Winchester Lions Club
The Winchester Host Lions Club will meet today at 12:15 p.m. at the Winchester Moose Lodge, 213 E. Cork St. Guest speaker will be local author Pam Webber about her new book, "Life Dust." The public is invited. If you would like to join the meeting, send an email to winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Applications sought for Bland Music Contest
The Winchester Host Lions Club is seeking applications by Wednesday for the Bland Music Contest, which is open to all instrumentalists and vocalists from elementary school to high school as part of the Virginia Bland contest held annually. Both Junior Level and Senior Level first- and second-place winners will receive financial awards, with first-place winners eligible to continue in statewide competition (age limit 18). Applications and information is available at mbbb11@comcast.net.
Kiwanis Club of Winchester
The club will have a business meeting at noon Wednesday at the Winchester Moose Lodge, 213 E. Cork St. Lunch is available. This will be a business meeting. For more information about the club, contact Jeph at 540-539-2234 or email pr@kcow.org.
Winchester Frederick Clarke Republican Women
The Winchester Frederick Clarke Republican Women (WFCRW) meet the first Wednesday of every month for a luncheon and speaker at Winchester Country Club at 11:30 a.m. Lunch is $17 and can be paid by check or credit card the day of the luncheon. There are special guest speakers each month and lots of time to socialize. Email carathbun106@aol.com for reservations and bring a friend. Members and guests are welcome.
Youth Art Show
Shenandoah Arts Council is accepting submissions from K-12 students for its annual Youth Art Show. It's free to enter, but submissions must be received by Feb. 4. Entry form and more information is available at shenarts.org. The Youth Art Show is a month-long art exhibition on the Loudoun Street Mall in downtown Winchester to celebrate National Youth Art Month. There will be an opening reception with awards and refreshments on March 4.
Alpha Omega Chapter 2060
Alpha Omega Chapter 2060, Epsilon Sigma Alpha International, will meet at 10 a.m. Feb. 4 at the Autumn Glen community building in Stephens City. Carly Stoliker, director of development at NW Works Inc., will talk about the activities at the nonprofit organization. The chapter will have a fundraiser of country ham sandwiches on Feb. 17. Later on Feb. 17, Braddock Street United Methodist Church will have a chili dinner to benefit the Evans Home for Children. A longtime supporter of the Evans Home, we hope to attend the dinner and support the children.
Winchester Area SPCA
The Pets for Life program at the Winchester Area SPCA invites people to purchase a light on behalf of their pet to help us “Light a Path” to end pet homelessness. Cost: $10 for one light, $50 for 10 lights, $100 for 20 lights. The lights will be illuminated on Feb. 6 during a ceremony from 6-8 p.m. at the adoption center at 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester.
Walk with a Doc
The Winchester chapter of Walk With a Doc will have its next walk on Feb. 8 from 11 a.m.-noon. Meet at the Valley Health Wellness and Fitness Center lobby. The event is free to attend. Hear a brief talk, "Sodium and Your Health: Facts and Myths," by walk leader Dr. Donna Michel, followed by an enjoyable walk with the group at your own pace and distance. The walk is held outdoors. Arrives 15-20 minutes early to check in. In the event of inclement weather, contact the fitness center at 540-536-3000 or check their Facebook page for cancellation updates the morning of the event. For more information, email walkwithadocwinchester@gmail.com.
Order a Singing Valentine
Windsong Community Chorus is offering Singing Valentines on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. A mini-chorus of ladies will sing a special three-part harmony medley for your loved one, friend or co-worker. You will also receive a 5x7 photo and a small gift — all for a tax-deductible donation of $40. Call 540-335-6111 or email Sing2you@shentel.net to schedule!
2 For2 Foundation
The foundation is seeking volunteers to help with three fundraisers in January and February. For more information, contact events coordinator Shelly Lee at www.2for2foundation.org. Also, the "Giving Love" campaign runs through Feb. 17. Visit www.2for2foundation.org.
International Affair of Food and Wine
On March 30, the Rotary Club of Winchester will present An International Affair of Food and Wine, a cocktail fundraising event to be held at Fox Meadow Barn. The event will benefit Wheels for Wellness, a local nonprofit agency that provides free door-to-door transportation to medical appointments and medical treatment for those in the region who lack other means of transportation. This year's event will showcase wine pairings with hors d'oeuvres prepared by area restaurants and a silent auction. To become a sponsor or donate an auction item, call Ann at 540-550-1885. Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com/e/514051962257.
CCAP
CCAP of Winchester needs the following gently used items: greatest need is for winter clothing, shoes and boots for boys and girls sizes 18 months through teens. Also needed are winter coats, gloves and hats for all; men's jeans, belts, hooded sweatshirts, sweatpants and sweatshirts; women's purses; tennis shoes (all sizes and ages); bath towels and bedding (gently used and clean, all sizes); tents and sleeping bags; individual baby wipes packs and diapers sizes 4,5,6; adult disposable underwear in all sizes and incontinence pads; hygiene products for babies and adults. Donations may be dropped off Monday-Wednesday between the hours of 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at 112 S. Kent St., Winchester. Call CCAP at 540-662-4318 for a scheduled drop off if these hours don't work with your schedule.
NAMI
The Northern Shenandoah Valley affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness sponsors an in-person Family Support Group on the first Sunday of the month from 2:30-4 p.m. The meeting is at Welltown United Methodist Church, 1444 Welltown Road, Clear Brook. Free and open to anyone impacted by a friend or loved one's mental illness. Participants find support, informal guidance and coping strategies. All meetings are anonymous and confidential. For more information, call 540-533-1832 or email nsv.nami@gmail.com.
Looking for addiction help/support?
Come to an addiction recovery group meeting at 301 N. Cameron St., Winchester. Meetings are 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Tuesday in the Stutzman Conference Room. We welcome walk-ins and are here to help you spiritually and confidentially. Questions? Call 703-626-8044.
