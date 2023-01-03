Winchester Host Lions Club
The Winchester Host Lions Club will meet today at 12:15 p.m. at the Winchester Moose Lodge, 213 E. Cork St. Lion Marshall Beverly will explain WHL charities. The public is invited. If you would like to join the meeting, send an email to winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Kiwanis Club of Winchester
The club will have a business meeting at noon Wednesday at the Winchester Moose Lodge, 213 E. Cork St. Lunch is available. For more information about the club, contact Jeph at 540-539-2234 or email pr@kcow.org.
Winchester Rotary Club
The Winchester Rotary Club will not meet this week.
CCAP
CCAP, 112 S. Kent St., Winchester, appreciates all the clothing donations it has received. CCAP will resume accepting clothing donations today. CCAP also is accepting gently used and clean bath towels and bedding, tents and sleeping bags, individual baby wipe packs, diapers sizes 4,5 and 6, adult disposable underwear, incontinence pads, and hygiene products for babies and adults.
Alpha Omega Chapter 2060
Alpha Omega Chapter 2060, Epsilon Sigma Alpha International, will meet at 10 a.m. Jan. 7 at the Autumn Glen community building in Stephens City. Members are asked to bring two food items to help those in need.
Windsong Community Chorus open house
Windsong Community Chorus, a female a cappella chorus, will host an open house for new singers on Jan. 9 and Jan. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at Opequon Presbyterian Church, 217 Opequon Church Lane, Winchester. Nonauditioned but must love to sing. Come and learn how to read music and sing in harmony. Masks options (subject to discretion of director). Bring COVID vaccination card. For more information, contact Con Burch at 540-335-6111.
Shenandoah Astronomical Society
The Shenandoah Astronomical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Jan. 9 at Laurel Ridge Community College (formerly Lord Fairfax), Middletown Campus, in the Corron Building, room 201. The meeting will include a presentation on deep sky objects, followed by the club’s regular business meeting. The public is welcome. If you have any interest in astronomy, at any level, come join us.
Walk with a Doc
The Winchester chapter of Walk with a Doc will have its next walk on Jan. 11 from 11 a.m. to noon. Meet at the Valley Health Wellness and Fitness Center lobby. The event is free to attend. Hear a brief talk “Preventing Stroke — Understanding Carotid Artery Disease” by guest Dr. Mark Kumar, followed by an enjoyable walk with the group at your own pace and distance. The walk is held outdoors. Please arrive 15 to 20 minutes early to check in. In the event of inclement weather, contact the fitness center at 540-536-3000 or check its Facebook page. For more information, email walkwithadocwinchester@gmail.com.
Free lunch, food giveaway
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ, 202 S. Cameron St., Winchester, will serve lunch in the social hall on Jan. 13 from noon to 12:30 p.m. Food items will be distributed from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m.
Handley 100th anniversary book
Handley High School will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2023-24. The committee organizing the celebration plans to publish a book detailing the school’s history and is seeking memorabilia (photos, school uniforms, etc.) for possible inclusion. Please bring items to the Hollingsworth Mill, behind the Visitor Center at 1360 S. Pleasant Valley Road, on March 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., where items will be photographed or scanned. For more information about the celebration, visit onehandley.com.
Tax aide volunteers sought
AARP TaxAide-Winchester is looking for civic-minded adults to join our efforts to provide a valuable service to the community. Volunteers sought for everything from answering the phone to tax preparation. No experience needed, training provided. Daytime shifts, 5 to 12 hours per week, from Feb. 1 to April 16. If interested, email taxaidewinchester@gmail.com.
Winchester Area Newcomer’s Club
We are a social organization for women who are new to the area or would like to make friends through a variety of social activities and general meetings featuring community speakers. For contact information and activity schedules visit winchesternewcomers.org.
Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club
The club meets each Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Kernstown United Methodist Church fellowship hall, 3239 Valley Pike, Winchester, and the first and third Saturdays at Westminster-Canterbury second-floor conference room at 12:30 p.m., 300 Westminster-Canterbury Drive, Winchester. All bridge players welcome, including new ones. Arrangements can be made if partners are needed. Contact: 703-935-6720
F.R.E.E. Foundation
The Northern Shenandoah Valley Chapter of F.R.E.E. (Foundation for Rehabilitation Equipment & Endowment) is requesting donations of gently used medical equipment to assist local residents in need. There is significant need for wheelchairs, tub benches, rollators and reachers. Please note we do not accept medical supplies such as braces, bandages, adult diapers, CPAP or diabetic equipment. Contact: 540-664-7552 or email nsv@free-foundation.org. More information available at www.free-foundation.org.
Disabled American Veterans
D.A.V. meets the first Wednesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at the Cherry-Beasley Readiness Center, 181 Pendleton Drive, Winchester. Questions? Contact Leroy Lovett at 540-533-7737.
AMVETSAmerican Veterans (AMVETS) Post 18 meets the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Post Home, 851 Green St., Stephens City. All current members and active duty, reserve, and national guard personnel and veterans who have served honorably are welcome to attend.
Veterans breakfast
Veterans are invited to join a breakfast meeting at 8:15 a.m. the first Saturday of each month at the Golden Corral Restaurant in Winchester. The group is headed by local pastor Paul Campbell. After breakfast, each veteran presents his military experiences to the group. Cost is $7 for all-you-can eat breakfast. Please wear a baseball cap representing your military service or organization. Questions? Josh Morimoto at 703-967-8679 or JoshRE2020@gmail.com.
Wheels for Wellness
Wheels for Wellness is seeking volunteer drivers to transport clients to and from medical appointments and treatments. Tailor to fit your schedule. Visit www.Wheels4Wellness.org for more information and an application.
