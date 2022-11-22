Winchester Host Lions Club
The Winchester Host Lions Club will meet at 12:15 p.m. today at the Winchester Moose Lodge, 213 E. Cork St. It will be a business meeting. The public is invited. If you would like to join the meeting, email winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Kiwanis Club of Winchester
The club meets every Wednesday at noon in the Winchester Moose Lodge’s social hall, 213 E. Cork St. Lunch is available. For more information about the club or to arrange to attend a meeting, contact Jeff at 540-247-9243.
Shawquon Ruritan
The Shawquon Ruritan meets at 6:30 p.m. the third Thursday each month at Anthony’s Pizza, Stephens City, with invited guest speaker(s). Members and guest may order off the menu. New members welcome.
Blue Ridge Kiwanis Club
The club will meet at 7:30 a.m. Dec. 1 at La Quinta Inn, 1055 Millwood Pike, Winchester. The speaker will be John Baumgartner to talk about 3D imaging and technology engineering. The public is invited.
2 For 2 Friends Group
Want some new friends? The Friends Group needs your time and talent to help grow our group of volunteers. Join us and help make a community indoor swimming/ice facility become a reality. We are looking for volunteers to help with upcoming parades and several fundraising and promo events. Contact Brenda Homer at 540-550-4116 or email bhomer1964@gmail.com.
Rotary Club of Clarke County fundraiser
The Rotary Club of Clarke County is conducting its third annual “Bundles of Joy” gift basket fundraiser. Tickets are $10 each or three for $20. There are five baskets, and the drawing will be on Dec. 14. Tickets are available for purchase by calling Dale Coumes at 703-999-3395 or 540-955-2722, Lisa Cooke at 540-539-3712 or email lcooke@clarke.gov, Gerald Dodson at 540-533-8257 or 540-955-2427 or email bonndods5@aol.com or at Family Antiques at 116A. N. Buckmarsh St., Berryville, during regular business hours, Sue Scarborough at ssarb1435@gmail.com, Rieman Royston at 540-303-3504 or rroyston@hnfunkhouser.com.
Rubbermaid Products sale
The next United Way Rubbermaid Product Sale will be from 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 26 outside Belk at Apple Blossom Mall, 1850 Apple Blossom Drive, Winchester.
Walk with a Doc
The Winchester chapter of Walk with a Doc will have its next walk on Dec. 14 from 11 a.m.-noon. Meet at the Valley Health Wellness and Fitness Center lobby. The walk is free to attend. Hear a brief talk, "Cognition and Aging: Let's Hold on to What We've Got" by guest Dr. Mariecken Fowler, followed by an enjoyable walk with the group at your own pace and distance. The walk is held outdoors. Arrive 15-20 minutes early to check in. In the event of inclement weather, contact the Valley Health Wellness and Fitness Center at 540-536-3000 or check their Facebook page for cancellation updates the morning of the event. For more information, email walkwithadocwinchester@gmail.com.
Tax aide volunteers sought
AARP TaxAide-Winchester is looking for civic-minded adults to join our efforts to provide a valuable service to the community. Volunteers sought for everything from answering the phone to tax preparation. No experience needed, training provided. Daytime shifts, 5 to 12 hours per week, from Feb. 1 to April 16. If interested, email taxaidewinchester@gmail.com.
Winchester Area Newcomer’s Club
We are a social organization for women who are new to the area or would like to make friends through a variety of social activities and general meetings featuring community speakers. For contact information and activity schedules visit winchesternewcomers.org.
Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club
The club meets each Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Kernstown United Methodist Church fellowship hall, 3239 Valley Pike, Winchester, and the first and third Saturdays at Westminster-Canterbury second-floor conference room at 12:30 p.m., 300 Westminster-Canterbury Drive, Winchester. All bridge players welcome, including new ones. Arrangements can be made if partners are needed. Contact: 703-935-6720
CCAP
CCAP of Winchester is seeking the following gently used items: Seasonal clothing for all in sizes baby through adult 5XL; outerwear including coats (especially 3X-5X coats for men and women), men's gloves and winter hats; women's purses; shoes in all sizes; men's white tube socks; men's belts; children's socks and toddler books; bedding and bath towels; tents; sleeping bags; baby wipes; diapers sizes 4, 5 and 6; adult disposable underwear; hygiene products for babies and adults. Donations may be dropped off Monday-Wednesday between the hours of 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 112 S. Kent St., Winchester. Call 540-662-4318 to arrange a scheduled donation drop.
F.R.E.E. Foundation
The Northern Shenandoah Valley Chapter of F.R.E.E. (Foundation for Rehabilitation Equipment & Endowment) is requesting donations of gently used medical equipment to assist local residents in need. There is significant need for wheelchairs, tub benches, rollators and reachers. Please note we do not accept medical supplies such as braces, bandages, adult diapers, CPAP or diabetic equipment. Contact: 540-664-7552 or email nsv@free-foundation.org. More information available at www.free-foundation.org.
Disabled American Veterans
D.A.V. meets the first Wednesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at the Cherry-Beasley Readiness Center, 181 Pendleton Drive, Winchester. Questions? Contact Leroy Lovett at 540-533-7737.
AMVETSAmerican Veterans (AMVETS) Post 18 meets the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Post Home, 851 Green St., Stephens City. All current members and active duty, reserve, and national guard personnel and veterans who have served honorably are welcome to attend.
Veterans breakfast
Veterans are invited to join a breakfast meeting at 8:15 a.m. the first Saturday of each month at the Golden Corral Restaurant in Winchester. The group is headed by local pastor Paul Campbell. After breakfast, each veteran presents his military experiences to the group. Cost is $7 for all-you-can eat breakfast. Please wear a baseball cap representing your military service or organization. Questions? Josh Morimoto at 703-967-8679 or JoshRE2020@gmail.com.
Wheels for Wellness
Wheels for Wellness is seeking volunteer drivers to transport clients to and from medical appointments and treatments. Tailor to fit your schedule. Visit www.Wheels4Wellness.org for more information and an application. WFW is currently holding its annual gas raffle fundraiser. Don’t miss your chance to win $500 in gas gift cards. Tickets online at www.Wheels4Wellness.org.
Bright Futures-Frederick/Winchester-Sponsor a Child for the Holidays
Purchase gifts for one or more children in a family. Shop from a child’s wish list or make a financial contribution toward the program. $150 sponsors one child, $450 sponsors 3 children, $900 sponsors $600 children. Go online to sign up at brightfuturesfrederickcounty.org. Checks can be mailed to Bright Futures-Frederick/Winchester, 178 Indian Hollow Road, Winchester 22603. Give online at https://bit.ly/BFmonetarygift.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.