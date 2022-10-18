Winchester Host Lions Club
The Winchester Host Lion's Club will meet today at 12:15 p.m. at the Winchester Moose Lodge. Guest speaker will be Donalda Lovelace, 1st Vice District Governor. The public is invited to attend. If you would like to join the meeting, please send an email to winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Hearing aids
The Winchester Host Lions Club recycles used hearing aids to help those in need. Please contact us (540-313-1872) to donate your used hearing aids or to ask about assistance in obtaining hearing aids.
Rotary Club of Clarke County
The Rotary Club of Clarke County will meet at noon Wednesday at Berryville Presbyterian Church. Speaker Kathy Napier will present a program on the Rotary International Foundation. All Rotarians and prospective members are welcome. For more information, contact Gerald Dodson at 540-533-8257 or email bonndos5@aol.com.
Kiwanis Club of Winchester
The club meets every Wednesday at noon in the Winchester Moose Lodge’s social hall, 213 E. Cork St. Lunch is available. For more information about the club or to arrange to attend a meeting, contact Jeff at 540-247-9243.
Shawquon Ruritan
The Shawquon Ruritan meets at 6:30 p.m. the third Thursday each month at Anthony’s Pizza, Stephens City, with invited guest speaker(s). Members and guest may order off the menu. New members welcome.
Hawthorne Garden Club
The Hawthorne Garden Club will meet Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the War Memorial Building in Jim Barnett Park. Jim Smith of the Audubon Society will curate a tour of the park's arboretum and present volunteer projects the club may participate in. Light refreshments will be served. New members are welcome. For information, email hawthornegardenclub@gmail.com.
Glen Burnie Garden Club
The Glen Burnie Garden Club will meet on Thursday at noon at Beaune Brothers Nursery in Woodstock. John Fogel will speak about plantings for fall. Members will have lunch at the cafe. For more information about the Glen Burnie Garden Club, email glenburniegardenclub@gmail.com.
NARFE
National Active & Retired Federal Employees, Chapter 180, will meet at 11:15 a.m. Friday at the fire hall in Boyce. A buffet lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. At noon, Elizabeth "Liz" Ruffner of Charles Town, W.Va., will entertain members with a variety of Patsy Cline songs. For lunch reservations at $15 each, email libbyaedwards@aol.com. For membership inquiries, email Ken at swede1952@aol.com.
Community Cat Alliance fundraiser
Walk With a Doc
The Winchester chapter of Walk With a Doc will have its next walk on Saturday from 9-10 a.m. Meet at the Valley Health Wellness and Fitness Center lobby. The event is free to attend. Hear a brief talk "Preventative Vaccines" by guest Dr. Jessica Jackson, followed by an enjoyable walk with the group at your own pace and distance. The walk is held outdoors.
Please arrive 15-20 minutes early to check in. In the event of inclement weather, please contact the Valley Health Wellness and Fitness Center at 540-536-3000 or check their Facebook page for cancellation updates the morning of the event. For more information, email walkwithadocwinchester@gmail.com.
These are recurring walks. The group walks the second Wednesday of every month from 11 a.m.-noon year-round, and the fourth Saturday of the month from 9-10 a.m. in March through October. Each of the walks has different speakers/topics.
Kiwanis Club of Old Town
Robert L. Garrett, Scout Executive/CEO of the Shenandoah Area Council of Boy Scouts, will speak to the club at its Oct. 24 meeting at noon at El Centro Mexican Restaurant on the Loudoun Street Mall. Contact: Doug Butler, 540-771-0253.
National Federation of the Blind
The National Federation of the Blind (NFB), Winchester chapter, meets on the third Saturday of the month from 10-11:30 a.m. at Solenberger’s Hardware, 832 Berryville Ave., Winchester. For the month of October only, the meeting will be held on the fourth Saturday, Oct. 24. Meetings are open to low vision and sighted individuals who want to learn more about resources available to the blind community to assist in living an independent life. The NFB also offers opportunities for community outreach to engage and educate the public. Questions? Call Chris Walker at 540-303-0080 or email chrisvinson1@gmail.com.
Shenandoah Valley Stamp Club
The Shenandoah Valley Stamp Club will meet from 7-9 p.m.m Oct. 25 at the Winchester-Frederick County Visitor Center, 212 Davis Hall, 1400 S. Pleasant Valley Road, Winchester. The club meets the fourth Tuesday of the month except December and invites stamp collectors of all ages. For more information, contact Cal Allen at shenandoahvalleystampclub@gmail.com.
Godfrey Miller Center programs
• Balance and Strength Class — Every Monday and Wednesday at 2 p.m. Led by Sonna Russell, who is trained through the Arthritis Foundation. Suggested donation: $3.
• Flower Arranging: Petite Fall Arrangements — Oct. 25, 10-11:30 a.m. RSVP required. Call: 540-667-5869. Supplies will be provided, but bring your own pair of clippers if you have them; extras will be on hand as well. Suggested donation: $8.
