at faith.and.hope524@gmail.com.
Free STI testing at Handley Library
One in five people has a sexually transmitted infection. Free STI testing is provided by AIDS Response Effort in Winchester. Testing is discreet and done on the lower level at Handley Library. It occurs every third Thursday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
AMVETS American Veterans
(AMVETS) Post 18 meets the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Post Home, 851 Green St., Stephens City. All current members and active duty, reserve, and national guard personnel and veterans who have served honorably are welcome to attend.
Disabled American Veterans
Due to the Apple Blossom Festival, D.A.V.'s next meeting is May 10 at 7:30 p.m. at the Cherry-Beasley Readiness Center, 181 Pendleton Drive, Winchester. Contact: Christian Nelson, 540-394-5089.
Spay Today
It’s the perfect time to get your cat and dog spayed and neutered. Spay Today is the area’s nonprofit, reduced-price pay and neuter program. Choose from many vets located over a wide area. At the time of surgery, initial shots and tests can be obtained at lower rates. Call 304-728-8330 or visit https://spay-today.org.
Ask a Master Gardener
Home gardeners who have questions regarding their lawn, landscape or vegetable gardens can get their questions answered by an Extension Master Gardener on Wednesdays from 10 a.m.-noon. Bring your questions and/or plant samples to the Virginia Cooperative Extension-Frederick County Office, 107 N. Kent St., Winchester. Or call 540-665-5699 or email greenhelpline.frederickco@gmail.com.
