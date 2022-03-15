Kiwanis Shelter No. 1 in Jim Barnett Park in Winchester is getting a complete renovation. The shelter, built in 1955 for about $3,000 when Doug Butler was the club's president, was donated to the city. Club members built the shelter under the guidance of Bill Bonnett, owner of Valley Lumber. The Winchester Parks and Recreation Department now issues permits to use the shelter. For additional information, contact Doug Butler at 540-771-0253.