• Mozart's Comic Operas — Oct. 25, 2 p.m. For many, the comic operas of Mozart, in particular "The Marriage of Figaro," "Don Giovanni," and "Magic Flute," represent the pinnacle of classical drama. Come explore the intrigue, outrage, and hilarity of these masterpieces.
• Fall Concert Series: Reformation Festival: Music for Brass, Handbells, Organ and Choirs — Oct. 30, 4 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Winchester. Freewill offering.
Godfrey Miller Center is located at 28 S. Loudoun St., Winchester. For more information, call 540-667-5869 or visit www.godfreymillercenter.org.
2 for2 Foundation
The all-volunteer 2 For 2 Foundation is seeking participants, donors and volunteers to be in the world record challenge on Oct. 29 at the Frederick County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Be at the fairgrounds by 10 a.m. and receive a hoodie to participate. Approximately 1,500 volunteers are being sought to smash the record of 478. All hoodies can be donated back at the end of the event to be given to local nonprofit agencies such as CCAP and WATTS. Event will feature music, food trucks and a trunk or treat. For more information, call 540-481-4861 or go to https://2for2foundation.org/. Or send donations to P.O. Box 1980, Winchester, Va. 22604.
NAMI
The Northern Shenandoah affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness sponsors an in-person Family Support Group on the first Sunday of the month from 2:30-4 p.m. The next meeting is at Welltown United Methodist Church, 1444 Welltown Road, Clearbrook. This meeting is free and open to anyone impacted by a friend or loved ones’ mental Illness. Participants find support, informal guidance and coping strategies. All meetings are anonymous and confidential. For more information, call 540-533-1832 or email:nsv.nami@gmail.com.
VFW Post 9760
Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 9760 and its auxiliary will hold their upcoming meetings on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. at the Post Home at 425 S. Buckmarsh St., Berryville. All members are encouraged to attend. The Building and Grounds Committee will meet Oct. 24 at 5 p.m., House Committee at 4:30 p.m. and Executive Committee at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 31. Persons interested in joining are invited and requested to bring proof of honorable military service. For more information, contact Adjutant Chris Birch at 540-539-5446.
Frederick County Republican Committee
The monthly meeting is held the fourth Tuesday of the month, with social time at 6:15 p.m. and meeting at 7 p.m. Location: Church of Christ at Mountainview, 153 Narrow Lane, Winchester. For more information, contact RobertBenjaminWeber@gmail.com.
Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club
The club meets each Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Kernstown United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 3239 Valley Pike, Winchester, and the first and third Saturdays at 12:30 p.m. at Westminster-Canterbury, second floor conference room, 300 Westminster-Canterbury Drive, Winchester. All bridge players are welcome, including new ones, and arrangements can be made if partners are needed. Contact: 703-935-6720.
The Independent Order of Odd Fellows and Rebekahs
Want to help those in need? Consider joining the Independent Order of Odd Fellows (I.O.O.F.), a fraternal service organization. The local lodge, Madison Lodge #6, has been in Winchester for 184 years and is the oldest continuous Odd Fellow Lodge in Virginia. Ages 16 and up are qualified to join. Contact Jack or Bernita Roberts at 540-664-8338 for more information.
YDC seeking volunteers
The Youth Development Center’s Adventures Beyond program is seeking volunteers to serve youth with disabilities in the community. These twice-a-week volunteer opportunities are offered on Tuesdays from 5-7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Pre-volunteer interview and training required. Email Maribeth Stotler-Watkins at programming@myydc.org if interested.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
TOPS, a nonprofit weight-loss support group headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., has three chapters meeting each week in the Winchester area. Fees to join are modest. For information, visit www.tops.org or contact any of the leaders below:
Mondays from 6 to 7 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church, 2077 N. Frederick Pike. Call Joan Derosier at 540-550-3897.
Wednesdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Kernstown United Methodist Church, 3239 Valley Pike. Call Helen Reitan at 540-550-0744.
Thursdays from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Kernstown United Methodist Church, 3239 Valley Pike. Email Joyce Steele at faith.and.hope524@gmail.com.
DivorceCare
DivorceCare is a divorce (or separation) recovery support group. The women’s group will meet at Fellowship Bible Church each Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Children’s program DivorceCare4Kids is also available for 5-12 year olds. The church is located at 3217 Middle Road, Winchester. DivorceCare features nationally recognized experts on divorce and recovery topics. Meeting sessions are presented from a Biblical perspective and include “Facing My Anger,” “Facing My Loneliness,” “Family & Friends,” “Financial & Legal Issues” and more. For more information and to register, go to DivorceCare.org or call the church at 540 662-7743.
Winchester Newcomers Club
We are a social organization for women who are new to the area or would like to make new friends through a variety of social activities and general meetings featuring community speakers. For contact information and activity schedules, visit www.winchesternewcomers.org.
Quota International of Winchester
Quota International of Winchester is a 501©3 civic organization assisting disadvantaged women and children and the hearing impaired in Winchester and Frederick County. We are looking for like-minded women who are interested in becoming members and helping our community. For more information, please call Ginny at 540-931-8832.
