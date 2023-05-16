A butterfly garden was installed recently at Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary School in Winchester. The Little Garden Club of Winchester's Conservation Committee, led by Allison Koppenhaver, spearheaded the project. Trae Tinsman's TNT Landscaping and Lawn Care helped design and build the garden. The garden will help educate students about the imperiled monarch butterfly. Also contributing to the project were Reading Landscapes, Grand Rental and Event Center, Integrity Home Mortgage, Ralph and Shirley Mitchell, Tim and Kelly Ann Emmart and Tim and Allison Koppenhaver.