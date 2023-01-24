Stamp Club
The Shenandoah Valley Stamp Club meets at 7 p.m. today in 212 Davis Hall (Winchester-Frederick County Visitor Center on S. Pleasant Valley Road). The club meets the fourth Tuesday of the month (except December). Stamp collectors of all ages are invited to attend. For more information, contact Cal Allen at shenandoahvalleystampclub@gmail.com.
Winchester Host Lions Club
The Winchester Host Lions Club will meet today at 12:15 p.m. at the Winchester Moose Lodge, 213 E. Cork St., for a business meeting. The public is invited. If you would like to join the meeting, send an email to winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Applications sought for Bland Music Contest
The Winchester Host Lions Club is seeking applications by Feb. 1 for the Bland Music Contest, which is open to all instrumentalists and vocalists from elementary school to high school as part of the Virginia Bland contest held annually. Both Junior Level and Senior Level first- and second-place winners will receive financial awards, with first-place winners eligible to continue in statewide competition (age limit 18). Applications and information is available at mbbb11@comcast.net.
Kiwanis Club of Winchester
The club will have a business meeting at noon Wednesday at the Winchester Moose Lodge, 213 E. Cork St. Lunch is available. Dr. Tom Gromling will talk about the Winchester Kiwanis Club Foundation. For more information about the club, contact Jeph at 540-539-2234 or email pr@kcow.org.
Blue Ridge Kiwanis Club
The Blue Ridge Kiwanis Club of Winchester will meet at 7:30 a.m. Thursday at La Quinta Inn, 1055 Millwood Pike. The speaker is Joanne Royaltey, consumer horticulture and invasive species associate with Virginia Cooperative Extension, Frederick County. For more information, call 540-313-5452. The public is invited.
Winchester Frederick Clarke Republican Women
The Winchester Frederick Clarke Republican Women (WFCRW) meet the first Wednesday of every month for a luncheon and speaker at Winchester Country Club at 11:30 a.m. Lunch is $17 and can be paid by check or credit card the day of the luncheon. There are special guest speakers each month and lots of time to socialize. Email carathbun106@aol.com for reservations and bring a friend. Members and guests are welcome.
Shawquon Ruritan
The Shawquon Ruritan meets at 6:30 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at Anthony's Pizza, Stephens City, with guest speakers. Members and guests may order off the menu. New members welcome.
Free lunch, food giveaway
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ, 202 S. Cameron St., Winchester, will serve lunch in the social hall from noon-12:30 p.m. Friday. Food items will be distributed from 12:30-1:15 p.m.
Miss Apple Blossom/Miss Apple Blossom Outstanding Teen pageants
The pageants are at 7 p.m. Saturday at Daniel Morgan Middle School, 48 S. Purcell Ave., Winchester. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for ages 10 and under. Cash and credit cards accepted.
Winchester Rescue Mission soup, chili sale
The Winchester Rescue Mission Ladies Auxiliary Soup and Chili sale will be held from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Roundhill Ruritan, 164 Poorhouse Road, Winchester. For more information, call 304-703-5312.
United Way Rubbermaid product sale
The United Way Rubbermaid product sale will be from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday in the Belk parking lot outside Apple Blossom Mall, 1850 Apple Blossom Drive, Winchester. The sale benefits Blue Ridge Housing Network. Products available include returned goods, discontinued products and slightly damaged items.
History lecture
The Winchester-Frederick County Historical Society and Friends of Handley Library will host a lecture, "The Impact of the Civil War on Medicine," by Dr. Dianne Murphy at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Handley Regional Library auditorium, 100 W. Piccadilly St., Winchester. For more information, call WFCHS Executive Director Cissy Shull at 540-662-6550.
Looking for addiction help/support?
Come to an addiction recovery group meeting at 301 N. Cameron St., Winchester. Meetings are 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Tuesday in the Stutzman Conference Room. We welcome walk-ins and are here to help you spiritually and confidentially. Questions? Call 703-626-8044.
