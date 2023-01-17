Winchester Host Lions Club
The Winchester Host Lions Club will meet today at 12:15 p.m. at the Winchester Moose Lodge, 213 E. Cork St. This will be a Zone Meeting with guest speaker 2nd VDG Jim Cech. The public is invited. If you would like to join the meeting, send an email to winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Kiwanis Club of Winchester
The club will have a business meeting at noon Wednesday at the Winchester Moose Lodge, 213 E. Cork St. Lunch is available. Dr. Emily Burner from the Valley Health Foundation will be the speaker. For more information about the club, contact Jeph at 540-539-2234 or email pr@kcow.org.
Free STI testing at Handley Library
One in five people has a sexually transmitted infection. Free STI testing is provided by AIDS Response Effort in Winchester. Testing is discreet and done on the lower level at Handley Library. It occurs every third Thursday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The next session is Thursday.
Hawthorne Garden Club
The Hawthorne Garden Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Our Health on Cameron Street. This meeting will focus on practicing arrangements for the flower show to be held at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley on April 22. Please bring flowers and containers. New members are always welcome. For more information, email hawthornegardenclub@gmail.com.
Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival Casino & Cash Party
The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival will host a Casino & Cash Party on Saturday from 5-10 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of the Elks Lodge 867. More than $7,000 in cash prizes will be up for grabs, including a grand prize of $5,000 for the cash drawing winner. Tickets are $75 each and include an open bar, dinner from Claudio’s Pizzeria, silent auction, raffles, 50/50 drawings, $500 in casino chips for table games, and a ticket for a chance to win the cash party grand prize of $5,000. Tickets are available at the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival office located at 135 N. Cameron St., Winchester. Cash or check only. Funds raised will go toward bands and entertainment for the festival’s parades and for the 100th festival in 2027.
Handley 100th anniversary book
Handley High School will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2023-24. The committee organizing the celebration plans to publish a book detailing the school’s history and is seeking memorabilia (photos, school uniforms, etc.) for possible inclusion. Please bring items to the Hollingsworth Mill, behind the Visitor Center at 1360 S. Pleasant Valley Road, on March 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., where items will be photographed or scanned. For more information about the celebration, visit onehandley.com.
2 For2 Foundation
The foundation is seeking volunteers to help with three fundraisers in January and February. For more information, contact events coordinator Shelly Lee at www.2for2foundation.org.
Winchester Area SPCA
The Pets for Life program at the Winchester Area SPCA invites people to purchase a light on behalf of their pet to help us “Light a Path” to end pet homelessness. Cost: $10 for one light, $50 for 10 lights, $100 for 20 lights. The lights will be illuminated on Feb. 6 during a ceremony from 6-8 p.m. at the adoption center at 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester.
Winchester Area Newcomer’s Club
We are a social organization for women who are new to the area or would like to make friends through a variety of social activities and general meetings featuring community speakers. For contact information and activity schedules visit winchesternewcomers.org.
Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club
The club meets each Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Kernstown United Methodist Church fellowship hall, 3239 Valley Pike, Winchester, and the first and third Saturdays at Westminster-Canterbury second-floor conference room at 12:30 p.m., 300 Westminster-Canterbury Drive, Winchester. All bridge players welcome, including new ones. Arrangements can be made if partners are needed. Contact: 703-935-6720
F.R.E.E. Foundation
The Northern Shenandoah Valley Chapter of F.R.E.E. (Foundation for Rehabilitation Equipment & Endowment) is requesting donations of gently used medical equipment to assist local residents in need. There is significant need for wheelchairs, tub benches, rollators and reachers. Please note we do not accept medical supplies such as braces, bandages, adult diapers, CPAP or diabetic equipment. Contact: 540-664-7552 or email nsv@free-foundation.org. More information available at www.free-foundation.org.
Disabled American Veterans
D.A.V. meets the first Wednesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at the Cherry-Beasley Readiness Center, 181 Pendleton Drive, Winchester. Questions? Contact Leroy Lovett at 540-533-7737.
AMVETSAmerican Veterans
(AMVETS) Post 18 meets the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Post Home, 851 Green St., Stephens City. All current members and active duty, reserve, and national guard personnel and veterans who have served honorably are welcome to attend.
Veterans breakfast
Veterans are invited to join a breakfast meeting at 8:15 a.m. the first Saturday of each month at the Golden Corral Restaurant in Winchester. The group is headed by local pastor Paul Campbell. After breakfast, each veteran presents his military experiences to the group. Cost is $7 for all-you-can eat breakfast. Please wear a baseball cap representing your military service or organization. Questions? Josh Morimoto at 703-967-8679 or JoshRE2020@gmail.com.
Wheels for Wellness
Wheels for Wellness is seeking volunteer drivers to transport clients to and from medical appointments and treatments. Tailor to fit your schedule. Visit www.Wheels4Wellness.org for more information and an application.
