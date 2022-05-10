Winchester Host Lions Club
The club will meet at 12:15 p.m. today at the Winchester Moose Lodge. The club will host its annual memorial service to remember those Lions and family members we have lost this past year. If you would like to join the meeting, please send an email to winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Kiwanis Club of Winchester
The group meets every Wednesday at noon at the Winchester Moose Lodge, 213 E. Cork St. Lunch is served. May 11 presents an opportunity to attend a special program in Mt. Hebron Cemetery to remember past Kiwanians. Meet in the Moose parking lot at 11:30 a.m. to carpool to the cemetery. Those not participating may attend the usual lunch business meeting at noon. Call Jeff at 540-247-9243 if interested.
Walk with a Doc
The Winchester chapter of Walk With a Doc will have its next walk on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon. Meet at the Valley Health Wellness and Fitness Center lobby. Free. Hear a brief talk “My New Medication Costs What?! Tips for Lowering Your Drug Costs” by Dr. William Bender, followed by an enjoyable walk with the group at your own pace and distance. The walk is held outdoors. Please arrive 15-20 minutes early to check in. These are recurring walks. The group walks the second Wednesday from 11 a.m.-noon year-round and the fourth Saturday from 9-10 a.m. March-October.
Trout Unlimited
The Winchester Chapter of Trout Unlimited will have its monthly BarFly gathering at Escutcheon Brewing in Winchester at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Visit www.winchestertu.org.
Winchester Rotary Club
The club will meet at noon Thursday at Winchester Country Club. The John Handley High School Interact Club will give an update on its busy year.
Blue Ridge Kiwanis Club
The club will meet at 7:30 a.m. Thursday at La Quinta Inn, 1055 Millwood Pike. The speakers will be Jackie Longerbeam and B.J. Dove from WATTS. The public is invited.
Beekeepers of the Northern Shenandoah
BONS monthly education meetings will be meeting in person only at Blandy Farm Library, 400 Blandy Farm Lane, Boyce, starting Thursday at 7 p.m. Masks will be optional. Guest speakers Tim Riggleman, Ed Schidler, Bruce Bryant, and Cindy Potter will be speaking on the topic of “Oxalic Acid Treatments for Varroa Mites – Vaporization, Dribble and Spray.” All are welcome. Swarm season has begun. If you see a swarm, and need assistance see bonsbees.com/swarm-assistance.
Stephens City Lions Club
The club, in conjunction with the town of Stephens City, will have a community yard sale on May 21. The club is renting space at Newtown Commons and the old schoolhouse on Main Street for $25 per space. If you register for spaces at the Spring Event and the Rt. 11 Yard Crawl, the cost is only $20 per space payable at registration. For additional information or questions, call 540-247-7662 or email scyardcrawl@gmail.com. All proceeds will support the club’s sight and hearing program.
Lord Fairfax EMS Council babysitting safety course
Lord Fairfax EMS Council will be offering a Child/Babysitting Safety Course on June 4 at its office on Prosperity Drive in Kernstown. Space is limited. For more information, visit lfems.org or call 540-665-0014.
Kevin Riley Foundation of Hope
Is seeking volunteers on June 4 from 8 a.m. to noon to help build a serenity garden, “Garden Of Hope,” in a local community park. Volunteers will plant the flowers and help with mulching. No experience needed; we will be under the supervision of Elvira Landscaping. This is part of National Gun Violence Awareness “Wear Orange” Weekend. We are remembering lives lost to gun violence by planting new life. We ask you to “Wear Your Orange” and come on out and help us by getting your hands dirty. No age requirements. All are welcome. Drinks and snacks will be available. To volunteer please email Crystal Pruitt info@krfoh.org
YDC seeking volunteers
The Youth Development Center’s Adventures Beyond program is seeking volunteers to serve youth with disabilities in the community. These twice-a-week volunteer opportunities are offered on Tuesdays from 5-7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Pre-volunteer interview and training required. Email Maribeth Stotler-Watkins at programming@myydc.org if interested.
NW Works Chimers
The NW Works Chimers, a partnership between NW Works and the Shenandoah University Music Therapy Association, provides music opportunities for adults with disabilities in the community. Rehearsals take place on Wednesdays from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the university’s Ruebush Hall, room 128, 620 Millwood Ave., Winchester. Anyone with a disability is welcome to join. The Chimers costs $60 per participant, which covers the semester and a public concert. For more information, contact Crystal LeMieux at clemieux@nwworks.com.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
TOPS, a nonprofit weight-loss support group headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., has three chapters meeting each week in the Winchester area. Fees to join are modest. For information, visit www.tops.org or contact any of the leaders below:
Mondays from 6 to 7 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church, 2077 N. Frederick Pike. Call Joan Derosier at 540-550-3897.
Wednesdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Kernstown United Methodist Church, 3239 Valley Pike. Call Helen Reitan at 540-550-0744.
Thursdays from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Kernstown United Methodist Church, 3239 Valley Pike. Email Joyce Steele at faith.and.hope524@gmail.com.
Windsong Community Chorus
Windsong, new a cappella female community chorus, meets 6:30-8:30 p.m. every Monday at 217 Opequon Church Lane. Requirements: Must be 18+ and fully vaccinated, wear a mask and love to sing! Contact: Con Burch 540-335-6111 or Sing2you@shentel.net.
Salvation Army
With COVID restrictions lifting and the arrival of spring, the Winchester Salvation Army wants its volunteers back! Help is needed with meal preparation and serving meals. These items are also needed: bath towels, wash cloths, dish towels, laundry detergent, dish soap, paper towels, napkins, coffee, bottled water. Contact Tracy Hines at 540-662-4777 ext. 18 or email tracy.hines@uss.salvationarmy.org or Deb Moody at ext. 19 or deborah.moody@uss.salvationarmy.org.
