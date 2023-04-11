Winchester Lions Club
The Winchester Host Lions Club will meet at 12:15 p.m. today at the Winchester Moose Lodge, 213 E. Cork St. Guest speaker will be Samantha Greenfield from Virginia Department of Rehabilitation Services. The public is invited. If you would like to join the meeting, send an email to winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Kiwanis Club of Winchester
The club will meet at noon Wednesday at the Winchester Moose Lodge, 213 E. Cork St. Lunch is available. This week’s speaker is Jill Johnson from the Red Cross. For more information about the club, contact Jeph at 540-539-2234 or email pr@winvakiw.org.
Blue Ridge Kiwanis
The Blue Ridge Kiwanis Club of Winchester will meet April 13 at 7:30 a.m. at La Quinta Inn, 1055 Millwood Pike, Winchester. The speakers will be from the award-winning Sherando High School Kiwanis Key Club. For more information, call 704-649-9377.
Winchester Rotary Club
The club will meet at noon April 13 at Winchester Country Club. Larry Weiss from the Winchester Education Foundation is the speaker.
Shawquon Ruritan
The Shawquon Ruritan meets at 6:30 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at Anthony’s Pizza, Stephens City, with guest speakers. Members and guests may order off the menu. New members welcome.
WFCRW
The Winchester Frederick Clarke Republican Women meet the first Wednesday of the month for a luncheon and speaker at Winchester Country Club at 11:30 a.m. Lunch is $17 and can be paid by check or credit card the day of the luncheon. Email Mary Ivy at marbasil1112@gmail.com for reservations and bring a friend.
Godfrey Miller Center programs
For programs requiring an RSVP, call The Godfrey Miller Center, 28 S. Loudoun St., Winchester, at 540-667-5869 to reserve your spot or send an email to anna@godfreymillercenter.org.
April 11:
Strength & Conditioning Class, 2 p.m.
April 12:
Workshop: Spring Door Sign, 10:30 a.m. (suggested donation: $5, RSVP)
Lunch: Chicken and cheese enchiladas, rice, guacamole, and dessert, 12:30 p.m., (tickets: $8.50, RSVP)
Exercise for Balance and Strength, 2 p.m.
April 13:
Caring for Your House Plants Presentation by Master Gardeners, 10:30 a.m.
Strength & Conditioning, 2 p.m.
April 15:
Spring Health Fair, 10 a.m.-noon
April 16:
Sunday Stitch-In, 2-4 p.m.
April 17
Lunch: French onion soup, baguette, roasted veggies and dessert, 12:30 p.m. (Tickets: $8.50, RSVP)
Exercise for Balance and Strength, 2 p.m.
April 18:
Strength & Conditioning Class, 2 p.m.
April 19:
Lunch: Chicken Alfredo, garlic bread, Caprese salad, dessert, 12:30 p.m., (Tickets: $8.50, RSVP)
Exercise for Balance and Strength, 2 p.m.
April 20:
Strength & Conditioning Class, 2 p.m.
Winchester Horseshoe Club
Sign up and qualification for the 2023 season for the Winchester Horseshoe Club will be from 6-7:30 p.m. April 11, 18 and 25 at Jim Barnett Park’s Raymond Frye Courts. The league runs May 9-June 27 on Tuesdays starting at 7 p.m. For more information, call Victor Riggleman at 540-877-1402.
Walk With a Doc
The Winchester chapter of Walk With a Doc will have its next walk on April 12 from 11 a.m.-noon. Meet at the Valley Health Wellness and Fitness Center lobby. The event is free to attend. Hear at brief talk, “Nutrition for the Family,” by guest Dr. Dan Schiavone, followed by an enjoyable walk with the group at your own pace and distance. The walk is held outdoors. Arrive 15-20 minutes early to check in. In the event of inclement weather, call 540-536-3000 or check the center’s Facebook page for updates the morning of the event. For more information, email walkwithadocwinchester@gmail.com.
Shawnee Ruritan Club picking party
The Shawnee Ruritan Club will sponsor a bluegrass/country jam session/picking party on April 15 from 6-8 p.m. at 109 Boundary Ave., Winchester (off Senseny Road). Interested musicians are invited to come play and sing. Everyone is welcome to just sit back and listen. Free and open to the public. There will be sandwiches, drinks and desserts available to purchase.
Round Hill Ruritan rummage sale
Round Hill Ruritan, 164 Poorhouse Road, is having a rummage sale from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. April 15 and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. April 16. The nonprofit community organization also has a yard sale the fourth Saturday of the month from 8 a.m.- 2 p.m.
Spring sale at Old Bethel UMC
Old Bethel United Methodist Church, 560 Old Bethel Church Road, Winchester, will host a spring sale from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. April 15. Clothing and miscellaneous items will be for sale, along with baked goods and lunch.
Town and Country Garden Club
Shannon Gaffey of the Virginia Conservation Assistance Program will be the featured speaker at the April 18 meeting of the Town and Country Garden Club of Berryville. She will explain the program, which provides financial, technical and educational assistance to property owners in the Chesapeake Bay watershed. The club meets at 1 p.m. at Berryville Presbyterian Church, 123 N. Main St., Berryville. Guests are welcome.
