Winchester Lions Club
The Winchester Host Lions Club will meet at 12:15 p.m. today at the Winchester Moose Lodge, 213 E. Cork St. If you would like to join the meeting, send an email to winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Winchester Kiwanis Club
The Winchester Kiwanis Club meets every Wednesday at noon at the Winchester Moose Lodge, 213 E. Cork St. Lunch is available. This week's speaker is Dennis Baugh about the Kiwanis Children's Fund. For more information about the club or to arrange to attend a meeting, contact Jeph Embree at 540-539-2234 or email pr@winvakiw.org.
Blue Ridge Kiwanis
The Blue Ridge Kiwanis Club of Winchester will meet at 7:30 a.m. Thursday at La Quinta Inn, 1055 Millwood Pike. The speaker will be Michael Diaz, veteran employment representative from the Jobs for Veterans state grant program. The public is invited.
Winchester Rotary Club
The Winchester Rotary Club meets at noon Thursday at the Winchester Country Club. This week's speaker is Tammy Stevenson from the Discovery Museum.
Stephens City Lions Club
The Stephens City Lions Club meets at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month for a dinner meeting at the Lions Shelter in Sherando Park from June through September. Dinner is $15. No charge for prospective members. A business meeting and a speaker typically follow dinner. Everyone is invited to attend and be provided an understanding of how Lions Clubs support and provide for those less fortunate. For more information, email bmewing99@yahoo.com or text or call 540-686-6260.
Shawquon Ruritan
The club meets at 6:30 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at Anthony’s Pizza, Stephens City, with guest speakers. Members and guests may order off the menu. New members welcome.
2 For 2 Foundation
Shelly Lee of the 2 For 2 Foundation will be at the Concern Hotline Fish Friday on Sept. 1. Stop by our table to sign up for swim lessons for 2 For 2 financial assistance, get more information about volunteering or hear about foundation updates. There also will be giveaways. Contact us at www.2for2foundation.org or message us at Facebook.com/2for2foundation or by calling 540.481.4861 or by mail at P. O. Box 1908 Winchester, VA 22604.
NAFRE trip
NARFE Chapter 180 has scheduled a trip for Sept. 27 to the Dutch Apple Theatre in Lancaster, Pa., to see "Jimmy Buffet's Escape to Margaritaville." Cost to attend is $123 and is due by Sept. 4. A delicious meal will be served before the show. The musical tells the story of a bartender/singer who falls for a career-minded tourist. You will hear many of Jimmy's songs. For more information and reservations, call Mary at 540-869-7656. All profits from this trip will be donated to NARFE Alzheimer's research.
Godfrey Miller Center programs
• Monday, Sept. 4:
Godfrey Miller Center – Closed in Recognition of Labor Day
• Tuesday, Sept. 5:
Art Class: Acrylic & Watercolor Painting, 10 a.m., Godfrey Miller Center (Suggested Donation: $15, RSVP to: anna@godfreymillercenter.org)
Bible Study, 10:30 a.m., Godfrey Miller Center
Art Class: Drawing, 1 p.m., Godfrey Miller Center (Suggested Donation: $15, RSVP to: anna@godfreymillercenter.org)
Strength & Conditioning, 2-3 p.m., Godfrey Miller Center
• Wednesday, Sept. 6:
Lunch: Pesto and Chicken Pasta Bake, Caprese Salad, Garlic Bread, and Dessert, 12:30 PM, Godfrey Miller Center (Tickets: $8.50, RSVP to: anna@godfreymillercenter.org)
Exercise for Balance and Strength, 2 p.m., Godfrey Miller Center
Bridge Class: Standard American Bidding System, 2-4 p.m., Godfrey Miller Center ($15 Per Class, RSVP to Milan at 434-406-3387)
• Thursday, Sept. 7
Workshop: Coasters, 10:30 a.m., Godfrey Miller Center (Suggested Donation: $5, RSVP to: anna@godfreymillercenter.org)
Strength & Conditioning, 2:00-3:00 PM, Godfrey Miller Center
• Sunday, Sept. 10:
Godfrey Miller Center Fall Concert Series: Wiliam Heid, Blues & Jazz Piano, 4 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 26 W. Boscawen St. (Tickets: $15)
Clarke County Democratic Committee
The Clarke County Democratic Committee is hosting its annual Fun & Family Picnic on Sept. 5 at the VFW Pavilion across from the Clarke County Fairgrounds from 5 to 8 p.m. Open to all. Live music provided by Chip Schutte & Friends. Hamburgers and hot dogs provided. Bring a side dish to share.
