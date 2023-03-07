Winchester Retired Teachers
Winchester Retired Teachers will meet at Buzzins on March 7. We will gather at 11:30 a.m. and begin at noon. The speaker will be from Family Promise. The cost of the luncheon is $18. We also will be collecting money for the scholarship fund at this meeting. If you cannot attend, send a check made out to WRTA to treasurer Matt Foltz, 327 Miller St., Winchester VA 22601. If you want information about Handley High School’s 100th anniversary celebration, go to onehandley.com. If you plan to attend the luncheon, notify Ann Prokopchak at wilpro@comcast.net.
Winchester Lions Club
The Winchester Host Lions Club will meet at 12:15 p.m. March 7 at the Winchester Moose Lodge, 213 E. Cork St. Guest speaker will be Christina Muller from New Eve Maternity Home. The public is invited. If you would like to join the meeting, send an email to winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Kiwanis Club of Winchester
The club will meet at noon March 8 at the Winchester Moose Lodge, 213 E. Cork St. Lunch is available. For more information about the club, contact Jeph at 540-539-2234 or email pr@winvakiw.org.
Rotary Club of Clarke County
The Rotary Club of Clarke County will meet at noon March 8 at Berryville Presbyterian Church. The speakers will be Wendy and Tupper Dorsey of Dorsey Trees and Yellow House Native Plants. All Rotarians and prospective members are welcome guests. For more information, contact Gerald Dodson at 540-533-8257 or bonndos5@aol.com.
Walk With a Doc
The Winchester chapter of Walk With a Doc will have its next walk on March 8 from 11 a.m.-noon. Meet at the Valley Health Wellness and Fitness Center lobby. The event is free to attend. Hear a brief talk “Alcohol use and your health” by guest Dr. Bill Bender, followed by an enjoyable walk with the group at your own pace and distance. The walk is held outdoors. Please arrive 15-20 minutes early to check in. For more information, email walkwithadocwinchester@gmail.com.
Winchester Rotary Club
Harry Smith will discuss plans for Handley High School’s 100th anniversary at the club’s noon March 9 meeting at Winchester Country Club.
Blue Ridge Kiwanis Club
The Blue Ridge Kiwanis Club of Winchester will meet at 7:30 a.m. March 9 at La Quinta Inn, 1055 Millwood Pike. The speaker is Phil Brewer of Wilkins’ Shoe Center to talk about Kicks for Kids, a program to help financially challenged area athletes who need sports footwear. For more information, call 704-649-9377. The public is invited.
Robert Anthony Eriksson Foundation inaugural fundraiser
The foundation, named for 2019 Sherando High School graduate Robbie Eriksson, will host its first fundraiser from 6-9 p.m. March 9 at The George Washington Hotel in downtown Winchester. Funds raised will benefit a scholarship in Eriksson’s name that will be awarded to students at Sherando High School as well as the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Virginia Chapter. For tickets or to contribute, visit https://www.eventcreate.com/e/rae. Checks may be made payable to the Robert Anthony Eriksson Foundation and mailed to 111 Ayrshire Court, Stephens City, VA 22611. For more information, call 540-931-8634 or email Rae0808@gmail.com. The foundation aims to promote mental health awareness and suicide prevention.
Beekeepers of the Northern Shenandoah Valley
BONS will meet at 7 p.m. March 9 in the Blandy Farm Library, 400 Blandy Farm Lane, Boyce. Meetings are the second Thursday of the month. For more information about BONS and how to become a member, visit bonsbees.com. For swarm assistance, visit bonsbees.com/swarm-assistance.
Handley 100th anniversary volunteer fair
Join us from 7-9 p.m. March 9 at John Handley High School to discuss how you can volunteer as part of the J-Team (a base of volunteers who will assist at the many Handley 100th events). You can volunteer online if you can’t make the event. Visit onehandley.com.
Shawquon Ruritan
The Shawquon Ruritan meets at 6:30 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at Anthony’s Pizza, Stephens City, with guest speakers. Members and guests may order off the menu. New members welcome.
Service project at Our Health
From noon to 4 p.m. March 10, 55 athletes and coaches from the Penn College mens’ lacrosse team will be volunteering to do service projects for Our Health and several of its partner agencies including Blue Ridge Hospice, Wheels for Wellness and Winchester Rescue Mission. This is the first time that Winchester-based Our Health has had a visiting team do volunteer service. Our Health is a nonprofit resource supporting health and human services agencies in the Northern Shenandoah Valley. It has 91 partner agencies in the region.
