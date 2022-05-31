Winchester Host Lions Club
The club will meet at 12:15 p.m. today at the Winchester Moose Lodge. If you would like to join the meeting, please send an email to winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Kiwanis Club of Winchester
The group meets every Wednesday at noon at the Winchester Moose Lodge, 213 E. Cork St. Lunch is served. This week's meeting is a business meeting. Call Jeff at 540-247-9243 for information.
Winchester Frederick Clarke Republican Women's Club
WFCRWC will meet at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Winchester Country Club, 1300 Senseny Road. To make reservations or for more details, contact Martha Sparkman at bdywrker@hotmail.com. Please respond no later than May 27 for reservations. Guest speaker Kate Obenshain will be awarding the Kay Gunter Scholarships.
Blue Ridge Kiwanis Club of Winchester
The club will meet at 7:30 a.m. Thursday at La Quinta Inn, 1055 Millwood Pike. The speaker will be Phil Fravel, owner and proprietor of the American Military History Museum in Stephens City. The public is invited.
Trout Unlimited
The Winchester chapter of Trout Unlimited will hold its monthly dinner and meeting on Thursday at Region's 117 Restaurant, Lake Frederick Community Lodge, 180 Bald Eagle Drive. Dinner at 5:15 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m. Dinners reservations required; call Wayne at 703-919-2952. The monthly BarFly gathering will be held at 7 p.m. June 8 at Escutcheon Brewing in Winchester. For more information, visit www.winchestertu.org.
Embroiderers Guild
The Winchester chapter of the Embroiderers Guild of America meets the on the first Thursday of the month at 1 p.m. at the Clarke County Recreation Center. The June 2 meeting will feature Melissa Novak, who will teach the "Needlepoint Bargello Star Burst Puff" by Handblessings Design. New members and visitors welcome. For more information, email winchesterchapterega@gmail.com.
Lord Fairfax EMS Council babysitting safety course
Lord Fairfax EMS Council will be offering a Child/Babysitting Safety Course on Saturday at its office on Prosperity Drive in Kernstown. Space is limited. For more information, visit lfems.org or call 540-665-0014.
Kevin Riley Foundation of Hope
Is seeking volunteers on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon to help build a serenity garden, “Garden Of Hope,” in a local community park. Volunteers will plant the flowers and help with mulching. No experience needed; volunteers will be under the supervision of Elvira Landscaping. This is part of National Gun Violence Awareness “Wear Orange” Weekend. We are remembering lives lost to gun violence by planting new life. We ask you to “Wear Your Orange” and come out and help us by getting your hands dirty. No age requirements. All are welcome. Drinks and snacks will be available. To volunteer please email Crystal Pruitt info@krfoh.org.
Retired Teachers
The Winchester Retired Teachers Association will meet at noon June 7 for a luncheon in Shenandoah University's Allen Dining. Cost: $18. Donna Day from Access Independence will be the speaker. The group is also beginning its annual membership drive. All retirees from Winchester Public Schools are invited to attend and join. Dues are $37 to join the local, state and district associations. It is $7 to join the local association. If you would like to attend, email 47jaclew@gmail.com by June 4.
Godfrey Miller Center lecture
Join Dr. Scott McClure at 7 p.m. June 7 for "Empty Shelves? Food System Resilience during COVID and Beyond," at the Godfrey Miller Cener, 28 S. Loudoun St. He has been an assistant professor of public health at Shenandoah University since 2019. Cost: $10. Information: 540-667-5869 or www.godfreymillercenter.org.
Walk with a Doc
The Winchester chapter of Walk With a Doc will have its next walk from 11 a.m.-noon June 8. Meet at the Valley Health Wellness and Fitness Center lobby. The event is free to attend. Hear a brief talk "What is Intensive Care?" by Dr. Timothy Bouck, followed by an enjoyable walk with the group at your own pace and distance. The walk is held outdoors. Arrive 15-20 minutes early to check in. In the event of inclement weather, contact the center at 540-536-3000 or check their Facebook page for cancellation updates. For more information, email walkwithadocwinchester@gmail.com.
Beekeepers of the Northern Shenandoah Valley
BONS monthly education meetings will meet at 7 p.m. June 9 at Blandy Farm Library, 400 Blandy Farm Lane, Boyce. Masks optional. Guest speaker Branson McKay will discuss varroa mite treatments. All are welcome. Swarm season is here. If you see a swarm and need assistance, see bonsbees.com/swarm-assistance.
Froggy’s Closet
Froggy’s Closet, a project of Families Reaching Out Group, which provides clothing, shoes, toys and more for free to foster children and at-risk children, is currently in need of spring/summer boys' clothing in all sizes from 2T to 16. Volunteers also needed. Froggy’s Closet is located at 200 N. Braddock St., Winchester. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. Call 540-773-4192.
Send announcements to cburton@winchesterstar.com.