Fall registration open for Girls on the Run
The fall season for Girls on the Run in Winchester/Frederick County starts the week of Sept. 5. The program is for girls in grades 3-5. Scholarships are available for any girl who needs one. Celebratory 5K is Nov. 12. For more information or to sign up, visit https://www.girlsontherunsv.org/programs
Trout Unlimited
The Winchester Chapter of Trout Unlimited will hold its monthly dinner at 5 p.m. Sept. 7 at Region’s 117 restaurant, 180 Bald Eagle Drive, Lake Frederick, followed by a meeting at 7 p.m. Dinner reservations are required; call Wayne at 703-919-2952 if you will be dining with the group. The speaker will be middle school student Cade Bailey, owner of Dead Drift Fishing. He will demonstrate his amazing fly
Inspirations Rebekah Lodge fundraiser
Multi-family yard sale will be held Sept. 8-9 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proceeds will benefit Inspiration Rebekah Lodge #106 and its various community service projects. All proceeds go back into the community. Location: 132 Country Club Circle, Winchester. Cash only please.
Frederick County Retired Teachers Association
The Frederick County Retired Teachers Association will have its first meeting of the year at noon Sept. 12. If you are a new retiree, please be our guest for lunch at Buzzins, 711 Millwood Pike, Winchester. Text or email Maribeth Carmichael at 540-533-1963 or carmichm@comcast.net or Linda Milburn at 540-336-0701 or lrmilburn@yahoo.com to reserve your seat.
Walk with a Doc
The Winchester chapter of Walk With a Doc will have its next walk from 11 a.m.-noon Sept. 13. Meet at the Valley Health Wellness and Fitness Center lobby. The event is free to attend. Hear a brief talk, "Seasonal Depression: Warning Signs and How to Prevent," followed by an enjoyable walk with the group at your own pace and distance. The walk is held outdoors. Arrive 15 minutes early to check in. In the event of inclement weather call the fitness center at 540-536-3000 or check the center’s Facebook page. For more information, email walkwithadocwinchester@gmail.com.
Rivermont Ramblers
The Rivermont Ramblers Square Dance Club will host beginner square dance lessons this fall. The location for the classes has changed to the Warren County Health and Human Services Building, 465 W. 15th St., Front Royal 22630. Classes will be held every Tuesday from 7-9 p.m. beginning Sept. 12. Mike McIntyre is the caller/instructor. For more information, call club President Nick Capozio at 703-932-4112 or Mike McIntyre at 540-336-7412.
Beekeepers of the Northern Shenandoah
BONS monthly education meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Blandy Farm library, 400 Blandy Farm Lane, Boyce. There will be a social gathering followed by a speaker at 7 p.m. Visit http://wwwBonsbees.com for more information. Visitors are welcome.
Handley 100th Committee
The committee organizing Handley High School’s 100th anniversary celebration is seeking Handley graduates who are soon to be or already 100 years old or older who might be willing to be interviewed by committee members about their Handley years and subsequent lives. For persons outside the Winchester area, phone interviews can be arranged. If you or someone you know meets that description, contact Jim Laise at jimlaise@aol.com or call 540-662-3661.
WFCRW
The Winchester Frederick Clarke Republican Women meet the first Wednesday of the month for a luncheon and speaker at Winchester Country Club at 11:30 a.m. Lunch is $17 and can be paid by check or credit card the day of the luncheon. Email Mary Ivy at marbasil1112@gmail.com for reservations and bring a friend.
Wheels for Wellness
Wheels for Wellness is quickly growing and we need your help. We desperately need volunteer drivers to help get clients to their appointments. You choose your assignments each week to help your neighbors access their appointments and treatment. More information and application can be found at www.WheelWellness.org.
