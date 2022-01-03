Winchester Host Lions Club
The club meets at 12:15 p.m. today at the Winchester Moose Lodge. Guest speaker is George Stone with the Virginia Hemophilia Foundation. If you would like to join the meeting, send an email to winchesterhostlionsclub.org.
Winchester Host Lions Club hearing aid program
The program provides hearing assistance in the form of hearing aids for low-income people and shares information to persons who need it. The club’s hearing aid and recycling program gives the gift of sound for those in financial need. The club is seeking donations of used hearing aids regardless of age, style or condition. If you need a hearing aid, contact us at WHLweserve@gmail.com or at the Winchester Host Lions Club, PO Box 2921, Winchester, VA 22604.
Alpha Omega
The Alpha Omega Chapter #2060 will meet at 10 a.m. Jan. 8 at the Autumn Glen Community Center in Stephens City. President Laura Button-Cain will conduct the meeting. The program will be given by Steven Spurr on the Gideons.
Kiwanis Club of Old Town
The Kiwanis Club of Old Town will meet at noon Jan. 10 for lunch at the El Centro Restaurant, 1 N. Loudoun St., on the Loudoun Street Mall. Paul Barnhart will present a program on Virginia-West Virginia home inspections. For additional information contact Doug Butler, 540-771-0253.
Beekeepers of Northern Shenandoah Valley
BONS monthly education meetings will resume in person at 7 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Blandy Experimental Farm library, 400 Blandy Farm Lane, Boyce. Masks required. A live Zoom broadcast will also be provided for those who feel more comfortable with that option. BONS member Denise Vowell will be sharing information about pollinator gardens. All are welcome! For Zoom meeting information, visit www.valleybees.online.
Hot Wheels Club
The Hot Wheels Club will meet from 1-3 p.m. Jan. 16 at the War Memorial Building (arts and crafts room) in Jim Barnett Park, 1001 E. Cork St., Winchester. Buy, sell, trade diecast cars. Door prizes, too. For more information, contact Dan Hammond at hwdan2@earthlink.net.
CCAP
CCAP of Winchester is seeking donations of gently used men’s jeans in sizes 28 to 38; men’s T-shirts in all sizes; men’s belts in all sizes; men’s and women’s sweatshirts and sweatpants; men’s and women’s tennis shoes. Women’s winter clothing, gently used bath towels, and king and queen sheet sets also needed. The Red Wagon Ministry is in need of baby diapers, sizes 4, 5 and 6. Also needed are clean, reusable shopping bags. Donations may be dropped off weekdays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at 112 S. Kent St.
Froggy’s Closet
Froggy’s Closet has volunteer opportunities. Sorting clothing, matching outfits, sewing T-shirt bags and more. Froggy’s Closet provides clothing, books, toys and more to foster children, children at risk, and children in need with a referral. Located at 200 N. Braddock St., Winchester. For more information, email frog231w@gmail.com, call 540-773-4192 or visit www.frog-kids.org.
Winchester Area Newcomers Club
Meets the third Thursday of the month at 10:30 a.m. from September to May at Fellowship Bible Church, 3217 Middle Road, Winchester.The club is a social organization for women who are new to the area or who have had recent life changes and are looking to meet new friends. Visit www.winchesternewcomersclub.org/.
Disabled American Veterans
D.A.V. meets the first Wednesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at the Cherry-Beasley Readiness Center, 181 Pendleton Drive, Winchester. Questions? Contact Leroy Lovett at 540-533-7737.
AMVETS and DAV
American Veterans (AMVETS) Post 18 and Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 9 have joined forces to better serve our local veterans and their families. John Roberts, Certified DAV Chapter Service Officer, is available to assist veterans with filing for Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits, claims, and/or appeals. He can be reached at cw2jbr2@gmail.com or 843-812-4473. Veterans in need can also email AMVETS Post 18 at amvetsva18@gmail.com or call Post 18 Commander Ralph Hensley at 571-232-1184.
American Veterans (AMVETS) Post 18 meets the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Post Home, 851 Green St., Stephens City. All current members and active duty, reserve, and national guard personnel and veterans who have served honorably are welcome to attend.
Veterans breakfast
Veterans are invited to join a breakfast meeting at 8:15 a.m. the first Saturday of each month at the Golden Corral Restaurant in Winchester. The group is headed by local pastor Paul Campbell. After breakfast, each veteran presents his military experiences to the group. Cost is $7 for all-you-can eat breakfast. Please wear a baseball cap representing your military service or organization. Questions? Josh Morimoto at 703-967-8679 or JoshRE2020@gmail.com.
Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club
The Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of each month at the clubhouse at 2921 Grace St., Winchester. After a short business meeting, an interesting and informative program usually follows. Program topics can be found on the club’s website at https://svarc.us. Guests are welcome to attend to learn more about amateur radio and joining the club.
