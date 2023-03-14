Winchester Lions Club
The Winchester Host Lions Club will meet at 12:15 p.m. today at the Winchester Moose Lodge, 213 E. Cork St. Guest speaker will be Sue Vantine from Dementia Matters. The public is invited. If you would like to join the meeting, send an email to winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Kiwanis Club of Winchester
The club will meet at noon Wednesday at the Winchester Moose Lodge, 213 E. Cork St. Lunch is available. Sharen Gromling will discuss Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival events. For more information about the club, contact Jeph at 540-539-2234 or email pr@winvakiw.org.
Winchester Rotary Club
Fritz Polite will talk about Shenandoah University’s LAMP Program at the club’s noon meeting on Thursday at Winchester Country Club.
Shawquon Ruritan
The Shawquon Ruritan meets at 6:30 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at Anthony’s Pizza, Stephens City, with guest speakers. Members and guests may order off the menu. New members welcome.
WFCRW
The Winchester Frederick Clarke Republican Women meet the first Wednesday of the month for a luncheon and speaker at Winchester Country Club at 11:30 a.m. Lunch is $17 and can be paid by check or credit card the day of the luncheon. Email carathbun106@aol.com for reservations and bring a friend.
Arts scholarships available
The Marion Park Lewis Foundation for the Arts is accepting applications for grants for individuals to pursue advanced education in the arts or for registered nonprofit organizations for specific educational projects. Visit www.mplf-arts.org for qualifications and requirements. The deadline is Wednesday.
Glen Burnie Garden Club
The Glen Burnie Garden Club will meet at noon Thursday at Abram’s Delight. Cissy Shull and Annemarie Matthews will be the hostesses for the meeting. The theme for the day is “Garland and Wreath-making.” The speakers for the presentation will be Janet Bordwine and Carolyn Frye. Exhibit for the day: “And Into the Faerie Forest I Go.” The design type is collage (handbook pages 93-94). Committee #5 will judge. For more information, visit www.glenburniegardenclub.com.
2 For 2 Foundation
We now have two leprechauns helping us go green. Middletown Mayor Charles Harbaugh and Shelly Lee, our leprechauns, will draw the lucky ticket for the Pot of Gold at Piccadilly Public House on Saturday. The pot is over $1,600 and includes a $100 Citgo gas card from Greenwood Grocery, a $50 certificate for a 30-minute open swim for your favorite dog at Ridgeside K9, a $25 V Nails and Spa card, a $25 Shawnee Springs Market card, a $55 Target card, and more. A $25 donation will enter you in the drawing. Donations restricted for the group’s swim literacy program. Contact us at www.2for2foundation.org.
Town and Country Garden Club
Jon Van Sice of Blue Ridge Gardens will be the featured speaker at the March 21 meeting of the Town and Country Garden Club of Berryville. The meeting begins at 1 p.m. with a talk on shade plants in the landscape. Refreshments follow and guests are always welcome. For more information, call Cynthia at 539-3600.
Good Grief
“Good Grief: Surviving & Growing Through Life’s Losses” will be held from 9 a.m.-noon March 25 at Our Health, Eagle Conference Room, 329 N. Cameron St., Winchester. Sponsored by the Shenandoah Region Chapter of the Order of St. Luke. Cost: $5 in advance or $10 at the door. For more information on registering to attend, or attending virtually, contact Carolyn Rae at CarolynRae52@gmail.com. Limited scholarships available upon request.
Xi Gamma Pi annual bingo
Kate Spade, Coach, Vera Bradley and more. All Proceeds benefit local charities. Event is 6 p.m. March 25 at the Ruritan Building at the Frederick County Fairgrounds on Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11 North). Doors open at 5 p.m. Cost: $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Bring canned/boxed food and receive a raffle ticket for each item. Raffle baskets, door prizes, food. For tickets, contact Vicki at 540-974-5040 or Lynda at 540-667-9697. Pick up reserved tickets at the door when you arrive.
Walk with a Doc
The Winchester chapter of Walk With a Doc will have its next walk on March 25 from 9-10 a.m. Meet at the Valley Health Wellness and Fitness Center lobby. The event is free to attend. Hear a brief talk, “The Many Benefits of Fiber,” by guest Dr. Jessica Jackson, followed by an enjoyable walk with the group at your own pace and distance. The walk is held outdoors. Arrive 15-20 minutes early to check in. For more information, email walkwithadocwinchester@gmail.com.
Rubbermaid sale
The next United Way NSV Rubbermaid product sale is scheduled for March 25 from 9 a.m.-noon in the Belk parking lot at Apple Blossom Mall, 1850 Apple Blossom Drive, Winchester. Products available are returned goods, discontinued products and slightly damaged items. Proceeds from this sale benefit Seniors First.
Caring for the Caregiver conference
Join DementiaMatters for this free event from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 28 at Winchester Church of God, 2080 N. Frederick Pike, Winchester 22603. The conference is open to all caregivers assisting older adults in aging and related services and will feature numerous speakers including Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears as well as representatives from Blue Ridge Hospice, Access Independence, Seniors First, Right at Home and Adult Day Center. For more information, contact Janie Seymour at 540-535-9775 or email jseymour@DementiaMattersUSA.org.
Vietnam War Veterans Day dinner
Winchester Elks Lodge 867, 466 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, will commemorate Vietnam War Veterans Day by inviting the public to attend an event at its lodge from 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 29. A free dinner will be offered to all veterans. Guests and family and welcome to attend and pay for their own meals. There will be a guest speaker and short ceremony at 6:30 p.m. to include introduction of all Vietnam War veterans in attendance.
