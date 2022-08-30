Winchester Host Lions Club
The club will meet at 12:15 p.m. today at the Winchester Moose Lodge. If you would like to join the meeting, please send an email to winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Kiwanis Club of Winchester
The club meets every Wednesday at noon in the Winchester Moose Lodge's social hall, 213 E. Cork St. Lunch is available. Visitors welcome. For more information, contact Jeff at 540-247-9243.
Winchester Rotary Club
At the club's Sept. 1 meeting at noon, Paul and Darla Frank will discuss the club's upcoming Apple Harvest Festival, which will be held on Sept. 17-18 at the Frederick County Fairgrounds.
Winchester Chapter of Embroiderers' Guild of America
The chapter meets the first Thursday of the month at 1 p.m. at the Clarke County Recreation Center. The next meeting is Sept. 1. New members and visitors welcome. For more information, email winchesterchapterega@gmail.com.
Alpha Omega
Alpha Omega chapter #2060, ESA International, will meet at 10 a.m. Sept. 3 at the Autumn Glen Community Building in Stephens City. The chapter is planning a country ham sandwich sale for Oct. 14 but orders for hams must be placed by Sept. 16. The chapter also will be discussing its plans for the coming months.
Winchester Retired Teachers
Winchester Retired Teachers will meet at Buzzins at noon Sept. 6. Please arrive early. The guest speaker will be Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum. Dues and donations to Bright Futures will be collected. All former and current members and newly retired WPS personnel are invited to attend. RSVP to wilpro@comcast.net.
Clarke County Democrats
The CCDC will hold a family-friendly picnic from 5-9 p.m. Sept. 6 at Chet Hobert Park, Berryville, in the Rotary Pavilion. Del. Wendy Gooditis will attend. Grilled burgers and hot dogs, fried chicken and drinks will be provided. Please bring a side dish to share. Come on out to meet your fellow Democrats. There are more of us than you think.
Godfrey Miller Center programs
• Book of Psalms Bible Study on Sept. 6 at 10:30 a.m. Join the Rev. Martha Miller Sims for a study on the book of Psalms. Recurs on the first Tuesday of every month. Free and open to the public.
• Mozart’s Requiem on Sept. 8 at 11 a.m. Unfinished at his death and surrounded by many stories surrounding the composition, Mozart's Requiem is his final piece of choral music and one of his greatest works. Explore this fascinating piece with Jason Gottschalk. Free and open to the public.
• A Balance and Strength Class is held every Monday and Wednesday at 2 p.m. This low-impact program includes joint check/warm-up, range of motion/stretching, strengthening, cardiovascular endurance, and joint check/cool down. Led by Sonna Russell was received training through the Arthritis Foundation. Suggestion donation: $3.
• A Strength and Conditioning Class is held every Tuesday and Thursday at 2 p.m. This class is designed to increase physical strength through conditioning exercises.
The center is located at 28 S. Loudoun St., Winchester. For more information, visit www.godfreymillercenter.org.
WFC Republican Women's Club
The Winchester Frederick Clarke Republican Women's Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 7 at Winchester Country Club, 1300 Senseny Road. To make reservations or for more information, contact Chris Rathbun at carathbun106@aol.com. Please respond no later than Sept. 2 for reservations.
Beekeepers of the Northern Shenandoah
BONS will meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Blandy Farm Library, 400 Blandy Farm Lane, Boyce. Guest speakers Branson McKay and Bill Gartner will discuss "Winter Prep." All are welcome. If you would like to have a representative from BONS speak to your club or organization about beekeeping, contact the group via its website, bonsbees.com.
Preceptor Zeta
Preceptor Zeta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi will celebrate its opening day on Sept. 9 at Valerie Hill Vineyard and Winery in Stephens City.
Kiwanis Club of Old Town
At the club's Sept. 12 meeting at noon at El Centro Mexican Restaurant on the Loudoun Street Mall, Diane Hackney will talk about the 2 for 2 Foundation's mission to establish a local indoor swimming and ice skating facility. For more information, call Doug Butler at 540-771-0253.
VFW Post 9760
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9760 and its auxiliary will meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Post home at 425 S. Buckmarsh St., Berryville. All members are encouraged to attend. On Sept. 6, the House Committee will meet at 4:30 p.m. and the Executive Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Persons interested in joining are invited and are requested to bring proof of honorable military service. For more information, contact Adjutant Chris Birch at 540-539-5446.
