Find your ‘furever’ friend
From 10 a.m.-5 p.m. today, which is Valentine’s Day, the Winchester Area SPCA is offering pet adoptions for a $14 fee to approved adopters. The SPCA is located at 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester.
Winchester Lions Club
The Winchester Host Lions Club will meet at 12:15 p.m. today at the Winchester Moose Lodge, 213 E. Cork St. Guest speaker will be Lavenda L. Denney from the Winchester Area SPCA. The public is invited. If you would like to join the meeting, send an email to winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Kiwanis Club of WinchesterThe club will meet at noon Wednesday at the Winchester Moose Lodge, 213 E. Cork St. Lunch is available. For more information about the club, contact Jeph at 540-539-2234 or email pr@kcow.org.
Winchester Rotary Club
The club will meet at noon Thursday at Winchester Country Club.
Shawquon Ruritan
The Shawquon Ruritan meets at 6:30 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at Anthony’s Pizza, Stephens City, with guest speakers. Members and guests may order off the menu. New members welcome.
Glen Burnie Garden Club
The Glen Burnie Garden Club will hold its monthly meeting at noon Thursday. Pam Lamborne and Mary Will Bowen will be the hostesses. The club will meet at Buzzin’s Restaurant for a Dutch treat lunch. Pam Lamborne, Susan Creasy and Alana Danko will share tips and ideas for the upcoming flower show. The exhibit theme is “Tea for Two.” Committee 4 will judge the table designs. For more information, contact glenburniegardenclub.com.
2 For2 Foundation
The leprechaun is on the loose! Shelly Lee, 2 For 2 events coordinator, announces the 2023 Pot of Gold event. The pot already has the following gift cards: $25 Starbucks, $50 Talbots, $25 Ledo’s, $84 Yellow House Native, $25 Jordan Springs Barbecue, $25 Books A Million, as well as a $15-plus value Winchester Swim Team discount card and 20,000 air miles. A donation of $25 will get you a chance on March 18 to be the lucky winner (last year’s Pot of Gold contained items valued at $2,000). Contact 540-481-4861 to get a ticket. Follow at facebook.com/2for2foundation to see how the pot grows. If you are a business or have a gift card leftover from the holidays and would like to donate to the Pot of Gold, contact us. For more information, visit www.2for2foundation.org.
Cat yoga
Do yoga with adoptable kitties at the Winchester Area SPCA on Saturdays in February. Classes start at 12:30 p.m. The SPCA is at 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester.
French & Indian War Foundation
The French & Indian War Foundation will host a George Washington Birthday Event from 5-8 p.m. Feb. 20 at Winchester Brew Works, 320 N. Cameron St., Winchester. Reenactors will be on hand to add color to the festivities. Call or text Scott Straub at 731-227-2327 for more details or visit www.FIWF.org.
Handley 100th anniversary book
Handley High School will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2023-24. The committee organizing the celebration plans to publish a book detailing the school’s history and is seeking memorabilia (photos, school uniforms, etc.) for possible inclusion. Please bring items to the Hollingsworth Mill, behind the Visitor Center at 1360 S. Pleasant Valley Road, on March 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., where items will be photographed or scanned. For more information about the celebration, visit onehandley.com.
International Affair of Food and Wine
On March 30, the Rotary Club of Winchester will present An International Affair of Food and Wine, a cocktail fundraising event to be held at Fox Meadow Barn. The event will benefit Wheels for Wellness, a local nonprofit agency that provides free door-to-door transportation to medical appointments and medical treatment for those in the region who lack other means of transportation. This year’s event will showcase wine pairings with hors d’oeuvres prepared by area restaurants and a silent auction. To become a sponsor or donate an auction item, call Ann at 540-550-1885. Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com/e/514051962257.
CCAP
CCAP of Winchester needs the following gently used items: greatest need is for winter clothing, shoes and boots for boys and girls sizes 18 months through teens. Also needed are winter coats, gloves and hats for all; men’s jeans, belts, hooded sweatshirts, sweatpants and sweatshirts; women’s purses; tennis shoes (all sizes and ages); bath towels and bedding (gently used and clean, all sizes); tents and sleeping bags; individual baby wipes packs and diapers sizes 4,5,6; adult disposable underwear in all sizes and incontinence pads; hygiene products for babies and adults. Donations may be dropped off Monday-Wednesday between the hours of 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at 112 S. Kent St., Winchester. Call CCAP at 540-662-4318 for a scheduled drop off if these hours don’t work with your schedule.
