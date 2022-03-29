Frederick County Extension Master Gardener Greenline
Homeowners who have questions regarding their lawn, landscape, or vegetable gardens can get their questions answered by an Extension Master Gardener on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Bring your questions and/or plant samples to the Virginia Cooperative Extension-Frederick County Office at 107 N. Kent St., Winchester. Or call 540-722-8272 or email greenhelpline.frederickco.@gmail.com.
Winchester Host Lions Club
The club will meet at 12:15 p.m. today at the Winchester Moose Lodge. Lion Chris Walker will speak about the Federation of the Blind. If you would like to join the meeting, please send an email to winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Winchester Rotary Club
The club meets at 12:15 p.m. Thursday at Winchester Country Club.
Kiwanis Club of Winchester
The group meets every Wednesday at noon at the Winchester Moose Lodge, 213 E. Cork St. Lunch is served. This week’s guest speaker is local author Mike Robinson. Please visit our meeting to learn about Kiwanis. Call Jeff at 540-247-9243 if interested.
Alpha Omega Chapter
The Alpha Omega Chapter 2060, of Epsilon Sigma Alpha International, will meet at 10 a.m. April 2 at the Autumn Glen Community Center in Stephens City. President Laura Cain will conduct the meeting. Ann Taylor, treasurer, has sent a check to the Evans Home for $310. The club also sent a check to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for $110. Since country hams have become more available, we we are hoping to have sandwiches for June 17. Orders are due by May 20. We will be helping CCAP monthly starting April 12.
Winchester Horseshoe Club
Sign up and qualification for the 2022 season for the Winchester Horseshoe Club will be from 6-8 p.m. April 5, 12, 19 and 26 at Jim Barnett Park’s Raymond Frye Courts. The league runs May 10-June 28 on Tuesdays starting at 7 p.m. For more information, call Victor Riggleman at 540-877-1402.
Winchester Frederick Clarke Republican Women’s Club
The club’s next meeting is 11:30 a.m. April 6 at Winchester Country Club, 1300 Senseny Road, Winchester. To make reservations or for more information, call Martha Sparkman at bdywrker#hotmail.com. Respond no later than April 1 for reservations. Guest speakers are Dels. Bill Wiley and Dave LaRock and state Sen. Jill Vogel.
Trout Unlimited
The Winchester chapter of Trout Unlimited will meet at 5:15 p.m. April 7 for dinner at Region’s 117, Lake Frederick Community Lodge, 180 Bald Eagle Drive. Meeting follows at 7 p.m. Dinner reservations required. Call Wayne at 703-919-2952. Wayne White and Phil Stevens will share information about the new Winchester Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing Program.
Gaineboro Volunteer Fire and Rescue dinner
Roast beef and ham drive-thru dinner will be held April 9 from 3:30-6 p.m. Meal includes mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, applesauce, roll and dessert. No substitutions, deletions or exchanges. While supplies last. Cost: $15. Peanut butter pies available for $10. For more information, call 540-888-3988. The fire station is located at 221 Gainesboro Road, Winchester.
Godfrey Miller Center programs
Exercise for balance and strength, Mondays and Wednesdays at 2 p.m. Led by Sonna Russell, who is trained through the Arthritis Foundation. Suggested donation: $3.
Introduction to watercolors, Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Join artist Kate Williams for a four-week class in the fundamentals of watercolor painting. RSVP to info@godfreymillercenter.org. Suggested donation: $15 per class.
How to draw, Wednesdays at 1 p.m. Four-week class led by Kate Williams. RSVP to info@godfreymillercenter.org. Suggested donation: $15 per class.
More information and a complete calendar is available at www.godfreymillercenter.org. The Godfrey Miller Center is located at 28 S. Loudoun St., Winchester.
