Winchester hosts Lions Club
The club will meet at 12:15 p.m. today at the Winchester Moose Lodge. Club member David Andre will speak about the WHL Charities Foundation. If you would like to join the meeting, please send an email to winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Winchester Host Lions Club hearing aid program
The program provides hearing assistance in lubthe form of hearing aids for low-income people and shares information to persons who need it. The club’s hearing aid and recycling program gives the gift of sound for those in financial need. The club is seeking donations of used hearing aids regardless of age, style or condition. If you need a hearing aid, contact us at WHLweserve@gmail.com or at the Winchester Host Lions Club, PO Box 2921, Winchester, VA 22604.
Winchester Rotary Club
Dr. Nick Restrepo, Valley Health, will give a health district update at the Jan. 13 meeting. Meetings start at 12:15 p.m. at Winchester Country Club.
Blue Ridge Kiwanis
The Blue Ridge Kiwanis of Winchester will meet Jan.13 at 7:30 a.m. at the La Quinta Inn, 1055 Millwood Pike. The speaker is Larry Weiss, executive director of the Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley. The public is welcome.
Beekeepers of Northern Shenandoah Valley
BONS monthly education meetings will resume in person at 7 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Blandy Experimental Farm library, 400 Blandy Farm Lane, Boyce. Masks required. A live Zoom broadcast will also be provided for those who feel more comfortable with that option. BONS member Denise Vowell will be sharing information about pollinator gardens. All are welcome! For Zoom meeting information, visit www.valleybees.online.
Hot Wheels Club
The Hot Wheels Club will meet from 1-3 p.m. Jan. 16 at the War Memorial Building (arts and crafts room) in Jim Barnett Park, 1001 E. Cork St., Winchester. Buy, sell, trade diecast cars. Door prizes, too. For more information, contact Dan Hammond at hwdan2@earthlink.net.
Winchester Area Newcomers ClubWe are a social organization for women who are new to the area or would like to make new friends through a variety of social activities and general meetings featuring community speakers. For contact information and activity schedules, visit www.winchesternewcomersclub.org.
CCAP
CCAP of Winchester is in need of gently used: men’s jeans, sweatshirts and sweatpants, T-shirts, belts, tennis shoes and boots; women’s winter clothing, especially sweatshirts and sweatpants, tennis shoes, and boots; children’s winter clothing, children’s coats, PJs and new underwear; board books for young children; gently used bath towels and king and queen sheet sets; reusable shopping bags. The Red Wagon Ministry is in need of disposable adult underwear and incontinence pads. Donations may be dropped off Monday-Friday between the hours of 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 112 S. Kent St.
Froggy’s Closet
Froggy’s Closet has volunteer opportunities. Sorting clothing, matching outfits, sewing T-shirt bags and more. Froggy’s Closet provides clothing, books, toys and more to foster children, children at risk, and children in need with a referral. Located at 200 N. Braddock St., Winchester. For more information, email frog231w@gmail.com, call 540-773-4192 or visit www.frog-kids.org.
Disabled American Veterans
D.A.V. meets the first Wednesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at the Cherry-Beasley Readiness Center, 181 Pendleton Drive, Winchester. Questions? Contact Leroy Lovett at 540-533-7737.
AMVETS and DAV
American Veterans (AMVETS) Post 18 and Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 9 have joined forces to better serve our local veterans and their families. John Roberts, Certified DAV Chapter Service Officer, is available to assist veterans with filing for Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits, claims, and/or appeals. He can be reached at cw2jbr2@gmail.com or 843-812-4473. Veterans in need can also email AMVETS Post 18 at amvetsva18@gmail.com or call Post 18 Commander Ralph Hensley at 571-232-1184.
American Veterans (AMVETS) Post 18 meets the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Post Home, 851 Green St., Stephens City. All current members and active duty, reserve, and national guard personnel and veterans who have served honorably are welcome to attend.
Veterans breakfast
Veterans are invited to join a breakfast meeting at 8:15 a.m. the first Saturday of each month at the Golden Corral Restaurant in Winchester. The group is headed by local pastor Paul Campbell. After breakfast, each veteran presents his military experiences to the group. Cost is $7 for all-you-can eat breakfast. Please wear a baseball cap representing your military service or organization. Questions? Josh Morimoto at 703-967-8679 or JoshRE2020@gmail.com.
Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club
The Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of each month at the clubhouse at 2921 Grace St., Winchester. After a short business meeting, an interesting and informative program usually follows. Program topics can be found on the club’s website at https://svarc.us. Guests are welcome to attend to learn more about amateur radio and joining the club.
