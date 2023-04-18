Winchester Lions Club
The Winchester Host Lions Club will meet at 12:15 p.m. today at the Winchester Moose Lodge, 213 E. Cork St. Guest speaker will be Rabbi Aaron Stucker-Rozovsky about the Four Chaplain. The public is invited. If you would like to join the meeting, send an email to winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com. Next week's meeting is a business meeting.
Kiwanis Club of Winchester
The club will meet at noon Wednesday at the Winchester Moose Lodge, 213 E. Cork St. Lunch is available. For more information about the club, contact Jeph at 540-539-2234 or email pr@winvakiw.org.
Blue Ridge Kiwanis
The Blue Ridge Kiwanis Club of Winchester will meet April 13 at 7:30 a.m. at La Quinta Inn, 1055 Millwood Pike, Winchester. The speaker will be Mary Anton, manager of Bowman Library, about their StoryWalk.For more information, call 704-649-9377.
Winchester Rotary Club
The club will meet at noon April 13 at Winchester Country Club for member trivia.
Shawquon Ruritan
The Shawquon Ruritan meets at 6:30 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at Anthony’s Pizza, Stephens City, with guest speakers. Members and guests may order off the menu. New members welcome.
WFCRW
The Winchester Frederick Clarke Republican Women meet the first Wednesday of the month for a luncheon and speaker at Winchester Country Club at 11:30 a.m. Lunch is $17 and can be paid by check or credit card the day of the luncheon. Email Mary Ivy at marbasil1112@gmail.com for reservations and bring a friend.
Godfrey Miller Center programs
For programs requiring an RSVP, call The Godfrey Miller Center, 28 S. Loudoun St., Winchester, at 540-667-5869 to reserve your spot or send an email to anna@godfreymillercenter.org.
- April 18: Strength & Conditioning Class, 2 p.m.
- April 19: Lunch: Chicken Alfredo, garlic bread, Caprese salad, dessert, 12:30 p.m., (Tickets: $8.50, RSVP); Exercise for Balance and Strength, 2 p.m.
- April 20: Strength & Conditioning Class, 2 p.m.
Winchester Horseshoe Club
Sign up and qualification for the 2023 season for the Winchester Horseshoe Club will be from 6-7:30 p.m. April 18 and 25 at Jim Barnett Park’s Raymond Frye Courts. The league runs May 9-June 27 on Tuesdays starting at 7 p.m. For more information, call Victor Riggleman at 540-877-1402.
Town and Country Garden Club
Shannon Gaffey of the Virginia Conservation Assistance Program will be the featured speaker at the April 18 meeting of the Town and Country Garden Club of Berryville. She will explain the program, which provides financial, technical and educational assistance to property owners in the Chesapeake Bay watershed. The club meets at 1 p.m. at Berryville Presbyterian Church, 123 N. Main St., Berryville. Guests are welcome.
Boyce Agricultural High School/Boyce Elementary School Reunion
On April 20, all former students and teachers from the Boyce schools in Boyce will gather at 11:30 a.m. at Golden Corral on Costello Drive in Winchester. The luncheon is open to anyone who ever attended or who was employed there. Please spread the word and come for fellowship, food, and time to reminisce. For any question, call 540-539-1007 or 540-247-6311.
Concern Hotline 55th anniversary
Join us to honor volunteers and supporters from 5:30-9 p.m. April 20 at Fox Meadow Barn, 350 Old Firehouse Lane, Winchester. Entertainment by Low Water Bridge Band. Heavy hors d’oeuvres prepared and served by local chefs. Libations included with ticket; $55 per person. Tickets available on Humantix or contact Rusty Holland at rholland@concernhotline.org.
Gainesboro Volunteer Fire & Rescue
The fire company, located at 221 Gainesboro Road, will host a drive-thru dinner from 3-6 p.m. April 22. Dinner includes half-chicken, pulled pork, macaroni and cheese, green beans, applesauce, roll and dessert. Not substitutions, exchanges or replacements. While supplies last. For more information, call 540-888-3988.
Walk With a Doc
The Winchester chapter of Walk With a Doc will have its next walk on April 22 from 9-10 a.m. Meet at the Valley Health Wellness and Fitness Center lobby. The event is free to attend. Hear at brief talk, "Nutrition for Your Aging Body," by guest Sarah DeLuca, followed by an enjoyable walk with the group at your own pace and distance. The walk is held outdoors. Arrive 15-20 minutes early to check in. In the event of inclement weather, call 540-536-3000 or check the center’s Facebook page for updates the morning of the event. For more information, email walkwithadocwinchester@gmail.com.
