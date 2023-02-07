Hoppers Auto Club
The Hoppers Auto Club Inc. recently held its 64th annual awards and installation banquet. A special check presentation was made to Bobby Dick, president of the Shawnee Ruritan Club, from proceeds of the Hoppers' fall car show. A surprise life membership was presented to Fred Cheshire for 32 years membership and for serving 14 years as an officer, including five as president. He is the only 15th member so honored in the club's 64 years. Special recognition awards were presented to Marie Cheshire and Byron Morgan as Nonmember Workmanship winners for their car show assistance. The Presidents Key Man Awards were presented to Dennis Humenay and Ted Morgan. Activity Points Award winners were: Greg Lambert, 1st; Craig Lambert, 2nd; Joe Patterson, 3rd. The Joe Patterson Outstanding Member of the Year Award, voted on by secret ballot, was won by Fred Cheshire. The award is named for a founding member who is still active. Other founding members were Donnie Fiddler, Bobby Fiddler and Earl VanMeter. The club's officers for 2023 are: Fred Cheshire, president; Greg Lambert, vice president; John Calder, secretary; Harold Ruckman, treasurer; Kenny Renner, sergeant at arms; Joe Patterson, Norman Bayliss and Gary Moxley, senior board members.
Winchester Lions Club
The Winchester Host Lions Club will meet at 12:15 p.m. today at the Winchester Moose Lodge, 213 E. Cork St. Guest speaker will be Abigail Gomez from Arte Libre. The public is invited. If you would like to join the meeting, send an email to winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Kiwanis Club of Winchester
The club will have a Pancake Day Committee meeting at noon Wednesday at the Winchester Moose Lodge, 213 E. Cork St. Lunch is available. For more information about the club, contact Jeph at 540-539-2234 or email pr@kcow.org.
Winchester Rotary Club
The club has no noon meeting this week.
Walk with a Doc
The Winchester chapter of Walk With a Doc will have its next walk on Wednesday from 11 a.m.-noon. Meet at the Valley Health Wellness and Fitness Center lobby. The event is free to attend. Hear a brief talk, "Sodium and Your Health: Facts and Myths," by walk leader Dr. Donna Michel, followed by an enjoyable walk with the group at your own pace and distance. The walk is held outdoors. Arrives 15-20 minutes early to check in. In the event of inclement weather, contact the fitness center at 540-536-3000 or check their Facebook page for cancellation updates the morning of the event. For more information, email walkwithadocwinchester@gmail.com.
BONS
Beekeepers of the Northern Shenandoah Valley will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Blandy Farm Library, 400 Blandy Farm Lane, Boyce. Visit bonsbees.com.
Free lunch, food giveaway
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ, 202 S. Cameron St., Winchester, will serve lunch in the social hall from noon-12:30 p.m. Friday. Food items will be distributed from 12:30-1:15 p.m.
Kiwanis Club of Old Town
Ashley Miller and Lani Pendleton of Gifts Giving Books, which provides books to third graders at Quarles Elementary School among other projects, will be the guest speakers at the club's Feb. 13 meeting at noon at El Centro Restaurant on the Loudoun Street Mall. They will accept additional books from the public after approving them. A list of approved books is available, if requested. Contact Doug Butler, 540-771-9253.
Order a Singing Valentine
Windsong Community Chorus is offering Singing Valentines on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. A mini-chorus of ladies will sing a special three-part harmony medley for your loved one, friend or co-worker. You will also receive a 5x7 photo and a small gift for $40. Call 540-335-6111 or email Sing2you@shentel.net to schedule!
French & Indian War Foundation
The French & Indian War Foundation will host a George Washington Birthday Event from 5-8 p.m. Feb. 20 at Winchester Brew Works, 320 N. Cameron St., Winchester. Reenactors will be on hand to add color to the festivities. Call or text Scott Straub at 731-227-2327 for more details or visit www.FIWF.org.
Handley 100th anniversary book
Handley High School will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2023-24. The committee organizing the celebration plans to publish a book detailing the school’s history and is seeking memorabilia (photos, school uniforms, etc.) for possible inclusion. Please bring items to the Hollingsworth Mill, behind the Visitor Center at 1360 S. Pleasant Valley Road, on March 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., where items will be photographed or scanned. For more information about the celebration, visit onehandley.com.
International Affair of Food and Wine
On March 30, the Rotary Club of Winchester will present An International Affair of Food and Wine, a cocktail fundraising event to be held at Fox Meadow Barn. The event will benefit Wheels for Wellness, a local nonprofit agency that provides free door-to-door transportation to medical appointments and medical treatment for those in the region who lack other means of transportation. This year's event will showcase wine pairings with hors d'oeuvres prepared by area restaurants and a silent auction. To become a sponsor or donate an auction item, call Ann at 540-550-1885. Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com/e/514051962257.
CCAP
CCAP of Winchester needs the following gently used items: greatest need is for winter clothing, shoes and boots for boys and girls sizes 18 months through teens. Also needed are winter coats, gloves and hats for all; men's jeans, belts, hooded sweatshirts, sweatpants and sweatshirts; women's purses; tennis shoes (all sizes and ages); bath towels and bedding (gently used and clean, all sizes); tents and sleeping bags; individual baby wipes packs and diapers sizes 4,5,6; adult disposable underwear in all sizes and incontinence pads; hygiene products for babies and adults. Donations may be dropped off Monday-Wednesday between the hours of 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at 112 S. Kent St., Winchester. Call CCAP at 540-662-4318 for a scheduled drop off if these hours don't work with your schedule.
NAMI
The Northern Shenandoah Valley affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness sponsors an in-person Family Support Group on the first Sunday of the month from 2:30-4 p.m. The meeting is at Welltown United Methodist Church, 1444 Welltown Road, Clear Brook. Free and open to anyone impacted by a friend or loved one's mental illness. Participants find support, informal guidance and coping strategies. All meetings are anonymous and confidential. For more information, call 540-533-1832 or email nsv.nami@gmail.com.
Looking for addiction help/support?
Come to an addiction recovery group meeting at 301 N. Cameron St., Winchester. Meetings are 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Tuesday in the Stutzman Conference Room. We welcome walk-ins and are here to help you spiritually and confidentially. Questions? Call 703-626-8044.
Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club
The club meets each Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Kernstown United Methodist Church fellowship hall, 3239 Valley Pike, Winchester, and the first and third Saturdays at Westminster-Canterbury second-floor conference room at 12:30 p.m., 300 Westminster-Canterbury Drive, Winchester. All bridge players welcome, including new ones. Arrangements can be made if partners are needed. Contact: 703-935-6720
Disabled American Veterans
D.A.V. meets the first Wednesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at the Cherry-Beasley Readiness Center, 181 Pendleton Drive, Winchester. Questions? Contact Leroy Lovett at 540-533-7737.
Wheels for Wellness
Wheels for Wellness is seeking volunteer drivers to transport clients to and from medical appointments and treatments. Tailor to fit your schedule. Visit www.Wheels4Wellness.org for more information and an application.
Spay Today
It's the perfect time to get your cat and dog spayed and neutered. Spay Today is the area's nonprofit, reduced-price pay and neuter program. Choose from many vets located over a wide area. At the time of surgery, initial shots and tests can be obtained at lower rates. Call 304-728-8330 or visit https://spay-today.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.