Amateur radio club
The Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of the month at the clubhouse at 2921 Grace St., Winchester. A program typically follows a short business meeting. Program topics can be found on the club’s website at https://svarc.us.
CCAP
CCAP of Winchester needs the following gently used items: Fall clothes, jackets and shoes for men, women and children, sizes 2T through adult 4XL. We especially need men's jeans (sizes 32-38) and men's T-shirts. Year-round needs are: men's jeans, belts, hooded sweatshirts, sweatpants, women's purses, and tennis shoes (all sizes men, women and children). Also needed: new socks and underwear (all sizes); adults backpacks and gently used/clean bed linens and bath towels; hygiene products for babies and adults, individual baby wipe packs, newborn and size 6 diapers; adult disposable diapers in all sizes and incontinence pads. Donations may be dropped off Monday-Friday between the hours of 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 112 S. Kent St., Winchester. Call CCAP at 540-662-4318 for a scheduled drop off if these hours don’t work with your schedule.
NAMI
The Northern Shenandoah Valley affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness sponsors an in-person Family Support Group on the first Sunday of the month from 2:30-4 p.m. The meeting is at Welltown United Methodist Church, 1444 Welltown Road, Clear Brook. Free and open to anyone impacted by a friend or loved one’s mental illness. Participants find support, informal guidance and coping strategies. All meetings are anonymous and confidential. For more information, call 540-533-1832 or email nsv.nami@gmail.com.
Winchester Area Newcomer’s Club
We are a social organization for women who are new to the area or would like to make friends through a variety of social activities and general meetings featuring community speakers. For contact information and activity schedules visit winchesternewcomers.org.
Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club
The club meets every Tuesday and Friday in the Kernstown United Methodist Church fellowship hall, 3239 Valley Pike, Winchester. The Tuesday game starts at 12:30 p.m. and the Friday game starts at 10 a.m., with a 20-minute mid-game break for lunch (bring your own). All bridge players are welcome and lessons are available. If you need a partner, call 703-935-6720 or visit www.winchesterbridge.com.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
TOPS Inc., a nonprofit weight-loss support group headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has three chapters meeting each week in the Winchester area. In-person meetings offer tools, accountability and support. Fees to join are modest. For information, visit www.tops.org or contact any of the leaders below:
Mondays from 6-7 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church, 2077 N. Frederick Pike. Call Joan Derosier, 540-550-3897.
Wednesdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Kernstown United Methodist Church, 3239 Valley Pike. Call Mary Jane Nicoll at 540-678-0011.
Thursdays from 9-10:30 a.m. at Kernstown United Methodist Church. Call Barbara Hockenberry at 540-869-4445/.
Free STI testing at Handley Library
One in five people has a sexually transmitted infection. Free STI testing is provided by AIDS Response Effort in Winchester. Testing is discreet and done on the lower level at Handley Library. It occurs every third Thursday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Veterans breakfast
Veterans are invited to join a breakfast meeting at 8:15 a.m. the first Saturday of each month at the Golden Corral Restaurant in Winchester.
AMVETS American Veterans
(AMVETS) Post 18 meets the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Post Home, 851 Green St., Stephens City. All current members and active duty, reserve, and national guard personnel and veterans who have served honorably are welcome to attend.
Disabled American Veterans
D.A.V. meets the first Wednesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at the Cherry-Beasley Readiness Center, 181 Pendleton Drive, Winchester. For more information, contact Commander Christia Nelson, 540-394-5089.
Spay Today
It’s the perfect time to get your cat and dog spayed and neutered. Spay Today is the area’s nonprofit, reduced-price pay and neuter program. Choose from many vets located over a wide area. At the time of surgery, initial shots and tests can be obtained at lower rates. Call 304-728-8330 or visit https://spay-today.org.
Ask a Master Gardener
Home gardeners who have questions regarding their lawn, landscape or vegetable gardens can get their questions answered by an Extension Master Gardener on Wednesdays from 10 a.m.-noon. Bring your questions and/or plant samples to the Virginia Cooperative Extension-Frederick County Office, 107 N. Kent St., Winchester. Or call 540-665-5699 or email greenhelpline.frederickco@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.