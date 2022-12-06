The Fort Loudoun Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), met Nov. 29 for the group's annual Christmas book club reading at Rosemont Manor in Berryville. This group of avid readers was awarded best Virginia DAR book club at the state conference on March 26. Pictured are Cheryl Dyksen (from left), Susan Lauer, Sharon Beasley Strickland, Judy McDonald, Peggy Gillich and Doris Vanderpool. Several members were unable to attend. The group will have its Christmas luncheon on Dec. 17.