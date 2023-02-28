Winchester Lions Club
The Winchester Host Lions Club will meet at 12:15 p.m. today at the Winchester Moose Lodge, 213 E. Cork St. This will be a business meeting. The public is invited. If you would like to join the meeting, send an email to winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Kiwanis Club of Winchester
The club will meet at noon Wednesday at the Winchester Moose Lodge, 213 E. Cork St. Lunch is available. This will be a business meeting. For more information about the club, contact Jeph at 540-539-2234 or email pr@kcow.org.
Shawquon Ruritan
The Shawquon Ruritan meets at 6:30 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at Anthony’s Pizza, Stephens City, with guest speakers. Members and guests may order off the menu. New members welcome.
Patsy Cline Remembrance Weekend
Winchester-based Celebrating Patsy Cline Inc. will host two events to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Patsy Cline’s tragic death in an airplane crash on March 5, 1963. Cline, one of country music’s most iconic voices, was a Winchester native. She was 30 years old when she died. On March 4, a meet-and-greet with Cline’s daughter, Julie Fudge, will be held from 1-3 p.m. at the Patsy Cline Historic House, 608 S. Kent St., Winchester. Visitors also will be able to tour the house. Admission is by donation. On March 5, a 60th anniversary celebration of life for Cline will be held at Omps Funeral Home South Chapel at Shenandoah Memorial Park, where Cline is buried. The service will begin at 3 p.m., followed by a visit to Cline’s grave. All are welcome to attend. Individuals not able to attend in person may join via Facebook Live. The cemetery is located at 1270 Front Royal Pike, Winchester.
Alpha Omega
The local Alpha Omega chapter will meet at 10 a.m. March 4 at Autumn Glen community building in Stephens City. Members are asked to bring two items to benefit people who are in need. Crazy Bridge will be hosted the afternoon of March 18. Attendees should bring their own lunch. Members will eat as a group before Crazy Bridge.
VFW Post 9760
Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 9760 and its auxiliary will meet at 7 p.m. March 6 at the post home at 425 Buckmarsh St., Berryville. All members are encouraged to attend. Persons interested in joining are invited and are requested to bring proof of honorable military service. For more information, contact Adjutant Chris Birch at 540-539-5446.
Handley 100th anniversary book
Handley High School will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2023-24. The committee organizing the celebration plans to publish a book detailing the school’s history and is seeking memorabilia (photos, school uniforms, etc.) for possible inclusion. Please bring items to the Hollingsworth Mill, behind the Visitor Center at 1360 S. Pleasant Valley Road, on March 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., where items will be photographed or scanned. For more information about the celebration, visit onehandley.com.
Arts scholarships available
The Marion Park Lewis Foundation for the Arts is accepting applications for grants for individuals to pursue advanced education in the arts or for registered nonprofit organizations for specific educational projects. Visit www.mplf-arts.org for qualifications and requirements. The deadline is March 15.
2 For 2 Foundation
Consider joining us at Ledo’s on March 7 or at Mario’s in Berryville on March 16 to learn more about the group and enjoy dinners that give back to support water and ice facilities. On March 8, whether drive-thru or eating in, mention 2 For 2 at Claudio’s.
Also, the group’s Pot of Gold is filled with more than $1,000 in gift cards. A $25 donation is required to be eligible for the drawing on March 18 at Piccadilly’s Public House. All money raised goes to swim literacy. For more information, contact www.2for2foundation.org.
Winchester Retired Teachers
Winchester Retired Teachers will meet at Buzzins on March 7. We will gather at 11:30 a.m. and begin at noon. The speaker will be from Family Promise. The cost of the luncheon is $18. We also will be collecting money for the scholarship fund at this meeting. If you cannot attend, send a check made out to WRTA to treasurer Matt Foltz, 327 Miller St., Winchester VA 22601. If you want information about Handley High School’s 100th anniversary celebration, go to onehandley.com. If you plan to attend the luncheon, notify Ann Prokopchak at wilpro@comcast.net.
Walk With a Doc
The Winchester chapter of Walk With a Doc will have its next walk on March 8 from 11 a.m.-noon. Meet at the Valley Health Wellness and Fitness Center lobby. The event is free to attend. Hear a brief talk “Alcohol use and your health” by guest Dr. Bill Bender, followed by an enjoyable walk with the group at your own pace and distance. The walk is held outdoors. Please arrive 15-20 minutes early to check in. For more information, email walkwithadocwinchester@gmail.com.
Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardener Association
The Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardener Association’s Gardening in the Valley Symposium 2023 will be held from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. March 11 at Shenandoah University, Mary Henkel Hall, 1460 University Drive, Winchester. Cost: $65 per person, with breakfast and lunch included. Scheduled topics include: ecology of the garden, intentional garden design, flowers and fungi. To register and for more information, visit NSVMGA.org/events/symposium. Checks can be mailed to NSVMGA, 1200 Rhodes Circle, Winchester, VA 22601;
Wheels for Wellness events
Two fundraisers are planned for Wheels for Wellness. An International Affair of Food and Wine will be held from 6-10 p.m. March 30 at Fox Meadow Barn, 350 Old Firehouse Lane, Winchester. Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com/e/514051962257. To become a sponsor or donate an auction item, call Ann at 540-550-1885. On April 23 from 2-5 p.m., the 7th annual Tablescapes will be held at Millwood Station Events Center, 252 Costello Drive, Winchester. This is the signature fundraiser for Wheels for Wellness, which provides transportation to medical appointments for those in need. For tickets and information, visit www.Wheels4Wellness.org.
CCAP
CCAP of Winchester needs the following gently used items: spring clothing for all sizes (baby/toddler, kids (greatly needed), teens, women and men). Year-round needs are men’s jeans, belts, hooded sweatshirts, sweatpants, women’s purses, tennis shoes (all sizes). Gently used bed linens and towels also needed, as well as adult backpacks, baby wipe packs, diapers sizes 4, 5 and 6, and adult disposable underwear in all sizes, incontinence pads and hygiene products for babies and adults. Donations may be dropped off Monday-Wednesday between the hours of 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at 112 S. Kent St., Winchester. Call CCAP at 540-662-4318 for a scheduled drop off if these hours don’t work with your schedule.
NAMI
The Northern Shenandoah Valley affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness sponsors an in-person Family Support Group on the first Sunday of the month from 2:30-4 p.m. The meeting is at Welltown United Methodist Church, 1444 Welltown Road, Clear Brook. Free and open to anyone impacted by a friend or loved one’s mental illness. Participants find support, informal guidance and coping strategies. All meetings are anonymous and confidential. For more information, call 540-533-1832 or email nsv.nami@gmail.com.
Winchester Area Newcomer’s Club
We are a social organization for women who are new to the area or would like to make friends through a variety of social activities and general meetings featuring community speakers. For contact information and activity schedules visit winchesternewcomers.org.
Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club
The club meets each Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Kernstown United Methodist Church fellowship hall, 3239 Valley Pike, Winchester, and the first and third Saturdays at Westminster-Canterbury second-floor conference room at 12:30 p.m., 300 Westminster-Canterbury Drive, Winchester. All bridge players welcome, including new ones. Arrangements can be made if partners are needed. Contact: 703-935-6720.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
TOPS Inc., a nonprofit weight-loss support group headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has three chapters meeting each week in the Winchester area. In-person meetings offer tools, accountability and support. Fees to join are modest. For information, visit www.tops.org or contact any of the leaders below:
Mondays from 6-7 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church, 2077 N. Frederick Pike. Call Joan Derosier, 540-550-3897.
Wednesdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Kernstown United Methodist Church, 3239 Valley Pike. Call Mary Jane Nicoll at 540-678-0011.
Thursdays from 9-10:30 a.m. at Kernstown United Methodist Church. Email Joyce Steele at faith.and.hope524@gmail.com.
F.R.E.E. Foundation
The Northern Shenandoah Valley Chapter of F.R.E.E. (Foundation for Rehabilitation Equipment & Endowment) is requesting donations of gently used medical equipment to assist local residents in need. There is significant need for wheelchairs, tub benches, rollators and reachers. Please note we do not accept medical supplies such as braces, bandages, adult diapers, CPAP or diabetic equipment. Contact: 540-664-7552 or email nsv@free-foundation.org. More information available at www.free-foundation.org.
Free STI testing at Handley Library
One in five people has a sexually transmitted infection. Free STI testing is provided by AIDS Response Effort in Winchester. Testing is discreet and done on the lower level at Handley Library. It occurs every third Thursday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Disabled American Veterans
D.A.V. meets the first Wednesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at the Cherry-Beasley Readiness Center, 181 Pendleton Drive, Winchester. Questions? Contact Leroy Lovett at 540-533-7737.
AMVETSAmerican Veterans
(AMVETS) Post 18 meets the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Post Home, 851 Green St., Stephens City. All current members and active duty, reserve, and national guard personnel and veterans who have served honorably are welcome to attend.
Veterans breakfast
Veterans are invited to join a breakfast meeting at 8:15 a.m. the first Saturday of each month at the Golden Corral Restaurant in Winchester. The group is headed by local pastor Paul Campbell. After breakfast, each veteran presents his military experiences to the group. Cost is $7 for all-you-can eat breakfast. Please wear a baseball cap representing your military service or organization. Questions? Josh Morimoto at 703-967-8679 or JoshRE2020@gmail.com.
Spay Today
It’s the perfect time to get your cat and dog spayed and neutered. Spay Today is the area’s nonprofit, reduced-price pay and neuter program. Choose from many vets located over a wide area. At the time of surgery, initial shots and tests can be obtained at lower rates. Call 304-728-8330 or visit https://spay-today.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.