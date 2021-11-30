Winchester Host Lions Club
The club will meet at 12:15 p.m. today at the Winchester Moose Lodge. If you would like to join the meeting, send an email to winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign
The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is underway. To schedule your bell ringing time and location, contact Tracy Hines at 540-662-4777 ext. 18 or tracy.hines@uss.salvationarmy.org.
Kiwanis Club of Winchester
Club meetings are each Wednesday at the Winchester Moose Lodge, 213 E. Cork St., from noon to 1 p.m. Anyone interested in attending is invited to join the Kiwanis for lunch. For more information, call Jeff 540-247-9243.
Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club
The Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of each month at the clubhouse at 2921 Grace St., Winchester. After a short business meeting, an interesting and informative program usually follows. Program topics can be found on the club's website at https://svarc.us. Guests are welcome to attend to learn more about amateur radio and joining the club.
Alpha Omega
The Alpha Omega Chapter #2060 will meet at 10 a.m. Dec. 4 at The Autumn Glen Community Center in Stephens City. Laura Button-Cain will conduct the meeting as president. Members are asked to bring two gift bags for shut-ins with names attached. We will donate for our state project, Special Love Inc. Our Christmas social will be Sunday brunch at Village Square at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 5.
Winchester Retired Teachers
Winchester Retired Teachers will meet Dec. 7 at Buzzins (formerly Perkins) on Millwood Avenue. Check in is at 11:30 a.m.; the meeting/luncheon begins at noon. The cost is $18 plus tip. The Handley Chorus will provide entertainment. We will be collecting donations for the Salvation Army's Red Kettle drive (make checks to Salvation Army). If you would like to attend, please email 47jaclew@gmail.com by Dec. 1.
Walk with a Doc
The Winchester chapter of Walk With a Doc will have its next walk on Dec. 8 from 11 a.m.-noon. Meet at the Valley Health Wellness and Fitness Center lobby. Free to attend. Hear a brief talk "Fight Cold and Flu Season: Simple Lifestyle Choices to Boost Immunity" by the chapter's walk leader, Dr. Donna Michel, followed by an enjoyable walk with the group at your own pace and distance. Arrive 15-20 minutes early for check in. For more information, email walkwithadocwinchester@gmail.com.
CCAP
CCAP of Winchester is seeking donations of gently used bath towels, king/queen size sheets, tents, sleeping bags and tarps. The Red Wagon Ministry is in need of baby diapers (sizes 4, 5 and 6). Donations may be dropped off weekdays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at 112 S. Kent St.
Froggy’s Closet
Froggy’s Closet has volunteer opportunities. Sorting clothing, matching outfits, sewing T-shirt bags and more. Froggy’s Closet provides clothing, books, toys and more to foster children, children at risk, and children in need with a referral. Located at 200 N. Braddock St., Winchester. For more information, email frog231w@gmail.com, call 540-773-4192 or visit www.frog-kids.org.
First Night Winchester
First Night Winchester, a community New Year’s celebration of the arts, is seeking vendors to set up on the Old Town Mall to sell food, drinks and/or novelties on the evening of Dec. 31. If you would like to apply for a location, contact Al Frappollo at asfrap60@gmail.com.
Winchester Area Newcomers Club
Meets the third Thursday of the month at 10:30 a.m. from September to May at Fellowship Bible Church, 3217 Middle Road, Winchester.The club is a social organization for women who are new to the area or who have had recent life changes and are looking to meet new friends. Visit www.winchesternewcomersclub.org/.
Disabled American Veterans
D.A.V. meets the first Wednesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at the Cherry-Beasley Readiness Center, 181 Pendleton Drive, Winchester. Questions? Contact Leroy Lovett at 540-533-7737.
AMVETS and DAV
American Veterans (AMVETS) Post 18 and Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 9 have joined forces to better serve our local veterans and their families. John Roberts, Certified DAV Chapter Service Officer, is available to assist veterans with filing for Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits, claims, and/or appeals. He can be reached at cw2jbr2@gmail.com or 843-812-4473. Veterans in need can also email AMVETS Post 18 at amvetsva18@gmail.com or call Post 18 Commander Ralph Hensley at 571-232-1184.
American Veterans (AMVETS) Post 18 meets the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Post Home, 851 Green St., Stephens City. All current members and active duty, reserve, and national guard personnel and veterans who have served honorably are welcome to attend.
Veterans breakfast
Veterans are invited to join a breakfast meeting at 8:15 a.m. the first Saturday of each month at the Golden Corral Restaurant in Winchester. The group is headed by local pastor Paul Campbell. After breakfast, each veteran presents his military experiences to the group. Cost is $7 for all-you-can eat breakfast. Please wear a baseball cap representing your military service or organization. Questions? Josh Morimoto at 703-967-8679 or JoshRE2020@gmail.com.