Wheels for Wellness event
On April 23 from 2-5 p.m., the 7th annual Tablescapes will be held at Millwood Station Events Center, 252 Costello Drive, Winchester. This is the signature fundraiser for Wheels for Wellness, which provides transportation to medical appointments for those in need. For tickets and information, visit www.Wheels4Wellness.org.
Free lunch, food giveaway
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ, 202 S. Cameron St., Winchester, will serve lunch in the social hall on April 28 from noon to 12:30 p.m. Food items will be distributed from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m.
CCAP
CCAP of Winchester needs the following gently used items: Spring and summer clothing for sizes 2T-4T, kids, teens, women and men; year-round needs are men’s jeans, belts, hooded sweatshirts, sweatpants, women’s purses and tennis shoes (all sizes); new socks and underwear (all sizes); adults backpacks; clean linens; hygiene products for babies and adults, individual baby wipe packs and newborn size diapers; adult disposable underwear and incontinence pads. Donations may be dropped off Monday-Wednesday between the hours of 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at 112 S. Kent St., Winchester. Call CCAP at 540-662-4318 for a scheduled drop off if these hours don’t work with your schedule.
NARFE trip
NARFE Chapter 180 has scheduled a trip for Sept. 27 to the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre in Lancaster, Pa., to see “Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville.” The cost of $123 is due no later than Sept. 4. For more information or to make a reservation, call Mary at 540-869-7656. All proceeds from the trip will be donated to Alzheimer’s research.
NAMI
The Northern Shenandoah Valley affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness sponsors an in-person Family Support Group on the first Sunday of the month from 2:30-4 p.m. The meeting is at Welltown United Methodist Church, 1444 Welltown Road, Clear Brook. Free and open to anyone impacted by a friend or loved one’s mental illness. Participants find support, informal guidance and coping strategies. All meetings are anonymous and confidential. For more information, call 540-533-1832 or email nsv.nami@gmail.com.
Winchester Area Newcomer’s Club
We are a social organization for women who are new to the area or would like to make friends through a variety of social activities and general meetings featuring community speakers. For contact information and activity schedules visit winchesternewcomers.org.
Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club
The club meets every Tuesday and Friday in the Kernstown United Methodist Church fellowship hall, 3239 Valley Pike, Winchester. The Tuesday game starts at 12:30 p.m. and the Friday game starts at 10 a.m., with a 20-minute mid-game break for lunch (bring your own). All bridge players are welcome and lessons are available. If you need a partner, call 703-935-6720 or visit www.winchesterbridge.com.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
TOPS Inc., a nonprofit weight-loss support group headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has three chapters meeting each week in the Winchester area. In-person meetings offer tools, accountability and support. Fees to join are modest. For information, visit www.tops.org or contact any of the leaders below:
Mondays from 6-7 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church, 2077 N. Frederick Pike. Call Joan Derosier, 540-550-3897.
Wednesdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Kernstown United Methodist Church, 3239 Valley Pike. Call Mary Jane Nicoll at 540-678-0011.
Thursdays from 9-10:30 a.m. at Kernstown United Methodist Church. Email Joyce Steele at faith.and.hope524@gmail.com.
Free STI testing at Handley Library
One in five people has a sexually transmitted infection. Free STI testing is provided by AIDS Response Effort in Winchester. Testing is discreet and done on the lower level at Handley Library. It occurs every third Thursday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
AMVETS American Veterans
(AMVETS) Post 18 meets the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Post Home, 851 Green St., Stephens City. All current members and active duty, reserve, and national guard personnel and veterans who have served honorably are welcome to attend.
Disabled American Veterans
D.A.V. meets the first Wednesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at the Cherry-Beasley Readiness Center, 181 Pendleton Drive, Winchester. Contact: Christian Nelson, 540-394-5089.
Spay Today
It’s the perfect time to get your cat and dog spayed and neutered. Spay Today is the area’s nonprofit, reduced-price pay and neuter program. Choose from many vets located over a wide area. At the time of surgery, initial shots and tests can be obtained at lower rates. Call 304-728-8330 or visit https://spay-today.org.
Ask a Master Gardener
Home gardeners who have questions regarding their lawn, landscape or vegetable gardens can get their questions answered by an Extension Master Gardener on Wednesdays from 10 a.m.-noon. Bring your questions and/or plant samples to the Virginia Cooperative Extension-Frederick County Office, 107 N. Kent St., Winchester. Or cal 540-665-5699 or email greenhelpline.frederickco@gmail.com.
2 For 2 Foundation
Join Access Independence as it supports April's National Adult Learn-To-Swim Month. More than a third of adults in the U.S. cannot swim the length of a pool. Make a donation at P.O. 1908, Winchester Va 22604 or www.2for2foundation.org.