Winchester Medical Center Auxiliary general meeting
There will be a general meeting of the Winchester Medical Center (WMC) Auxiliary from 12:30-2 p.m. March 10 in the WMC Conference Center. The auxiliary is a dedicated group of men and women who volunteer at the hospital and work on auxiliary projects. Membership is free. The meeting will kick off with lunch, followed by a presentation on Animal Assisted Therapy. Call in your reservation to Kmille@20@valleyhealthlink.com .
Handley 100th anniversary book
The committee organizing Handley High School’s 100th anniversary celebration in 2023-24 plans to publish a book detailing the school’s history and is seeking memorabilia (photos, school uniforms, etc.) for possible inclusion. Please bring items to the Hollingsworth Mill, behind the Visitor Center at 1360 S. Pleasant Valley Road, on March 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., where items will be photographed or scanned. For more information about the celebration, visit onehandley.com.
Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardener Association
The Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardener Association’s Gardening in the Valley Symposium 2023 will be held from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. March 11 at Shenandoah University, Mary Henkel Hall, 1460 University Drive, Winchester. Cost: $65 per person, with breakfast and lunch included. Scheduled topics include: ecology of the garden, intentional garden design, flowers and fungi. To register and for more information, visit NSVMGA.org/events/symposium. Checks can be mailed to NSVMGA, 1200 Rhodes Circle, Winchester, VA 22601.
Arts scholarships available
The Marion Park Lewis Foundation for the Arts is accepting applications for grants for individuals to pursue advanced education in the arts or for registered nonprofit organizations for specific educational projects. Visit www.mplf-arts.org for qualifications and requirements. The deadline is March 15.
2 For 2 Foundation
We now have two leprechauns helping us go green. Middletown Mayor Charles Harbaugh and Shelly Lee, our leprechauns, will draw the lucky ticket for the Pot of Gold at Piccadilly Public House on March 18. The pot is over $1,600 and includes a $100 Citgo gas card from Greenwood Grocery, a $50 certificate for a 30-minute open swim for your favorite dog at Ridgeside K9, a $25 V Nails and Spa card, a $25 Shawnee Springs Market card, a $55 Target card, and more. A $25 donation will enter you in the drawing. Donations restricted for the group’s swim literacy program. Contact us at www.2for2foundation.org.
Town and Country Garden Club
Jon Van Sice of Blue Ridge Gardens will be the featured speaker at the March 21 meeting of the Town and Country Garden Club of Berryville. The meeting begins at 1 p.m. with a talk on shade plants in the landscape. Refreshments follow and guests are always welcome. For more information, call Cynthia at 539-3600.
Good Grief
“Good Grief: Surviving & Growing Through Life’s Losses” will be held from 9 a.m.-noon March 25 at Our Health, Eagle Conference Room, 329 N. Cameron St., Winchester. Sponsored by the Shenandoah Region Chapter of the Order of St. Luke. Cost: $5 in advance or $10 at the door. For more information on registering to attend, or attending virtually, contact Carolyn Rae at CarolynRae52@gmail.com. Limited scholarships available upon request.
Caring for the Caregiver conference
Join DementiaMatters for this free event from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 28 at Winchester Church of God, 2080 N. Frederick Pike, Winchester 22603. The conference is open to all caregivers assisting older adults in aging and related services and will feature numerous speakers including Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears as well as representatives from Blue Ridge Hospice, Access Independence, Seniors First, Right at Home and Adult Day Center. For more information, contact Janie Seymour at 540-535-9775 or email jseymour@DementiaMattersUSA.org.
Vietnam War Veterans Day dinner
Winchester Elks Lodge 867, 466 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, will commemorate Vietnam War Veterans Day by inviting the public to attend an event at its lodge from 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 29. A free dinner will be offered to all veterans. Guests and family and welcome to attend and pay for their own meals. There will be a guest speaker and short ceremony at 6:30 p.m. to include introduction of all Vietnam War veterans in attendance.
Wheels for Wellness events
Two fundraisers are planned for Wheels for Wellness. An International Affair of Food and Wine will be held from 6-10 p.m. March 30 at Fox Meadow Barn, 350 Old Firehouse Lane, Winchester. Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com/e/514051962257. To become a sponsor or donate an auction item, call Ann at 540-550-1885. On April 23 from 2-5 p.m., the 7th annual Tablescapes will be held at Millwood Station Events Center, 252 Costello Drive, Winchester. This is the signature fundraiser for Wheels for Wellness, which provides transportation to medical appointments for those in need. For tickets and information, visit www.Wheels4Wellness.org.