DivorceCare
DivorceCare is a divorce (or separation) recovery support group. The women’s group will meet at Fellowship Bible Church each Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Children’s program DivorceCare4Kids is also available for 5-12 year olds. The church is located at 3217 Middle Road, Winchester. DivorceCare features nationally recognized experts on divorce and recovery topics. Meeting sessions are presented from a Biblical perspective and include “Facing My Anger,” “Facing My Loneliness,” “Family & Friends,” “Financial & Legal Issues” and more. For more information and to register, go to DivorceCare.org or call the church at 540 662-7743.
Winchester Newcomers Club
We are a social organization for women who are new to the area or would like to make new friends through a variety of social activities and general meetings featuring community speakers. For contact information and activity schedules, visit www.winchesternewcomersclub.org.
Quota International of Winchester
Quota International of Winchester is a 501©3 civic organization assisting disadvantaged women and children and the hearing impaired in Winchester and Frederick County. We are looking for like-minded women who are interested in becoming members and helping our community. For more information, please call Ginny at 540-931-8832.
CCAP
CCAP of Winchester is in need of the following items:
Individual baby wipes packs, larger size diapers (4, 5 and 6); men’s jeans, pants, sweatshirts, sweatpants, belts, T-shirts, short-sleeved shirts; women’s spring clothes of all sizes, especially small, medium and large; children’s spring clothing (size 2T through teen sizes), pajamas, new underwear, socks; tennis shoes (all sizes and genders); shoes and lightweight jackets; gently used bath towels and bedding; tents and sleeping bags. The Red Wagon Ministry is in need of disposable adult underwear and incontinence pads. For additional information call CCAP at 540-662-4318 or contact theredwagonministry@gmail.com.
Donations may be dropped off Monday-Friday between the hours of 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 112 S. Kent St., Winchester. For more information, call 540-662-4318 or email theredwagonministry@gmail.com.
Donate rehabilitation equipment
The Northern Shenandoah Valley Chapter of F.R.E.E. (Foundation for Rehabilitation Equipment & Endowment) is requesting donations of gently used medical equipment to assist local residents in need. Items most requested are wheelchairs, transport chairs, tub transfer benches, rollators and bed rails. Donations may be dropped off at 333 W. Cork St., Lower Lobby, Suite 40, in Winchester. For more information, call 540-664-7552, e-mail us at nsv@free-foundation.org or view our website at www.free-foundation.org. F.R.E.E. is a 501©(3) organization and donations are tax deductible at their present fair market value.
Froggy’s Closet
Froggy’s Closet, a project of Families Reaching Out Group, which provides clothing, books, toys and more to foster children and at-risk children, is currently in need of girls clothing, sizes 24 months, 2T, 12 and 16, and boys clothing, sizes newborn, 24 months, 2T and 14. Volunteers also needed. Froggy’s Closet is located at 200 N. Braddock St., Winchester. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. For more information, visit www.frog-kids.org or email frog231w@gmail.com.
Disabled American Veterans
D.A.V. meets the first Wednesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at the Cherry-Beasley Readiness Center, 181 Pendleton Drive, Winchester. Questions? Contact Leroy Lovett at 540-533-7737.
AMVETS
American Veterans (AMVETS) Post 18 meets the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Post Home, 851 Green St., Stephens City. All current members and active duty, reserve, and national guard personnel and veterans who have served honorably are welcome to attend.
VFW Post 9760
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9760 and its auxiliary meet the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Post Home at 425 S. Buckmarsh St., Berryville. All members are encouraged to attend. Persons interested in joining are invited and requested to bring proof of honorable military service.
Veterans breakfast
Veterans are invited to join a breakfast meeting at 8:15 a.m. the first Saturday of each month at the Golden Corral Restaurant in Winchester. The group is headed by local pastor Paul Campbell. After breakfast, each veteran presents his military experiences to the group. Cost is $7 for all-you-can eat breakfast. Please wear a baseball cap representing your military service or organization. Questions? Josh Morimoto at 703-967-8679 or JoshRE2020@gmail.com.
Vietnam Veterans of America
The group meets monthly on the third Thursday at the Edinburg VFW. Lunch from 11:15 a.m.-noon, followed by a meeting from noon-1 p.m. Contact: Ronnie Zerkel, 540-333-5805.
Stamp Club
The Shenandoah Valley Stamp Club meets the fourth Tuesday of each month except December and invites stamp collectors of all ages. For more information, contact Cal Allen at shenandoahvalleystampclub@gmail.com.
Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club
The Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of each month at the clubhouse at 2921 Grace St., Winchester. After a short business meeting, an interesting and informative program usually follows. Program topics can be found on the club’s website at https://svarc.us. Guests are welcome to attend to learn more about amateur radio and joining the club.
Ask a Master Gardener
Homeowners who have questions regarding their lawn, landscape, or vegetable gardens can get their questions answered by an Extension Master Gardener on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Bring your questions and/or plant samples to the Virginia Cooperative Extension-Frederick County Office at 107 N. Kent St., Winchester. Or call 540-665-5699 or email greenhelpline.frederickco.@gmail.com.
Spay Today
Spay Today is the area’s non-profit, reduced-priced spay and neuter program. Choose from many vets through a wide area. At the time of surgery, initial shots and tests can also be obtained at lower rates. Contact Spay Today: https://spay-today.org or call 304-728-8330.