Donate rehabilitation equipment
The Northern Shenandoah Valley Chapter of F.R.E.E. (Foundation for Rehabilitation Equipment & Endowment) is requesting donations of gently used medical equipment to assist local residents in need. Items most requested are wheelchairs, transport chairs, tub transfer benches, rollators and bed rails. Donations may be dropped off at 333 W. Cork St., Lower Lobby, Suite 40, in Winchester. For more information, call 540-664-7552, e-mail us at nsv@free-foundation.org or view our website at www.free-foundation.org. F.R.E.E. is a 501©(3) organization and donations are tax deductible at their present fair market value.
CCAP
CCAP of Winchester is asking for the following gently used items: Men's winter clothes (hats, gloves, jeans, smaller sizes of men's pants, T-shirts, hooded jackets, sweatshirts, sweatpants and belts; women's purses; winter clothes for women, teens, boys, girls; winter clothes for sizes 2T-5T, especially 2T, 3T and 4T girls' clothes; shoes, all sizes and genders; jackets and coats, all size and genders; bath towels and bedding gently used and clean, all sizes; tents and sleeping bags; individual baby wipe packs and diapers sizes 4, 5 and 6; adult disposable underwear, in all sizes and incontinence pads. Donations may be dropped off Monday-Wednesday between the hours of 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 112 S. Kent St. Winchester. For additional information call CCAP at 540-662-4318.
Froggy’s Closet
Froggy's Closet is a project of Families Reaching Out Group. Froggy's Closet provides clothing, shoes, books and more to foster children, children at risk and in need. Current needs: men's sizes large and extra large athletic pants and long-sleeved tops for teenage boys. Girls' junior size pants. We also need games and books for teenagers. We accept donations on Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m,. at 200 N. Braddock St. For more information: www.frog-kids.org, frog231w@gmail.com.
Winchester SPCA
October kicks off #subarulovespets month at the Winchester area SPCA. This month, the local SPCA will benefit from a $100 donation from CMA's Subaru of Winchester for every pet adopted. Stop by the adoption center at 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and weekends by appointment to adopt a pet.
Disabled American Veterans
D.A.V. meets the first Wednesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at the Cherry-Beasley Readiness Center, 181 Pendleton Drive, Winchester. Questions? Contact Leroy Lovett at 540-533-7737.
AMVETSAmerican Veterans (AMVETS) Post 18 meets the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Post Home, 851 Green St., Stephens City. All current members and active duty, reserve, and national guard personnel and veterans who have served honorably are welcome to attend.
Veterans breakfast
Veterans are invited to join a breakfast meeting at 8:15 a.m. the first Saturday of each month at the Golden Corral Restaurant in Winchester. The group is headed by local pastor Paul Campbell. After breakfast, each veteran presents his military experiences to the group. Cost is $7 for all-you-can eat breakfast. Please wear a baseball cap representing your military service or organization. Questions? Josh Morimoto at 703-967-8679 or JoshRE2020@gmail.com.
Vietnam Veterans of America
The group meets monthly on the third Thursday at the Edinburg VFW. Lunch from 11:15 a.m.-noon, followed by a meeting from noon-1 p.m. Contact: Ronnie Zerkel, 540-333-5805.
Our Health — Volunteer Action Center
Our Health’s Volunteer Action Center (VAC) is the hub for volunteering in the Winchester area. VAC’s mission is to help connect volunteers with 90 partner nonprofit agencies. If you are looking for a volunteer opportunity go to Our Health’s website at www.ourhealthva.org and fill out a volunteer application. When submitted, the application will go directly to Our Health’s Action Center Coordinator who will review the application. A brief summary will then be sent to the partner agencies. If an agency has an interest/need that matches the volunteer’s skills and interest, the agency will request the full application and then contact the potential volunteer directly. For more information, call Mary Falu at 540-536-1600.
Wheels for Wellness
Wheels for Wellness is seeking volunteer drivers to transport clients to and from medical appointments and treatments. Tailor to fit your schedule. If interested in volunteering and helping make a difference, visit www.Wheels4Wellness.org for more information and an application.
Spay Today
Spay Today is the area’s non-profit, reduced-priced spay and neuter program. Choose from many vets through a wide area. At the time of surgery, initial shots and tests can also be obtained at lower rates. Contact Spay Today: https://spay-today.org or call 304-728-8330.
Ask a Master Gardener
Frederick County Extension Master Gardeners are available year-round to help home gardeners who have questions regarding their lawn, landscape or vegetable gardens. Winter is a great time to plan for new gardening adventures, such as a pollinator garden or native plant garden. Do your houseplants look unhealthy? These are just a few reasons to come in, email or call with your questions. Extension master gardeners are available on Wednesdays from 10 a.m.-noon for in-person consultations. Bring your questions and plant samples to the Virginia Cooperative Extension-Frederick County Office, 107 N. Kent St., Winchester. Or call 540-665-5699 or email greenhelpline.frederickco@gmail.com.