CCAP
CCAP of Winchester needs the following gently used items: spring clothing for all sizes (baby/toddler, kids (greatly needed), teens, women and men). Year-round needs are men’s jeans, belts, hooded sweatshirts, sweatpants, women’s purses, tennis shoes (all sizes). Gently used bed linens and towels also needed, as well as adult backpacks, baby wipe packs, diapers sizes 4, 5 and 6, and adult disposable underwear in all sizes, incontinence pads and hygiene products for babies and adults. Donations may be dropped off Monday-Wednesday between the hours of 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at 112 S. Kent St., Winchester. Call CCAP at 540-662-4318 for a scheduled drop off if these hours don’t work with your schedule.
NAMI
The Northern Shenandoah Valley affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness sponsors an in-person Family Support Group on the first Sunday of the month from 2:30-4 p.m. The meeting is at Welltown United Methodist Church, 1444 Welltown Road, Clear Brook. Free and open to anyone impacted by a friend or loved one’s mental illness. Participants find support, informal guidance and coping strategies. All meetings are anonymous and confidential. For more information, call 540-533-1832 or email nsv.nami@gmail.com.
Winchester Area Newcomer’s Club
We are a social organization for women who are new to the area or would like to make friends through a variety of social activities and general meetings featuring community speakers. For contact information and activity schedules visit winchesternewcomers.org.
Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club
The club meets each Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Kernstown United Methodist Church fellowship hall, 3239 Valley Pike, Winchester, and the first and third Saturdays at Westminster-Canterbury second-floor conference room at 12:30 p.m., 300 Westminster-Canterbury Drive, Winchester. All bridge players welcome, including new ones. Arrangements can be made if partners are needed. Contact: 703-935-6720.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
TOPS Inc., a nonprofit weight-loss support group headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has three chapters meeting each week in the Winchester area. In-person meetings offer tools, accountability and support. Fees to join are modest. For information, visit www.tops.org or contact any of the leaders below:
Mondays from 6-7 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church, 2077 N. Frederick Pike. Call Joan Derosier, 540-550-3897.
Wednesdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Kernstown United Methodist Church, 3239 Valley Pike. Call Mary Jane Nicoll at 540-678-0011.
Thursdays from 9-10:30 a.m. at Kernstown United Methodist Church. Email Joyce Steele at faith.and.hope524@gmail.com.
F.R.E.E. Foundation
The Northern Shenandoah Valley Chapter of F.R.E.E. (Foundation for Rehabilitation Equipment & Endowment) is requesting donations of gently used medical equipment to assist local residents in need. There is significant need for wheelchairs, tub benches, rollators and reachers. Please note we do not accept medical supplies such as braces, bandages, adult diapers, CPAP or diabetic equipment. Contact: 540-664-7552 or email nsv@free-foundation.org. More information available at www.free-foundation.org.
Free STI testing at Handley Library
One in five people has a sexually transmitted infection. Free STI testing is provided by AIDS Response Effort in Winchester. Testing is discreet and done on the lower level at Handley Library. It occurs every third Thursday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Disabled American Veterans
D.A.V. meets the first Wednesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at the Cherry-Beasley Readiness Center, 181 Pendleton Drive, Winchester. Questions? Contact Leroy Lovett at 540-533-7737.
AMVETSAmerican Veterans
(AMVETS) Post 18 meets the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Post Home, 851 Green St., Stephens City. All current members and active duty, reserve, and national guard personnel and veterans who have served honorably are welcome to attend.
Veterans breakfast
Veterans are invited to join a breakfast meeting at 8:15 a.m. the first Saturday of each month at the Golden Corral Restaurant in Winchester. The group is headed by local pastor Paul Campbell. After breakfast, each veteran presents his military experiences to the group. Cost is $7 for all-you-can eat breakfast. Please wear a baseball cap representing your military service or organization. Questions? Josh Morimoto at 703-967-8679 or JoshRE2020@gmail.com.
Spay Today
It’s the perfect time to get your cat and dog spayed and neutered. Spay Today is the area’s nonprofit, reduced-price pay and neuter program. Choose from many vets located over a wide area. At the time of surgery, initial shots and tests can be obtained at lower rates. Call 304-728-8330 or visit https://spay-today.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.