NAMIThe Northern Shenandoah Valley affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness sponsors an in-person Family Support Group on the first Sunday of the month from 2:30-4 p.m. The meeting is at Welltown United Methodist Church, 1444 Welltown Road, Clear Brook. Free and open to anyone impacted by a friend or loved one’s mental illness. Participants find support, informal guidance and coping strategies. All meetings are anonymous and confidential. For more information, call 540-533-1832 or email nsv.nami@gmail.com.
Looking for addiction help/support?
Come to an addiction recovery group meeting at 301 N. Cameron St., Winchester. Meetings are 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Tuesday in the Stutzman Conference Room. We welcome walk-ins and are here to help you spiritually and confidentially. Questions? Call 703-626-8044.
Winchester Area Newcomer’s Club
We are a social organization for women who are new to the area or would like to make friends through a variety of social activities and general meetings featuring community speakers. For contact information and activity schedules visit winchesternewcomers.org.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
TOPS Inc., a nonprofit weight-loss support group headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has three chapters meeting each week in the Winchester area. In-person meetings offer tools, accountability and support. Fees to join are modest. For information, visit www.tops.org or contact any of the leaders below:
Mondays from 6-7 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church, 2077 N. Frederick Pike. Call Joan Derosier, 540-550-3897.
Wednesdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Kernstown United Methodist Church, 3239 Valley Pike. Call Mary Jane Nicoll at 540-678-0011.
Thursdays from 9-10:30 a.m. at Kernstown United Methodist Church. Email Joyce Steele at faith.and.hope524@gmail.com
Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club
The club meets each Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Kernstown United Methodist Church fellowship hall, 3239 Valley Pike, Winchester, and the first and third Saturdays at Westminster-Canterbury second-floor conference room at 12:30 p.m., 300 Westminster-Canterbury Drive, Winchester. All bridge players welcome, including new ones. Arrangements can be made if partners are needed. Contact: 703-935-6720
F.R.E.E. Foundation
The Northern Shenandoah Valley Chapter of F.R.E.E. (Foundation for Rehabilitation Equipment & Endowment) is requesting donations of gently used medical equipment to assist local residents in need. There is significant need for wheelchairs, tub benches, rollators and reachers. Please note we do not accept medical supplies such as braces, bandages, adult diapers, CPAP or diabetic equipment. Contact: 540-664-7552 or email nsv@free-foundation.org. More information available at www.free-foundation.org.
Free STI testing at Handley Library
One in five people has a sexually transmitted infection. Free STI testing is provided by AIDS Response Effort in Winchester. Testing is discreet and done on the lower level at Handley Library. It occurs every third Thursday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Disabled American Veterans
D.A.V. meets the first Wednesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at the Cherry-Beasley Readiness Center, 181 Pendleton Drive, Winchester. Questions? Contact Leroy Lovett at 540-533-7737.
AMVETS American Veterans
(AMVETS) Post 18 meets the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Post Home, 851 Green St., Stephens City. All current members and active duty, reserve, and national guard personnel and veterans who have served honorably are welcome to attend.
Veterans breakfast
Veterans are invited to join a breakfast meeting at 8:15 a.m. the first Saturday of each month at the Golden Corral Restaurant in Winchester. The group is headed by local pastor Paul Campbell. After breakfast, each veteran presents his military experiences to the group. Cost is $7 for all-you-can eat breakfast. Please wear a baseball cap representing your military service or organization. Questions? Josh Morimoto at 703-967-8679 or JoshRE2020@gmail.com.
Wheels for Wellness
Wheels for Wellness is seeking volunteer drivers to transport clients to and from medical appointments and treatments. Tailor to fit your schedule. Visit www.Wheels4Wellness.org for more information and an application.
Spay Today
It’s the perfect time to get your cat and dog spayed and neutered. Spay Today is the area’s nonprofit, reduced-price pay and neuter program. Choose from many vets located over a wide area. At the time of surgery, initial shots and tests can be obtained at lower rates. Call 304-728-8330 or visit https://spay-today.org.