Wheels for Wellness events
Two fundraisers are planned for Wheels for Wellness. An International Affair of Food and Wine will be held from 6-10 p.m. March 30 at Fox Meadow Barn, 350 Old Firehouse Lane, Winchester. Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com/e/514051962257. To become a sponsor or donate an auction item, call Ann at 540-550-1885. On April 23 from 2-5 p.m., the 7th annual Tablescapes will be held at Millwood Station Events Center, 252 Costello Drive, Winchester. This is the signature fundraiser for Wheels for Wellness, which provides transportation to medical appointments for those in need. For tickets and information, visit www.Wheels4Wellness.org.
Adaptive golf event
Shenandoah University’s division of physical therapy will host an adaptive golf event at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club on April 6. If you or someone you know has a movement limitation due to a spinal cord injury, amputation, Multiple Sclerosis, Muscular Dystrophy, Cerebral Palsy, Parkinson’s or other physical challenges and want to learn/relearn to play golf, please attend this one day, no cost event. All ages welcome. For more information, contact mwolff@su.edu or call 540-665-5521.
Godfrey Miller Center
For programs requiring an RSVP, call The Godfrey Miller Center office, 28 S. Loudoun St., Winchester, at 540-667-5869 to reserve your spot or send an email to anna@godfreymillercenter.org.
March 14
Art Class: Acrylic & Watercolor Painting, 10 a.m.-noon (suggested donation: $15, RSVP required)
Art Class: Drawing, 1-3 p.m. (suggested donation: $15, RSVP required)
Strength & Conditioning Class, 2 p.m.
March 15
Spring Bingo, 10:30 a.m. (RSVP required)
Lunch: Irish Shepherd’s Pie, Salad, and Dessert, 12:30 p.m. (tickets: $8.50, RSVP required)
Exercise for Balance and Strength, 2 p.m. (suggested donation: $3)
March 16
Workshop: Candy Jar, 10:30 a.m. (suggested donation: $5, RSVP required)
Strength & Conditioning Class, 2 p.m.
March 20
Exercise for Balance and Strength, 2 p.m. (suggested donation: $3)
March 21
Art Class: Acrylic & Watercolor Painting, 10 a.m.-noon (suggested donation: $15, RSVP required)
Art Class: Drawing, 1-3 p.m. (suggested donation: $15, RSVP required)
Strength & Conditioning Class, 2 p.m.
March 22
Lunch: Chicken Parmesan, pasta, broccoli, and dessert, 12:30 p.m. (Tickets: $8.50, RSVP required)
Exercise for Balance and Strength, 2 p.m. (Suggested donation: $3)
March 23
Strength & Conditioning Class, 2 p.m.
Movie Matinee: “West Side Story,” 1 p.m. (RSVP required)
CCAP
CCAP of Winchester needs the following gently used items: spring clothing for all sizes (baby/toddler, kids (greatly needed), teens, women and men). Year-round needs are men’s jeans, belts, hooded sweatshirts, sweatpants, women’s purses, tennis shoes (all sizes). Gently used bed linens and towels also needed, as well as adult backpacks, baby wipe packs, diapers sizes 4, 5 and 6, and adult disposable underwear in all sizes, incontinence pads and hygiene products for babies and adults. Donations may be dropped off Monday-Wednesday between the hours of 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at 112 S. Kent St., Winchester. Call CCAP at 540-662-4318 for a scheduled drop off if these hours don’t work with your schedule.
NAMI
The Northern Shenandoah Valley affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness sponsors an in-person Family Support Group on the first Sunday of the month from 2:30-4 p.m. The meeting is at Welltown United Methodist Church, 1444 Welltown Road, Clear Brook. Free and open to anyone impacted by a friend or loved one’s mental illness. Participants find support, informal guidance and coping strategies. All meetings are anonymous and confidential. For more information, call 540-533-1832 or email nsv.nami@gmail.com.
Winchester Area Newcomer’s Club
We are a social organization for women who are new to the area or would like to make friends through a variety of social activities and general meetings featuring community speakers. For contact information and activity schedules visit winchesternewcomers.org.
Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club
The club meets each Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Kernstown United Methodist Church fellowship hall, 3239 Valley Pike, Winchester, and the first and third Saturdays at Westminster-Canterbury second-floor conference room at 12:30 p.m., 300 Westminster-Canterbury Drive, Winchester. All bridge players welcome, including new ones. Arrangements can be made if partners are needed. Contact: 703-935-6720.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
TOPS Inc., a nonprofit weight-loss support group headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has three chapters meeting each week in the Winchester area. In-person meetings offer tools, accountability and support. Fees to join are modest. For information, visit www.tops.org or contact any of the leaders below:
Mondays from 6-7 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church, 2077 N. Frederick Pike. Call Joan Derosier, 540-550-3897.
Wednesdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Kernstown United Methodist Church, 3239 Valley Pike. Call Mary Jane Nicoll at 540-678-0011.
Thursdays from 9-10:30 a.m. at Kernstown United Methodist Church. Email Joyce Steele at faith.and.hope524@gmail.com.
Free STI testing at Handley Library
One in five people has a sexually transmitted infection. Free STI testing is provided by AIDS Response Effort in Winchester. Testing is discreet and done on the lower level at Handley Library. It occurs every third Thursday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
AMVETS American Veterans
(AMVETS) Post 18 meets the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Post Home, 851 Green St., Stephens City. All current members and active duty, reserve, and national guard personnel and veterans who have served honorably are welcome to attend.
Spay Today
It’s the perfect time to get your cat and dog spayed and neutered. Spay Today is the area’s nonprofit, reduced-price pay and neuter program. Choose from many vets located over a wide area. At the time of surgery, initial shots and tests can be obtained at lower rates. Call 304-728-8330 or visit https://spay-today.org.
