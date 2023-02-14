Andrea Cosans (center), executive director of the Congregational Community Action Project (CCAP) in Winchester, receives a charitable donation from Winchester Elks Lodge 867. Lodge members Jay Marts and Debbie Spaid along with board member Robyn Ann Martin presented CCAP with a $4,000 check from the Elks National Foundation Beacon Grant. The lodge also collected and donated over 350 coats, hats and blankets.