Youth Art Show
Shenandoah Arts Council is accepting submissions from K-12 students for its annual Youth Art Show. It's free to enter, but submissions must be received by Feb. 4. Entry form and more information is available at shenarts.org. The Youth Art Show is a month-long art exhibition on the Loudoun Street Mall in downtown Winchester to celebrate National Youth Art Month. There will be an opening reception with awards and refreshments on March 4.
Handley 100th anniversary book
Handley High School will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2023-24. The committee organizing the celebration plans to publish a book detailing the school’s history and is seeking memorabilia (photos, school uniforms, etc.) for possible inclusion. Please bring items to the Hollingsworth Mill, behind the Visitor Center at 1360 S. Pleasant Valley Road, on March 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., where items will be photographed or scanned. For more information about the celebration, visit onehandley.com.
2 For2 Foundation
The foundation is seeking volunteers to help with three fundraisers in January and February. For more information, contact events coordinator Shelly Lee at www.2for2foundation.org.
Winchester Area SPCA
The Pets for Life program at the Winchester Area SPCA invites people to purchase a light on behalf of their pet to help us “Light a Path” to end pet homelessness. Cost: $10 for one light, $50 for 10 lights, $100 for 20 lights. The lights will be illuminated on Feb. 6 during a ceremony from 6-8 p.m. at the adoption center at 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester.
French & Indian War Foundation
The French & Indian War Foundation will host a George Washington Birthday Event from 5-8 p.m. Feb. 20 at Winchester Brew Works, 320 N. Cameron St., Winchester. Reenactors will be on hand to add color to the festivities. Call or text Scott Straub at 731-227-2327 for more details or visit www.FIWF.org.
Winchester Area Newcomer’s Club
We are a social organization for women who are new to the area or would like to make friends through a variety of social activities and general meetings featuring community speakers. For contact information and activity schedules visit winchesternewcomers.org.
Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club
The club meets each Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Kernstown United Methodist Church fellowship hall, 3239 Valley Pike, Winchester, and the first and third Saturdays at Westminster-Canterbury second-floor conference room at 12:30 p.m., 300 Westminster-Canterbury Drive, Winchester. All bridge players welcome, including new ones. Arrangements can be made if partners are needed. Contact: 703-935-6720
F.R.E.E. Foundation
The Northern Shenandoah Valley Chapter of F.R.E.E. (Foundation for Rehabilitation Equipment & Endowment) is requesting donations of gently used medical equipment to assist local residents in need. There is significant need for wheelchairs, tub benches, rollators and reachers. Please note we do not accept medical supplies such as braces, bandages, adult diapers, CPAP or diabetic equipment. Contact: 540-664-7552 or email nsv@free-foundation.org. More information available at www.free-foundation.org.
Free STI testing at Handley Library
One in five people has a sexually transmitted infection. Free STI testing is provided by AIDS Response Effort in Winchester. Testing is discreet and done on the lower level at Handley Library. It occurs every third Thursday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Disabled American Veterans
D.A.V. meets the first Wednesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at the Cherry-Beasley Readiness Center, 181 Pendleton Drive, Winchester. Questions? Contact Leroy Lovett at 540-533-7737.
AMVETSAmerican Veterans
(AMVETS) Post 18 meets the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Post Home, 851 Green St., Stephens City. All current members and active duty, reserve, and national guard personnel and veterans who have served honorably are welcome to attend.
Veterans breakfast
Veterans are invited to join a breakfast meeting at 8:15 a.m. the first Saturday of each month at the Golden Corral Restaurant in Winchester. The group is headed by local pastor Paul Campbell. After breakfast, each veteran presents his military experiences to the group. Cost is $7 for all-you-can eat breakfast. Please wear a baseball cap representing your military service or organization. Questions? Josh Morimoto at 703-967-8679 or JoshRE2020@gmail.com.
Wheels for Wellness
Wheels for Wellness is seeking volunteer drivers to transport clients to and from medical appointments and treatments. Tailor to fit your schedule. Visit www.Wheels4Wellness.org for more information and an application.