Wheels4Wellness
Wheels4Wellness is having a “Tablescapes” fundraiser on April 3 at Millwood Station Banquet Hall. There will be beautifully decorated tables, along with flower arranging and napkin folding demonstrations. To purchase tickets, donate raffle items or be a sponsor, please call 540-536-1006. Tickets can also be purchased online at www.wheels4wellness.org. Wheels4Wellness is a nonprofit United Way agency that provides door-to-door transportation to medical appointments and treatment for residents without means of transportation. Our service area includes Winchester, Frederick County, Warren County, Clarke County and Shenandoah County. In 2021, Wheels4Wellness volunteers drove almost 33,000 miles and donated 1,367 hours of time.
NW Works Chimers
The NW Works Chimers, a partnership between NW Works and the Shenandoah University Music Therapy Association, provides music opportunities for adults with disabilities in the community. Rehearsals take place on Wednesdays from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the university’s Ruebush Hall, room 128, 620 Millwood Ave., Winchester. Anyone with a disability is welcome to join. The Chimers costs $60 per participant, which covers the semester and a public concert. For more information, contact Crystal LeMieux at clemieux@nwworks.com.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
TOPS, a nonprofit weight-loss support group headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., has three chapters meeting each week in the Winchester area. Fees to join are modest. For information, visit www.tops.org or contact any of the leaders below:
Mondays from 6 to 7 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church, 2077 N. Frederick Pike. Call Joan Derosier at 540-550-3897.
Wednesdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Kernstown United Methodist Church, 3239 Valley Pike. Call Helen Reitan at 540-550-0744.
Thursdays from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Kernstown United Methodist Church, 3239 Valley Pike. Email Joyce Steele at faith.and.hope524@gmail.com.
DivorceCare
DivorceCare is a divorce (or separation) recovery support group. The women’s group will meet at Fellowship Bible Church each Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Children’s program DivorceCare4Kids is also available for 5-12 year olds. The church is located at 3217 Middle Road, Winchester. DivorceCare features nationally recognized experts on divorce and recovery topics. Meeting sessions are presented from a Biblical perspective and include “Facing My Anger,” “Facing My Loneliness,” “Family & Friends,” “Financial & Legal Issues” and more. For more information and to register, go to DivorceCare.org or call the church at 540 662-7743.
Winchester Newcomers Club
We are a social organization for women who are new to the area or would like to make new friends through a variety of social activities and general meetings featuring community speakers. For contact information and activity schedules, visit www.winchesternewcomersclub.org.
CCAP
CCAP of Winchester has stopped accepting winter clothing and is in need of the following items:
Individual baby wipes packs, larger size diapers (4, 5 and 6); men’s jeans, sweatshirts, sweatpants, T-shirts; women’s spring clothes of all sizes, especially small, medium and large; children’s spring clothing (size 5T and up), pajamas, new underwear, socks; tennis shoes (all sizes and genders); gently used bath towels and bedding; tents and sleeping bags. The Red Wagon Ministry is in need of disposable adult underwear and incontinence pads. For additional information call CCAP at 540-662-4318 or contact theredwagonministry@gmail.com.
Donations may be dropped off Monday-Friday between the hours of 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 112 S. Kent St., Winchester. For more information, call 540-662-4318 or email theredwagonministry@gmail.com.
Donate rehabilitation equipment
The Northern Shenandoah Valley Chapter of F.R.E.E. (Foundation for Rehabilitation Equipment & Endowment) is requesting donations of gently used medical equipment to assist local residents in need. Items most requested are wheelchairs, transport chairs, tub transfer benches, rollators and bed rails. Donations may be dropped off at 333 W. Cork St., Lower Lobby, Suite 40, in Winchester. For more information, call 540-664-7552, e-mail us at nsv@free-foundation.org or view our website at www.free-foundation.org. F.R.E.E. is a 501©(3) organization and donations are tax deductible at their present fair market value.
Froggy’s Closet
Froggy’s Closet, a project of Families Reaching Out Group, which provides clothing, books, toys and more to foster children, is currently in need of waterproof winter gloves in all sizes. Volunteers needed and welcome. Froggy’s Closet is located at 200 N. Braddock St., Winchester. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. For more information, visit www.frog-kids.com.
