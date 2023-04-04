Winchester Lions Club
The Winchester Host Lions Club will meet at 12:15 p.m. today at the Winchester Moose Lodge, 213 E. Cork St. Guest speaker will be John Huddy from Handley Regional Library. The public is invited. If you would like to join the meeting, send an email to winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Clarke County Democratic Committee
The Clarke County Democratic Committee will hold its monthly membership meeting from 7-8 p.m. today at the Clarke County Courthouse in Berryville. The committee meets the first Tuesday of the month. All are welcome.
Kiwanis Club of Winchester
The club will meet at noon Wednesday at the Winchester Moose Lodge, 213 E. Cork St. Lunch is available. This week’s meeting is a business meeting. For more information about the club, contact Jeph at 540-539-2234 or email pr@winvakiw.org.
Coping Techniques for Caregivers
Commonwealth Senior Living, Front Royal, will host a free seminar, “Coping Techniques for Caregivers,” at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the conference room at the Griffin Law Office, 102 S. Kent St., Winchester.
Disabled American Veterans
The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Stonewall Jackson Chapter will have its chapter election at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Winchester Readiness Center, 181 Pendleton Drive, Winchester. All chapter members are encouraged to attend and vote so the chapter can continue to support and assist local veterans.
Blue Ridge Kiwanis Club
The Blue Ridge Kiwanis Club of Winchester will meet at 7:30 a.m. Thursday at La Quinta Inn, 1055 Millwood Pike, Winchester. The speaker is Winchester Salvation Army Capt. John Blevins. For more information, call 704-649-9377. The public is invited.
Winchester Rotary Club
The club will meet at noon Thursday at Winchester Country Club. Dave Miles will give a leadership talk.
Care Partners Connected by Cognitive Loss
Starting Thursday, this group will meet on the first Thursday of the month from 11 a.m.-noon at Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury (in-person and virtual) to support those caring for a loved one with any type of dementia.
Adaptive golf event
Shenandoah University’s division of physical therapy will host an adaptive golf event at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club on Saturday. If you or someone you know has a movement limitation due to a spinal cord injury, amputation, Multiple Sclerosis, Muscular Dystrophy, Cerebral Palsy, Parkinson’s or other physical challenges and want to learn/relearn to play golf, please attend this one day, no cost event. All ages welcome. For more information, contact mwolff@su.edu or call 540-665-5521.
Shawquon Ruritan
The Shawquon Ruritan meets at 6:30 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at Anthony’s Pizza, Stephens City, with guest speakers. Members and guests may order off the menu. New members welcome.
WFCRW
The Winchester Frederick Clarke Republican Women meet the first Wednesday of the month for a luncheon and speaker at Winchester Country Club at 11:30 a.m. Lunch is $17 and can be paid by check or credit card the day of the luncheon. Email Mary Ivy at marbasil1112@gmail.com for reservations and bring a friend.
Godfrey Miller Center
For programs requiring an RSVP, call The Godfrey Miller Center, 28 S. Loudoun St., Winchester, at 540-667-5869 to reserve your spot or send an email to anna@godfreymillercenter.org.
April 4
Art Class: Acrylic & Watercolor Painting, 10 a.m.-noon. Suggested donation: $15. RSVP.
Book of Psalms Bible Study, 10:30 a.m.
Art Class: Drawing, 1-3 p.m. Suggested donation: $15. RSVP.
Strength & Conditioning Class, 2 p.m.
April 5
Lunch: Chili and cheese topped baked potatoes and dessert, 12:30 p.m. Tickets: $8.50. RSVP.
Exercise for Balance and Strength, 2 p.m.
April 6
Strength & Conditioning, 2 p.m.
Kiwanis Club of Old Town
The Kiwanis Club of Old Town will not meet on April 10.
Winchester Horseshoe Club
Sign up and qualification for the 2023 season for the Winchester Horseshoe Club will be from 6-7:30 p.m. April 11, 18 and 25 at Jim Barnett Park’s Raymond Frye Courts. The league runs May 9-June 27 on Tuesdays starting at 7 p.m. For more information, call Victor Riggleman at 540-877-1402.
Walk With a Doc
The Winchester chapter of Walk With a Doc will have its next walk on April 12 from 11 a.m.-noon. Meet at the Valley Health Wellness and Fitness Center lobby. The event is free to attend. Hear at brief talk, “Nutrition for the Family,” by guest Dr. Dan Schiavone, followed by an enjoyable walk with the group at your own pace and distance. The walk is held outdoors. Arrive 15-20 minutes early to check in. In the event of inclement weather, call 540-536-3000 or check the center’s Facebook page for updates the morning of the event. For more information, email walkwithadocwinchester@gmail.com.
Shawnee Ruritan Club picking party
The Shawnee Ruritan Club will sponsor a bluegrass/country jam session/picking party on April 15 from 6-8 p.m. at 109 Boundary Ave., Winchester (off Senseny Road). Interested musicians are invited to come play and sing. Everyone is welcome to just sit back and listen. Free and open to the public. There will be sandwiches, drinks and desserts available to purchase.