Concern Hotline 55th anniversary
Join us to honor volunteers and supporters from 5:30-9 p.m. April 20 at Fox Meadow Barn, 350 Old Firehouse Lane, Winchester. Entertainment by Low Water Bridge Band. Heavy hors d’oeuvres prepared and served by local chefs. Libations included with ticket; $55 per person. Tickets available on Humantix or contact Rusty Holland at rholland@concernhotline.org.
Gainesboro Volunteer Fire & Rescue
The fire company, located at 221 Gainesboro Road, will host a drive-thru dinner from 3-6 p.m. April 22. Dinner includes half-chicken, pulled pork, macaroni and cheese, green beans, applesauce, roll and dessert. Not substitutions, exchanges or replacements. While supplies last. For more information, call 540-888-3988.
Wheels for Wellness event
On April 23 from 2-5 p.m., the 7th annual Tablescapes will be held at Millwood Station Events Center, 252 Costello Drive, Winchester. This is the signature fundraiser for Wheels for Wellness, which provides transportation to medical appointments for those in need. For tickets and information, visit www.Wheels4Wellness.org.
CCAP
CCAP of Winchester needs the following gently used items: Spring and summer clothing for sizes 2T-4T, kids, teens, women and men; year-round needs are men’s jeans, belts, hooded sweatshirts, sweatpants, women’s purses and tennis shoes (all sizes); new socks and underwear (all sizes); adults backpacks; clean linens; hygiene products for babies and adults, individual baby wipe packs and newborn size diapers; adult disposable underwear and incontinence pads. Donations may be dropped off Monday-Wednesday between the hours of 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at 112 S. Kent St., Winchester. Call CCAP at 540-662-4318 for a scheduled drop off if these hours don’t work with your schedule.
NARFE trip
NARFE Chapter 180 has scheduled a trip for Sept. 27 to the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre in Lancaster, Pa., to see “Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville.” The cost of $123 is due no later than Sept. 4. For more information or to make a reservation, call Mary at 540-869-7656. All proceeds from the trip will be donated to Alzheimer’s research.
NAMI
The Northern Shenandoah Valley affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness sponsors an in-person Family Support Group on the first Sunday of the month from 2:30-4 p.m. The meeting is at Welltown United Methodist Church, 1444 Welltown Road, Clear Brook. Free and open to anyone impacted by a friend or loved one’s mental illness. Participants find support, informal guidance and coping strategies. All meetings are anonymous and confidential. For more information, call 540-533-1832 or email nsv.nami@gmail.com.
Winchester Area Newcomer’s Club
We are a social organization for women who are new to the area or would like to make friends through a variety of social activities and general meetings featuring community speakers. For contact information and activity schedules visit winchesternewcomers.org.
Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club
The club meets each Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Kernstown United Methodist Church fellowship hall, 3239 Valley Pike, Winchester, and the first and third Saturdays at Westminster-Canterbury second-floor conference room at 12:30 p.m., 300 Westminster-Canterbury Drive, Winchester. All bridge players welcome, including new ones. Arrangements can be made if partners are needed. Contact: 703-935-6720.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
TOPS Inc., a nonprofit weight-loss support group headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has three chapters meeting each week in the Winchester area. In-person meetings offer tools, accountability and support. Fees to join are modest. For information, visit www.tops.org or contact any of the leaders below:
Mondays from 6-7 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church, 2077 N. Frederick Pike. Call Joan Derosier, 540-550-3897.
Wednesdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Kernstown United Methodist Church, 3239 Valley Pike. Call Mary Jane Nicoll at 540-678-0011.
Thursdays from 9-10:30 a.m. at Kernstown United Methodist Church. Email Joyce Steele at faith.and.hope524@gmail.com.
Free STI testing at Handley Library
One in five people has a sexually transmitted infection. Free STI testing is provided by AIDS Response Effort in Winchester. Testing is discreet and done on the lower level at Handley Library. It occurs every third Thursday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
AMVETS American Veterans
(AMVETS) Post 18 meets the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Post Home, 851 Green St., Stephens City. All current members and active duty, reserve, and national guard personnel and veterans who have served honorably are welcome to attend.
Disabled American Veterans
D.A.V. meets the first Wednesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at the Cherry-Beasley Readiness Center, 181 Pendleton Drive, Winchester.
Spay Today
It’s the perfect time to get your cat and dog spayed and neutered. Spay Today is the area’s nonprofit, reduced-price pay and neuter program. Choose from many vets located over a wide area. At the time of surgery, initial shots and tests can be obtained at lower rates. Call 304-728-8330 or visit https://spay-today.org.
Ask a Master Gardener
Home gardeners who have questions regarding their lawn, landscape or vegetable gardens can get their questions answered by an Extension Master Gardener on Wednesdays from 10 a.m.-noon. Bring your questions and/or plant samples to the Virginia Cooperative Extension-Frederick County Office, 107 N. Kent St., Winchester. Or cal 540-665-5699 or email greenhelpline.frederickco@gmail.com.
2 For 2 Foundation
Create & Celebrate Art is helping raise funds for National Adult Learn to Swim Month on April 23 at Donato’s. Participants will paint on a 12-inch by 12-inch canvas in an Apple Blossom and bike theme. 2 For 2 Foundation is dedicated to reducing the statistic that 50% of the U.S. population cannot swim. Register now at createandcelebrateart.com. Or donate at www.2for2foundation.org.