Shenandoah Astronomical Society
The Shenandoah Astronomical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 12 at Laurel Ridge Community College in the Corron Building, room 201. The meeting will include an astronomy-related educational program followed by a business meeting. The public is welcome. If you have any interest in astronomy, at any level, come join us.
Valley Glasshoppers
The Valley Glasshoppers will meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 13 at Greenwood Church. The show and tell will be carnival glass, new and old. The program will be provided by Steve Spaid.
Sewing with knits
The local American Sewing Guild has invited Patty Otto of the Great Copy Pattern Company to present two programs on Sept. 17 at the VFW Post, 425 S. Buckmarsh St. (U.S. 340), Berryville. The morning session at , "Knits for the Absolutely Terrified," is $10 to attend. The afternoon session at 12:30 p.m. is a hands-on class, "Four Techniques for Sewing and Serging Knits." This class includes materials and a handbook and costs $30 to attend (limited seating available). Bring your own machine for afternoon session. Fo more information, or to register, email khscheip@gmail.com or call 540-508-4400.
Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club
The club meets each Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Kernstown United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 3239 Valley Pike, Winchester, and the first and third Saturdays at 12:30 p.m. at Westminster-Canterbury, second floor conference room, 300 Westminster-Canterbury Drive, Winchester. All bridge players are welcome, including new ones, and arrangements can be made if partners are needed. Contact: 703-935-6720.
The Independent Order of Odd Fellows and Rebekahs
Want to help those in need? Consider joining the Independent Order of Odd Fellows (I.O.O.F.), a fraternal service organization. The local lodge, Madison Lodge #6, has been in Winchester for 184 years and is the oldest continuous Odd Fellow Lodge in Virginia. Ages 16 and up are qualified to join. Contact Jack or Bernita Roberts at 540-664-8338 for more information.
YDC seeking volunteers
The Youth Development Center’s Adventures Beyond program is seeking volunteers to serve youth with disabilities in the community. These twice-a-week volunteer opportunities are offered on Tuesdays from 5-7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Pre-volunteer interview and training required. Email Maribeth Stotler-Watkins at programming@myydc.org if interested.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
TOPS, a nonprofit weight-loss support group headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., has three chapters meeting each week in the Winchester area. Fees to join are modest. For information, visit www.tops.org or contact any of the leaders below:
Mondays from 6 to 7 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church, 2077 N. Frederick Pike. Call Joan Derosier at 540-550-3897.
Wednesdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Kernstown United Methodist Church, 3239 Valley Pike. Call Helen Reitan at 540-550-0744.
Thursdays from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Kernstown United Methodist Church, 3239 Valley Pike. Email Joyce Steele at faith.and.hope524@gmail.com.
DivorceCare
DivorceCare is a divorce (or separation) recovery support group. The women’s group will meet at Fellowship Bible Church each Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Children’s program DivorceCare4Kids is also available for 5-12 year olds. The church is located at 3217 Middle Road, Winchester. DivorceCare features nationally recognized experts on divorce and recovery topics. Meeting sessions are presented from a Biblical perspective and include “Facing My Anger,” “Facing My Loneliness,” “Family & Friends,” “Financial & Legal Issues” and more. For more information and to register, go to DivorceCare.org or call the church at 540 662-7743.
Winchester Newcomers Club
We are a social organization for women who are new to the area or would like to make new friends through a variety of social activities and general meetings featuring community speakers. For contact information and activity schedules, visit www.winchesternewcomersclub.org.
Quota International of Winchester
Quota International of Winchester is a 501©3 civic organization assisting disadvantaged women and children and the hearing impaired in Winchester and Frederick County. We are looking for like-minded women who are interested in becoming members and helping our community. For more information, please call Ginny at 540-931-8832.
Donate rehabilitation equipment
The Northern Shenandoah Valley Chapter of F.R.E.E. (Foundation for Rehabilitation Equipment & Endowment) is requesting donations of gently used medical equipment to assist local residents in need. Items most requested are wheelchairs, transport chairs, tub transfer benches, rollators and bed rails. Donations may be dropped off at 333 W. Cork St., Lower Lobby, Suite 40, in Winchester. For more information, call 540-664-7552, e-mail us at nsv@free-foundation.org or view our website at www.free-foundation.org. F.R.E.E. is a 501©(3) organization and donations are tax deductible at their present fair market value.
