The Winchester Frederick Clarke Republican Women’s Club Grit & Grace Gun Bash fundraiser was held on March 18 to a sold-out crowd in the Clarke County Ruritan Building. The club worked with Miller’s Ace Hardware in Stephens City to purchase 68 guns for a raffle and prizes for 350 ticket holders. In addition to dinner, raffle, bingo and silent/live auctions, a straw poll was held for Virginia Senate District 1 with Dave LaRock winning. Major contributors to the event were Miller Ace Hardware, D&M Container Services, Benjamin L. Ridings Custom Ironwork, Rep. Ben Cline and Del. Bill Wiley. Senate District 1 GOP candidate Lance Allen donated tickets for veterans to attend. Ten percent of proceeds were donated to the Special Operations Warrior Foundation.