Concern Hotline 55th anniversary
Join us to honor volunteers and supporters from 5:30-9 p.m. April 20 at Fox Meadow Barn, 350 Old Firehouse Lane, Winchester. Entertainment by Low Water Bridge Band. Heavy hors d’oeuvres prepared and served by local chefs. Libations included with ticket; $55 per person. Tickets available on Humantix or contact Rusty Holland at rholland@concernhotline.org.
Gainesboro Volunteer Fire & Rescue
The fire company, located at 221 Gainesboro Road, will host a drive-thru dinner from 3-6 p.m. April 22. Dinner includes half-chicken, pulled pork, macaroni and cheese, green beans, applesauce, roll and dessert. Not substitutions, exchanges or replacements. While supplies last. For more information, call 540-888-3988.
Wheels for Wellness event
On April 23 from 2-5 p.m., the 7th annual Tablescapes will be held at Millwood Station Events Center, 252 Costello Drive, Winchester. This is the signature fundraiser for Wheels for Wellness, which provides transportation to medical appointments for those in need. For tickets and information, visit www.Wheels4Wellness.org.
CCAP
CCAP of Winchester needs the following gently used items: Spring and summer clothing for sizes 2T-4T, kids, teens, women and men; year-round needs are men’s jeans, belts, hooded sweatshirts, sweatpants, women’s purses and tennis shoes (all sizes); new socks and underwear (all sizes); adults backpacks; clean linens; hygiene products for babies and adults; adult disposable underwear and incontinence pads. Donations may be dropped off Monday-Wednesday between the hours of 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at 112 S. Kent St., Winchester. Call CCAP at 540-662-4318 for a scheduled drop off if these hours don’t work with your schedule.
NAMI
The Northern Shenandoah Valley affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness sponsors an in-person Family Support Group on the first Sunday of the month from 2:30-4 p.m. The meeting is at Welltown United Methodist Church, 1444 Welltown Road, Clear Brook. Free and open to anyone impacted by a friend or loved one’s mental illness. Participants find support, informal guidance and coping strategies. All meetings are anonymous and confidential. For more information, call 540-533-1832 or email nsv.nami@gmail.com.
Winchester Area Newcomer’s Club
We are a social organization for women who are new to the area or would like to make friends through a variety of social activities and general meetings featuring community speakers. For contact information and activity schedules visit winchesternewcomers.org.
Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club
The club meets each Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Kernstown United Methodist Church fellowship hall, 3239 Valley Pike, Winchester, and the first and third Saturdays at Westminster-Canterbury second-floor conference room at 12:30 p.m., 300 Westminster-Canterbury Drive, Winchester. All bridge players welcome, including new ones. Arrangements can be made if partners are needed. Contact: 703-935-6720.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
TOPS Inc., a nonprofit weight-loss support group headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has three chapters meeting each week in the Winchester area. In-person meetings offer tools, accountability and support. Fees to join are modest. For information, visit www.tops.org or contact any of the leaders below:
Mondays from 6-7 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church, 2077 N. Frederick Pike. Call Joan Derosier, 540-550-3897.
Wednesdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Kernstown United Methodist Church, 3239 Valley Pike. Call Mary Jane Nicoll at 540-678-0011.
Thursdays from 9-10:30 a.m. at Kernstown United Methodist Church. Email Joyce Steele at faith.and.hope524@gmail.com.
Free STI testing at Handley Library
One in five people has a sexually transmitted infection. Free STI testing is provided by AIDS Response Effort in Winchester. Testing is discreet and done on the lower level at Handley Library. It occurs every third Thursday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
AMVETS American Veterans
(AMVETS) Post 18 meets the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Post Home, 851 Green St., Stephens City. All current members and active duty, reserve, and national guard personnel and veterans who have served honorably are welcome to attend.
Spay Today
It’s the perfect time to get your cat and dog spayed and neutered. Spay Today is the area’s nonprofit, reduced-price pay and neuter program. Choose from many vets located over a wide area. At the time of surgery, initial shots and tests can be obtained at lower rates. Call 304-728-8330 or visit https://spay-today.org.
Ask a Master Gardener
Home gardeners who have questions regarding their lawn, landscape or vegetable gardens can get their questions answered by an Extension Master Gardener on Wednesdays from 10 a.m.-noon. Bring your questions and/or plant samples to the Virginia Cooperative Extension-Frederick County Office, 107 N. Kent St., Winchester. Or cal 540-665-5699 or email greenhelpline.frederickco@gmail.com.
2 For 2 Foundation
April is Adult-Learn-To-Swim Month. Join the 2 For 2 Foundation in raising funds for swim literacy. The foundation will be providing financial assistance for swim lessons through the Clarke County and Frederick County parks departments this summer. Donate at P.O. Box 1908, Winchester VA 22604 or www.2for2foundation.org. A $30 donation can help cover a swim session. Or, put April 12 on your calendar to eat in or pick up lunch/dinner at Claudio’s dine and donate event. Just mention 2 For 2 when placing an order.