CCAP
CCAP of Winchester needs the following items: Gently used men’s summer clothes (please note we always need men’s jeans, T-Shirts, sweatshirts, sweatpants and belts);gently used women’s and children’s summer clothes; gently used girls and little girl’s dresses – all sizes; new girl’s underwear and children’s socks; gently used shoes and lightweight jackets — all sizes and genders; gently used bath towels and bedding – all sizes; tents and sleeping bags; individual baby wipe packs and diapers sizes 4, 5, and 6; disposable adult underwear and incontinence pads. Donations may be dropped off Monday-Friday between the hours of 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 112 S. Kent St. Winchester, Va. For additional information call CCAP at 540-662-4318 or contact theredwagonministry@gmail.com.
Froggy’s Closet
Froggy’s Closet, a project of Families Reaching Out Group, which provides clothing, shoes, toys and more for free to foster children and at-risk children, is currently in need of spring/summer boys’ clothing in all sizes from 2T to 16. Volunteers also needed to primarily sort clothing and match outfits. Froggy’s Closet is located at 200 N. Braddock St., Winchester. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. Call 540-773-4192.
Disabled American Veterans
D.A.V. meets the first Wednesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at the Cherry-Beasley Readiness Center, 181 Pendleton Drive, Winchester. Questions? Contact Leroy Lovett at 540-533-7737.
AMVETS
American Veterans (AMVETS) Post 18 meets the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Post Home, 851 Green St., Stephens City. All current members and active duty, reserve, and national guard personnel and veterans who have served honorably are welcome to attend.
Veterans breakfast
Veterans are invited to join a breakfast meeting at 8:15 a.m. the first Saturday of each month at the Golden Corral Restaurant in Winchester. The group is headed by local pastor Paul Campbell. After breakfast, each veteran presents his military experiences to the group. Cost is $7 for all-you-can eat breakfast. Please wear a baseball cap representing your military service or organization. Questions? Josh Morimoto at 703-967-8679 or JoshRE2020@gmail.com.
Vietnam Veterans of America
The group meets monthly on the third Thursday at the Edinburg VFW. Lunch from 11:15 a.m.-noon, followed by a meeting from noon-1 p.m. Contact: Ronnie Zerkel, 540-333-5805.
Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club
The Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of each month at the clubhouse at 2921 Grace St., Winchester. After a short business meeting, an interesting and informative program usually follows. Program topics can be found on the club’s website at https://svarc.us. Guests are welcome to attend to learn more about amateur radio and joining the club.
Ask a Master Gardener help desk
Homeowners who have questions regarding their lawn, landscape, or vegetable gardens can get their questions answered by an Extension Master Gardener on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Bring your questions and/or plant samples to the Virginia Cooperative Extension-Frederick County Office at 107 N. Kent St., Winchester. Or call 540-665-5699 or email greenhelpline.frederickco.@gmail.com.
Our Health - Volunteer Action Center
Our Health's Volunteer Action Center (VAC) is the hub for volunteering in the Winchester area. VAC's mission is to help connect volunteers with 90 partner nonprofit agencies. If you are looking for a volunteer opportunity go to Our Health's website at www.ourhealthva.org and fill out a volunteer application. When submitted, the application will go directly to Our Health's Action Center Coordinator who will review the application. A brief summary will then be sent to the partner agencies. If an agency has an interest/need that matches the volunteer's skills and interest, the agency will request the full application and then contact the potential volunteer directly. For more information, call Mary Falu at 540-536-1600.
Wheels for Wellness seeking drivers
Wheels for Wellness is seeking volunteer drivers to transport clients to and from medical appointments and treatments. Tailor to fit your schedule. If you have a few extra hours to volunteer visit www.Wheels4Wellness.org for more information and to apply.
Spay Today
Spay Today is the area’s non-profit, reduced-priced spay and neuter program. Choose from many vets through a wide area. At the time of surgery, initial shots and tests can also be obtained at lower rates. Contact Spay Today: https://spay-today.org or call 304-728-8330.
Area 13 Special Olympics
Area 13 Special Olympics, serving Winchester, Frederick and Clarke counties, is looking for volunteers. Our athletes compete in many sports including track and field, soccer, bocce, bowling, swimming and the list goes on. There are several different ways that you can share your talents with our organization. If you are interested in meeting some amazing athletes and giving back to our community, please mail: area13specialolympics@gmail.com.
Fall Sports for Area 13 Special Olympics will include Bocce (Saturdays) and Soccer (Sundays) and will be starting in the September timeframe. If interested in participating, email: area13specialolympics@gmail.com.
Send announcements to cburton@winchesterstar.com.
