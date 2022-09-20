Winchester Host Lions Club
The Winchester Host Lion's Club will meet today at 12:15 p.m. at the Winchester Moose Lodge. Guest speaker will be Diana Hackney from the 2 for 2 Foundation. The public is invited to attend. If you would like to join the meeting, please send an email to winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Hearing aids
The Winchester Host Lions Club recycles used hearing aids to help those in need. Contact 540-743-4339 to donate your used hearing aids or to ask about assistance in obtaining hearing aids.
Kiwanis Club of Winchester
The club meets every Wednesday at noon in the Winchester Moose Lodge’s social hall, 213 E. Cork St. Lunch is available. At this week's meeting there will be the opening of a Kiwanis time capsule sealed 25 years ago. Del. Bill Wiley will also read a Virginia General Assembly proclamation of the club's 100th anniversary. For more information about the club or to arrange to attend a meeting, contact Jeff at 540-247-9243.
Newtown Heritage Festival Committee meeting
The Newtown Heritage Festival Committee of Stephens City will host an information/interest session at 6 p.m. Thursday at Newtown Commons on Main Street. Those who want to learn more about the festival and how they can help, volunteer and support the annual event are encouraged to attend. Refreshments will be provided. All are welcome. Questions? Email nhf30more@gmail.com.
Walk with a Doc
The Winchester chapter of Walk With a Doc will have its next walk on Sept. 24 from 9-10 a.m. Meet at the Valley Health Wellness and Fitness Center lobby. The event is free to attend. Hear a brief talk, "Lyme Update," by guest Dr. Connie Smith, followed by an enjoyable walk with the group at your own pace and distance. The walk is held outdoors.
Please arrive 15-20 minutes early to check in. In the event of inclement weather, contact the center at 540-536-3000 or check its Facebook page for cancellation updates the morning of the event. For more information, email walkwithadocwinchester@gmail.com.
Kiwanis Club of Old Town
At the club's meeting on Sept. 26, Heather Forman, executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of the Northern Shenandoah Valley, will be the guest speaker. Old Town Kiwanis meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month at noon at El Centro restaurant on the Loudoun Street Mall. For more information, contact Doug Butler at 5490771-0253.
National Federation of the Blind
The National Federation of the Blind (NFB), Winchester chapter, meets on the third Saturday of the month from 10-11:30 a.m. at Solenberger’s Hardware, 832 Berryville Ave., Winchester. For the month of October only, the meeting will be held on the fourth Saturday, Oct. 24. Meetings are open to low vision and sighted individuals who want to learn more about resources available to the blind community to assist in living an independent life. The NFB also offers opportunities for community outreach to engage and educate the public. Questions? Call Chris Walker at 540-303-0080 or email chrisvinson1@gmail.com.
Frederick County Republican Committee
The monthly meeting is held the fourth Tuesday of the month, with social time at 6:15 p.m. and meeting at 7 p.m. Location: Church of Christ at Mountainview, 153 Narrow Lane, Winchester. For more information, contact RobertBenjaminWeber@gmail.com.
WATTS fundraiser
Winchester Area Temporary Thermal Shelter (WATTS) will host its 3rd annual fundraiser — “An Evening of Caring & Sharing” — from 5-10 p.m. Oct. 1 at Bowling Green Country Club, 838 Bowling Green Road, Front Royal. Come out to support WATTS and help us raise funds for our upcoming overnight shelter season. A fun evening of dinner, live music by The Fogg Band, dancing, cash bar, raffles, live auction, awards, more. Tickets are $50. Go to watts-homelessshelter.org or call 540-514-7218.
Godfrey Miller Center programs
• A Balance and Strength Class is held every Monday and Wednesday at 2 p.m. This low-impact program includes joint check/warm-up, range of motion/stretching, strengthening, cardiovascular endurance, and joint check/cool down. Led by Sonna Russell was received training through the Arthritis Foundation. Suggestion donation: $3.
• A Strength and Conditioning Class is held every Tuesday and Thursday at 2 p.m. This class is designed to increase physical strength through conditioning exercises.
The center is located at 28 S. Loudoun St., Winchester. For more information, visit www.godfreymillercenter.org.
Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club
The club meets each Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Kernstown United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 3239 Valley Pike, Winchester, and the first and third Saturdays at 12:30 p.m. at Westminster-Canterbury, second floor conference room, 300 Westminster-Canterbury Drive, Winchester. All bridge players are welcome, including new ones, and arrangements can be made if partners are needed. Contact: 703-935-6720.
The Independent Order of Odd Fellows and Rebekahs
Want to help those in need? Consider joining the Independent Order of Odd Fellows (I.O.O.F.), a fraternal service organization. The local lodge, Madison Lodge #6, has been in Winchester for 184 years and is the oldest continuous Odd Fellow Lodge in Virginia. Ages 16 and up are qualified to join. Contact Jack or Bernita Roberts at 540-664-8338 for more information.
YDC seeking volunteers
The Youth Development Center’s Adventures Beyond program is seeking volunteers to serve youth with disabilities in the community. These twice-a-week volunteer opportunities are offered on Tuesdays from 5-7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Pre-volunteer interview and training required. Email Maribeth Stotler-Watkins at programming@myydc.org if interested.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
TOPS, a nonprofit weight-loss support group headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., has three chapters meeting each week in the Winchester area. Fees to join are modest. For information, visit www.tops.org or contact any of the leaders below:
Mondays from 6 to 7 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church, 2077 N. Frederick Pike. Call Joan Derosier at 540-550-3897.
Wednesdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Kernstown United Methodist Church, 3239 Valley Pike. Call Helen Reitan at 540-550-0744.
Thursdays from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Kernstown United Methodist Church, 3239 Valley Pike. Email Joyce Steele at faith.and.hope524@gmail.com.
DivorceCare
DivorceCare is a divorce (or separation) recovery support group. The women’s group will meet at Fellowship Bible Church each Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Children’s program DivorceCare4Kids is also available for 5-12 year olds. The church is located at 3217 Middle Road, Winchester. DivorceCare features nationally recognized experts on divorce and recovery topics. Meeting sessions are presented from a Biblical perspective and include “Facing My Anger,” “Facing My Loneliness,” “Family & Friends,” “Financial & Legal Issues” and more. For more information and to register, go to DivorceCare.org or call the church at 540 662-7743.
Winchester Newcomers Club
We are a social organization for women who are new to the area or would like to make new friends through a variety of social activities and general meetings featuring community speakers. For contact information and activity schedules, visit www.winchesternewcomersclub.org.
Quota International of Winchester
Quota International of Winchester is a 501©3 civic organization assisting disadvantaged women and children and the hearing impaired in Winchester and Frederick County. We are looking for like-minded women who are interested in becoming members and helping our community. For more information, please call Ginny at 540-931-8832.
Donate rehabilitation equipment
The Northern Shenandoah Valley Chapter of F.R.E.E. (Foundation for Rehabilitation Equipment & Endowment) is requesting donations of gently used medical equipment to assist local residents in need. Items most requested are wheelchairs, transport chairs, tub transfer benches, rollators and bed rails. Donations may be dropped off at 333 W. Cork St., Lower Lobby, Suite 40, in Winchester. For more information, call 540-664-7552, e-mail us at nsv@free-foundation.org or view our website at www.free-foundation.org. F.R.E.E. is a 501©(3) organization and donations are tax deductible at their present fair market value.
CCAP
CCAP of Winchester is asking for the following gently used items: men’s fall clothes (especially jeans, smaller sizes of men’s pants, T-Shirts, hooded sweat jackets, sweatshirts, belts; women’s purses; fall clothes for women, teens, boys and girls; fall clothes for sizes 2T thru 5T; girls and little girl’s dresses; new boy’s socks and girl’s camisoles; shoes – all sizes and genders; jackets — all sizes and genders; bath towels and bedding – all sizes; tents and sleeping bags; individual baby wipe packs and diapers sizes 4, 5, and 6; adult disposable underwear, in all sizes and incontinence pads. Donations may be dropped off Monday-Wednesday between the hours of 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 112 S. Kent St. Winchester. For additional information call CCAP at 540-662-4318.
Froggy’s Closet
Froggy’s Closet, a project of Families Reaching Out Group, which provides clothing, shoes, books, toys and more for free to foster children, at-risk children and children in need with a referral, is currently in need of clothes for teenage boys (small, medium and large long-sleeved T-shirts and athletic pants) and all junior girl sizes for jeans and joggers. We accept new and like new (freshly washed) clothing on Tuesday and Wednesday (10 a.m.-5 p.m.) at 200 N. Braddock St. For more information, visit www.frog-kids.org.
Disabled American Veterans
D.A.V. meets the first Wednesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at the Cherry-Beasley Readiness Center, 181 Pendleton Drive, Winchester. Questions? Contact Leroy Lovett at 540-533-7737.
AMVETSAmerican Veterans (AMVETS) Post 18 meets the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Post Home, 851 Green St., Stephens City. All current members and active duty, reserve, and national guard personnel and veterans who have served honorably are welcome to attend.
AMVETS bus trip
Seats are available for a trip on Nov. 1 to Lancaster, Pa., for lunch at Hershey Farm Restaurant and a performance of “David” at Sight and Sound Theatre. Cost is $139 and is due by Sept. 22. For reservations, contact Mary at 540-869-7656.
Veterans breakfast
Veterans are invited to join a breakfast meeting at 8:15 a.m. the first Saturday of each month at the Golden Corral Restaurant in Winchester. The group is headed by local pastor Paul Campbell. After breakfast, each veteran presents his military experiences to the group. Cost is $7 for all-you-can eat breakfast. Please wear a baseball cap representing your military service or organization. Questions? Josh Morimoto at 703-967-8679 or JoshRE2020@gmail.com.
Vietnam Veterans of America
The group meets monthly on the third Thursday at the Edinburg VFW. Lunch from 11:15 a.m.-noon, followed by a meeting from noon-1 p.m. Contact: Ronnie Zerkel, 540-333-5805.
Our Health — Volunteer Action Center
Our Health’s Volunteer Action Center (VAC) is the hub for volunteering in the Winchester area. VAC’s mission is to help connect volunteers with 90 partner nonprofit agencies. If you are looking for a volunteer opportunity go to Our Health’s website at www.ourhealthva.org and fill out a volunteer application. When submitted, the application will go directly to Our Health’s Action Center Coordinator who will review the application. A brief summary will then be sent to the partner agencies. If an agency has an interest/need that matches the volunteer’s skills and interest, the agency will request the full application and then contact the potential volunteer directly. For more information, call Mary Falu at 540-536-1600.
