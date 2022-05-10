The Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum in Winchester received a check for $5,582.14 to support a project designed to benefit those with development and/or intellectual disabilities. The funds were awarded through the Foundation for Children with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities and the Northern Shenandoah Valley Civitan Club for Sensory Friendly Nights at the museum. The funds will be used to purchase 75 pairs of noise-reducing sensory headphones, new sensory bins, three sets of sensory floor discs and “river stones” plus updated parent message boards. Pictured are Gwen Carter, NSV Civitan Club president; Tammy Stevenson, director of development and marketing for the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum, and Cynthia Schneider, CEO of the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber and NSV Civitan board member.