Winchester Host Lions Club
The club will meet at 12:15 p.m. today at the Winchester Moose Lodge. It will be a business meeting. If you would like to join the meeting, please send an email to winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Kiwanis Club of Winchester
The group meets every Wednesday at noon at the Winchester Moose Lodge, 213 E. Cork St. Lunch is served. This Wednesday, the club will salute local law enforcement agencies. The club will present a check to its major beneficiary, the Adult Care Center. Call Jeff at 540-247-9243 for information.
Winchester Rotary Club
The club will meet at noon Thursday at the Rotary Shelter in Jim Barnett Park. Sharen Gromling of Our Health is guest speaker.
Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club
The club meets each Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Kernstown United Methodist Church fellowship hall, 3239 Valley Pike, Winchester. All bridge players are welcome, including new ones, and arrangements can be made if partners are needed. Contact number is 703-935-6720.
Shawnee Lions Club golf tournament
Winchester Shawnee Lions Club 2022 Benefit Golf Classic will be held Aug. 5 at Bowling Green North Country Club, 838 Bowling Green Road, Front Royal. All proceeds go to local charities and to Frederick County residents who qualify and need help with eye exams/eyeglasses or hearing aids. Local businesses support us by purchasing $100 hole signs that are placed near each tee and green advertising their business. Each four-man team pays a $320 entry fee, which covers the costs paid to the country club for the golf, cart and a boxed lunch. There will be flight prizes, prizes for the longest shot, closest to the pin, 50/50 drawing and door prizes. Teams may enter by sending a check payable to WSLC Golf Benefit and mailed to Winchester-Shawnee Lions Club, P.O. Box 106, Winchester, Va. 22601. Deadline: July 22. Questions? Contact Dan at 540-486-1373.
Salvation Army Pickleball Tournament & Dinner
The Winchester Salvation Army announces its first Serve for the Shelter Pickleball Tournament & Dinner on Aug. 12 at Winchester Country Club, starting at 4:30 p.m. with dinner served at 7 p.m. Registration fee is $100 per person and provides a donation to the shelter, tournament play, dinner, a T-shirt and welcome gift. A dinner-only option is available for $50. Trophies and prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd places. Sponsorships available for $1,000, $500 and $100. Contact Capt. John Blevins Jr. for more information at Jb.blevins@uss.salvationarmyorg or call 540-398-8867. Registration to play can be made online at https://bit.ly/servetheshelter.
Brain Injury Recovery Group
The group will meet from 6-7 p.m. Aug. 18 via Zoom. For Zoom link or dial-in number, contact Kathleen Mancini at TBI@mindspring.com or Betty Friant at 540-550-1784. The group is focusing on various aspects of journaling this year.
Bus trip sponsored by National Active and Retired Federal Employees
Seats are available for a community bus trip on Aug. 23 from Winchester to Lancaster, Pennsylvania, for lunch at Hershey Farm Restaurant and a performance of the musical "David" a the Sight and Sound Theatre. Cost is $139. For reservations, call Mary at 540-869-7656. Any from the trip will be donated to Alzheimer's research.
CCAP
CCAP of Winchester needs the following items: Gently used men’s summer clothes (please note we always need men’s jeans, T-Shirts, sweatshirts, sweatpants and belts);gently used women’s and children’s summer clothes; gently used girls and little girl’s dresses – all sizes; new girl’s underwear and children’s socks; gently used shoes and lightweight jackets — all sizes and genders; gently used bath towels and bedding – all sizes; tents and sleeping bags; individual baby wipe packs and diapers sizes 4, 5, and 6; disposable adult underwear and incontinence pads. Donations may be dropped off Monday-Friday between the hours of 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 112 S. Kent St. Winchester, Va. For additional information call CCAP at 540-662-4318 or contact theredwagonministry@gmail.com.
Stamp Club
The Shenandoah Valley Stamp Club meets the fourth Tuesday of each month except December from 7-9 p.m. and invites stamp collectors of all ages. Location: 212 Davis Hall (Winchester-Frederick County Visitors Center building at 1400 S. Pleasant Valley Road, Winchester). For more information contact Cal Allen at shenandoahvalleystampclub@gmail.com.
Ask a Master Gardener help desk
Homeowners who have questions regarding their lawn, landscape, or vegetable gardens can get their questions answered by an Extension Master Gardener on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Bring your questions and/or plant samples to the Virginia Cooperative Extension-Frederick County Office at 107 N. Kent St., Winchester. Or call 540-665-5699 or email greenhelpline.frederickco.@gmail.com.
Spay Today
Spay Today is the area’s non-profit, reduced-priced spay and neuter program. Choose from many vets through a wide area. At the time of surgery, initial shots and tests can also be obtained at lower rates. Contact Spay Today: https://spay-today.org or call 304-728-8330.
Send announcements to cburton@winchesterstar.com.
